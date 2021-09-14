FuelCell Energy : Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (Form 8-K) 09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FuelCell Energy Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted) ● Revenues of $26.8 million compared to $18.7 million ● Gross profit of $1.1 million compared to gross loss of $(3.1) million ● Loss from operations of $(10.6) million compared to $(10.8) million ● Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $468.6 million as of July 31, 2021 ● Backlog of $1.30 billion as of July 31, 2021 compared to $1.33 billion as of July 31, 2020 DANBURY, CT - September 14, 2021 --FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology-with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy-today reported financial results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021 and key business highlights. 'FuelCell Energy delivered higher revenue in the third fiscal quarter, both sequentially compared to the second fiscal quarter and year over year. We are pleased by the continued execution of our project backlog and the advancement of our strategic agenda in terms of infrastructure, solutions and talent to support our ability to achieve our long-term goals,' said Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO. 'We made progress in advancing our inflight projects and combined with an increase in our investment in commercial capabilities and research and development activities, we believe we are positioning FuelCell Energy for long-term growth and sustainable commercial success.' 'We are almost two years into our Powerhouse business strategy, and we continue to make progress,' continued Mr. Few. 'The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously increasing our annualized production rate, repositioning our brand for the future and building the next generation sales structure underscores the hard work and effort of the over 380 employees of FuelCell Energy. To further deepen our bench and ensure we are well positioned for the future, we recently announced additions to our team, significantly expanding our sales and marketing presence with the goal of enhancing customer engagement and effectiveness.' Mr. Few added, 'We have increased our investment in innovation and are making progress towards the availability of our Advanced Technologies solutions, including distributed hydrogen, long duration energy storage, and hydrogen production via our solid oxide platform. These offerings will complement our commercially available carbonate fuel cell platforms that provide a scalable solution to deliver against the increasing requirements of clean, distributed power and hydrogen generation to strengthen and supplement the grid power and enable the hydrogen economy. The global energy transition continues to accelerate and we believe FuelCell Energy is positioned to answer these opportunities with our patented portfolio of platform solutions.' FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 2 Consolidated Financial Metrics In this press release, FuelCell Energy refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being used and disclosed by other companies. FuelCell Energy believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to an understanding of its operating results and the ongoing performance of its business. A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and any other non-GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this press release. Three Months July 31, (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts and percentages) 2021 2020 Change Total revenues $ 26,820 $ 18,728 43% Gross profit (loss) 1,100 (3,128) 135% Loss from operations (10,585) (10,762) -2% Net Loss (11,997) (15,331) -22% Net loss attributable to common stockholders (12,797) (16,131) -21% Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.04) $ (0.07) -43% EBITDA (6,076) (6,036) 1% Adjusted EBITDA (5,173) (5,638) -8% Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results Note: All comparisons between periods are between the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020, unless otherwise specified. Third quarter revenue of $26.8 million represents an increase of 43% over the prior-year quarter, driven by a $7.2 million increase in service agreements and license revenues, which was primarily due to the fact that there were more module exchanges during the quarter than in the prior year quarter. ● Service agreements and license revenues increased 102% to $14.3 million from $7.1 million. The increase in revenue is primarily due to the fact that there were more module exchanges during the quarter, generating approximately $13.4 million of revenue in the current year quarter compared to revenue of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. ● Generation revenues increased 32% to $6.2 million from $4.7 million primarily due to higher operating output of the generation fleet portfolio as a result of investments in maintenance activities and an increase in the size of the fleet. ● Advanced Technologies contract revenues decreased 9% to $6.2 million from $6.9 million. Compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, Advanced Technologies contract revenues recognized under the Joint Development Agreement with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company ('EMRE') were approximately $0.1 million higher during the third fiscal quarter of 2021, reflecting continued performance under our Joint Development Agreement with EMRE during the quarter. However, the increased revenues under the Joint Development Agreement with EMRE were offset by $0.8 million less revenue recognized under government contracts during the third fiscal quarter of 2021 than during the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 totaled $1.1 million, compared to a gross loss of $(3.1) million in the comparable prior-year quarter. Higher gross profit for the quarter was the result of (i) higher service gross margin primarily due to more new module exchanges for projects with higher margins during the current year quarter, (ii) improved generation gross margin primarily related to an increase in revenues and a decrease in depreciation expense, and (iii) lower manufacturing variances primarily as a result of increased production volumes. This was partially offset by lower Advanced Technologies gross margin primarily related to the mix of government contracts in the quarter. Operating expenses for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased to $11.7 million from $7.