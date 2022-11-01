Advanced search
    FTEK   US3595231073

FUEL TECH, INC.

(FTEK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.180 USD   +0.85%
10/26Fuel Tech Releases White Paper Validating Oxygen Transfer Efficiency of Its Dissolved Gas Infusion Technology
BU
09/14Fuel Tech, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07Fuel Tech to Present at 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
Fuel Tech Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

11/01/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the close of the stock market.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at www.ftek.com. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.


© Business Wire 2022