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Administrative and selling expenses in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 included FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 3 legal expenses associated with tax equity financings and additional share-based compensation expense of $0.5 million due to the non-cash grants made in August 2020 and November 2020 under our Long-Term Incentive Plans. Research and development expenses of $3.0 million during the third fiscal quarter of 2021 reflect increased spending on the Company's hydrogen commercialization initiatives compared to the prior year period. Net loss was $(12.0) million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $(15.3) million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, due, in part, to higher gross margin for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Additional contributing factors included lower interest expense as a result of the early repayment of the Orion Facility and the fact that there was no charge for the change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, partially offset by higher operating expenses for the period and the fact that there was no gain on the extinguishment of financing obligation recorded in the quarter. The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 was $(0.04), compared to $(0.07) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.The lower net loss per common share was primarily due to the higher weighted average shares outstanding due to share issuances since July 31, 2020, and the lower net loss attributable to common stockholders. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(5.2) million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.6) million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Please see the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, in the appendix at the end of this release. Cash, Restricted Cash and Financing Update On June 11, 2021, the Company entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. (the 'Agents') with respect to an at the market offering program under which the Company may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of the Company's common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million. Pursuant to the Open Market Sale Agreement, the Company paid the Agent making each sale a commission equal to 2.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds it received from such sale by such Agent of shares under the Open Market Sale Agreement. From the date of the Open Market Sale Agreement through July 31, 2021, approximately 44.0 million shares were sold under the Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sales price of $8.56 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $376.6 million, before deducting expenses and sales commissions. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $369.0 million after deducting commissions and offering expenses totaling approximately $7.6 million. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to accelerate the development and commercialization of our Advanced Technologies products, including our solid oxide platform, for project development, for internal research and development, to invest in capacity expansion for solid oxide and carbonate fuel cell manufacturing, and for project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes. Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $494.0 million as of July 31, 2021 compared to $192.1 million as of October 31, 2020. The breakdown of unrestricted and restricted cash is as follows: ● As of July 31, 2021, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $468.6 million, compared to $149.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2020. ● As of July 31, 2021, restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.5 million, of which $10.2 million was classified as current and $15.2 million was classified as non-current, compared to $42.2 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2020, of which $9.2 million was classified as current and $33.0 million was classified as non-current. FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 4 Operations Update Groton Sub Base. The Company achieved mechanical completion, executed the interconnect agreement in July, and commenced the process of commissioning the 7.4 MW platform at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. During the commissioning process (the final stage prior to commercial operation), a localized and contained elevated temperature was observed inside a component on one of the two installed plants and, as a result, the commissioning process was suspended. Due to the temporary elevated temperature being above the installation heat rating, we need to repair the gasket seals and insulation. Our team has identified the root cause of the issue and is in the process of applying improvements and preventative upgrades as well as making the necessary repairs to the plant. The issue identified affects unique aspects of this plant and does not affect the rest of our fleet. We expect to resume commissioning on the project in late September but timing is dependent on non-FuelCell Energy related activities on the Navy base. Our intent is to achieve commercial operations as expeditiously as possible. If commercial operations are delayed beyond October 18, 2021, an extension will be required from the Navy and the Navy will determine whether such extension will be granted. This platform, when fully operational, will demonstrate the ability of FuelCell Energy's platforms to perform at high efficiencies and provide low CO 2 to MWh output. Incorporation of the platform into a microgrid will demonstrate the ability of FuelCell Energy's platforms to increase grid stability and resilience while supporting the U.S. military's efforts to fortify base energy supply and demonstrating the Navy's commitment to clean reliable power. Subsequent to quarter end, in August 2021, the Company closed on a tax equity financing transaction with East West Bank for this project. East West Bank's tax equity commitment totals $15 million. In connection with the initial closing, the Company was able to draw down $3.0 million, of which approximately $0.8 million was used to pay closing costs including appraisal fees, title insurance expenses and legal and consulting fees. The Company is eligible to draw the remaining amount of the commitment, approximately $12 million, once the Groton Project achieves commercial operation. Under the terms of our agreement with East West Bank, the project has a required commercial operations deadline of October 18, 2021, unless that deadline is amended or waived. If commercial operations are delayed beyond October 18, 2021, an extension will be required from the Navy and the Navy will determine whether such extension will be granted. ​ San Bernardino, CA. This 1.4 MW platform located at the wastewater treatment facility in San Bernardino, California commenced commercial operation in July 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, in August 2021, the Company closed on a tax equity sale-leaseback financing transaction with Crestmark Equipment Finance ('Crestmark') for this project. In this transaction, a subsidiary of the Company sold the fuel cell power plant located at the wastewater treatment plant in San Bernardino, California to Crestmark for a purchase price of $10.2 million and then leased the plant back from Crestmark. Net proceeds of unrestricted cash to the Company were approximately $5.3 million after deducting an initial rental down payment and one quarter's rent totaling $2.2 million, debt service and future module replacement reserves totaling $2.5 million (classified as restricted cash of the Company until such time as it meets its performance obligations under the Long-Term Service Agreement for the project), and taxes and transaction fees. LIPA -- Yaphank, NY. On-site civil construction of this 7.4 MW project has materially advanced, with all foundations having been completed and most equipment necessary for the complete construction of the fuel cell project having been delivered to the site. Derby, CT. On-site civil construction of this 14.8 MW project has advanced, having largely completed the foundational construction necessary in order to begin to receive delivery of the fuel cell platform equipment. This utility scale fuel cell platform will contain 5 SureSource 3000 fuel cell systems that will be installed on engineering platforms alongside the Housatonic River. FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 5 Toyota -- Port of Long Beach, CA. This 2.3 MW trigeneration platform, which will produce electricity, hydrogen and hot water, has advanced to early site civil construction. It is anticipated that the fuel cell platform equipment will be received on-site over the next 90 days following the date of this release. Backlog As of July 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Change Service $ 127,048 $ 153,818 -17% Generation 1,109,343 1,099,625 1% License 22,182 22,182 0% Advanced Technologies 40,027 51,892 -23% Total Backlog $ 1,298,600 $ 1,327,517 -2% Backlog decreased 2.2% to $1.30 billion as of July 31, 2021, reflecting the continued execution of backlog and adjustments to generation backlog, primarily resulting from the decrease in fuel pricing which has lowered estimated future revenue, offset by the inclusion of the project with United Illuminating in Derby, Connecticut which was awarded in the second quarter of this fiscal year. Only projects for which we have an executed power purchase agreement ('PPA') are included in generation backlog, which represents future revenue under long-term PPAs. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. About FuelCell Energy FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969. SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc. Contact : FuelCell Energy, Inc. ir@fce.com 203.205.2491 Source: FuelCell Energy# FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 7 FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 468,565 $ 149,867 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - short-term 10,212 9,233 Accounts receivable, net 14,182 9,563 Unbilled receivables 8,690 8,041 Inventories 60,413 50,971 Other current assets 12,170 6,306 Total current assets 574,232 233,981 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - long-term 15,243 32,952 Project assets 199,218 161,809 Inventories - long-term 4,586 8,986 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,961 36,331 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,993 10,098 Goodwill 4,075 4,075 Intangible assets, net 18,994 19,967 Other assets 19,330 15,339 Total assets $ 879,632 $ 523,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,154 $ 21,366 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 950 939 Accounts payable 10,893 9,576 Accrued liabilities 13,531 15,681 Deferred revenue 8,454 10,399 Preferred stock obligation of subsidiary - 938 Total current liabilities 42,982 58,899 Long-term deferred revenue 28,969 31,501 Long-term preferred stock obligation of subsidiary - 18,265 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,011 9,817 Long-term debt and other liabilities 73,582 150,651 Total liabilities 153,544 269,133 Redeemable Series B preferred stock (liquidation preference of $64,020 as of July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020) 59,857 59,857 Total equity: Stockholders' equity:

Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 500,000,000 and 337,500,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 respectively; 366,483,758 and 294,706,758 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively 37 29 Additional paid-in capital 1,908,011 1,359,454 Accumulated deficit (1,241,070) (1,164,196) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (747) (739) Treasury stock, Common, at cost (67,694 and 56,411 shares as of July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively) (544) (432) Deferred compensation 544 432 Total stockholders' equity 666,231 194,548 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 879,632 $ 523,538 FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 8 FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product $ - $ - Service and license 14,344 7,113 Generation 6,230 4,722 Advanced Technologies 6,246 6,893 Total revenues 26,820 18,728 Costs of revenues: Product 1,903 2,658 Service and license 13,026 8,833 Generation 6,728 6,327 Advanced Technologies 4,063 4,038 Total cost of revenues 25,720 21,856 Gross profit (loss) 1,100 (3,128) Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 8,662 6,607 Research and development expense 3,023 1,027 Total costs and expenses 11,685 7,634 Loss from operations (10,585) (10,762) Interest expense (1,554) (4,165) Gain on extinguishment of financing obligation - 1,801 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability - (1,694) Other income (expense), net 149 (501) Loss before provision for income taxes (11,990) (15,321) Provision for income taxes (7) (10) Net loss (11,997) (15,331) Series B preferred stock dividends (800) (800) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,797) $ (16,131) Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.04) $ (0.07) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 337,291,562 217,966,402 FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 9 FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product $ - $ - Service and license 19,917 19,697 Generation 17,306 14,795 Advanced Technologies 18,427 19,380 Total revenues 55,650 53,872 Costs of revenues: Product 6,190 7,512 Service and license 20,992 16,418 Generation 23,265 17,576 Advanced Technologies 12,477 12,046 Total costs of revenues 62,924 53,552 Gross (loss) profit (7,274) 320 Operating expenses: Administrative and selling expenses 27,264 19,041 Research and development expenses 7,810 3,323 Total costs and expenses 35,074 22,364 Loss from operations (42,348 ) (22,044 ) Interest expense (5,662 ) (11,026 ) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt and financing obligation (11,156 ) 1,801 Loss on extinguishment of Series 1 preferred share obligation (934 ) - Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (15,974 ) (39,311) Other (expense) income, net (797 ) 370 Loss before provision for income taxes (76,871 ) (70,210 ) Provision for income taxes (3) (41 ) Net loss (76,874 ) (70,251 ) Series B preferred stock dividends (2,400 ) (2,531 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (79,274 ) $ (72,782 ) Loss per share basic and diluted: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.24 ) $ (0.35 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 323,983,465 210,389,907 FuelCell Energy Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results ‌ Page 10 Appendix Non-GAAP Financial Measures Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('GAAP'). Management also uses non-GAAP measures to analyze and make operating decisions on the business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('EBITDA') and Adjusted EBITDA are alternate, non-GAAP measures of operations and operating performance by the Company. These supplemental non-GAAP measures are provided to assist readers in determining operating performance. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing performance and highlighting trends on an overall basis. Management also believes these measures are used by companies in the fuel cell sector and by securities analysts and investors when comparing the results of the Company with those of other companies. EBITDA differs from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss attributable to the Company, primarily because it does not include finance expense, income taxes and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and project assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and other unusual items such as the legal settlement recorded during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which are considered either non-cash or non-recurring. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these measures. The measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles these figures to the GAAP financial statement measure Net loss. Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (11,997) $ (15,331) $ (76,874) $ (70,251) Depreciation and amortization (1) 4,509 4,726 14,921 13,828 Provision for income taxes 7 10 3 41 Other (income)/expense, net (2) (149) 501 797 (370) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligation - (1,801) 11,156 (1,801) Loss on extinguishment of Series 1 preferred share obligation - - 934 - Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability - 1,694 15,974 39,311 Interest expense 1,554 4,165 5,662 11,026 EBITDA $ (6,076) $ (6,036) $ (27,427) $ (8,216) Share-based compensation expense 903 398 3,573 1,261 Legal settlement (3) - - - (2,200) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,173) $ (5,638) $ (23,854) $ (9,155) (1) Includes depreciation and amortization on our Generation portfolio of $3.3 million and $11.2 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.4 million and $9.9 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020, respectively. 