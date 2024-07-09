NEWS RELEASE

FuelCell Energy Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal

2024 Results

6/10/2024

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $22.4 million, compared to $38.3 million

Gross loss of $(7.1) million compared to $(6.1) million

Loss from operations of $(41.4) million compared with $(35.9) million

Net loss per share was $(0.07) compared with $(0.09)

DANBURY, Conn., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- a global leader in

decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable

a world empowered by clean energy -- today reported

"In the second quarter, our team continued to execute on all three pillars of our Powerhouse Business Strategy,

growing revenue sequentially from the

and Chief Executive O

technologies by updating and extending our joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and

Engineering Company to jointly develop carbon capture technology, while retaining certain rights to market this

product more widely to a global clientele in need of energy transition solutions. We also entered into an exciting

new relationship with Ameresco, Inc. to provide the Sacramento Sewer district with our energy delivery and

emissions management platform to create clean electricity from onsite biofuel. We were also pleased to report a

67% increase in our Generation portfolio revenues, enhancing the recurring revenue pro

"Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced an agreement to supply Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.

("GGE") with 42 upgraded fuel cell modules, representing approximately $160 million in new backlog," added Mr.

Few. "In addition to the sale of these modules, under the agreement, we will also provide long term operations and

maintenance services for GGE's Hwaseong Balan Industrial Complex, which is the world's largest fuel cell power

platform site. Importantly, we continue to expand our manufacturing capacity and sales pipeline, while keeping a

disciplined focus on cash management and the strength of our balance sheet."

Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended April 30,

(Amounts in thousands)

2024

2023

Change

Total revenues

$22,420

$38,349

(42%)

Gross loss

(7,074)

(6,093)

16%

Loss from operations

(41,361)

(35,858)

15%

Net loss

(37,656)

(33,911)

11%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(32,940)

(35,103)

(6%)

Net loss per basic and diluted share

(0.07)

(0.09)

(22%)

EBITDA *

(31,809)

(29,227)

9%

Adjusted EBITDA *

($26,489)

($26,033)

2%

* A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and any other non-GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this press release.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Results

(All comparisons are between second quarter of

noted)

Second quarter revenue of $22.4 million represents a decrease of 42% from the comparable prior year quarter.

Service agreements revenues decreased to $1.4 million from $26.2 million. The decrease in service

agreements revenues during the three months ended April 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the fact that

there were no module exchanges during the quarter. Service agreements revenues recognized during the

second quarter of

Southern Power Company in Korea.

Generation revenues increased 67% to $14.1 million from $8.4 million, primarily driven by revenue generated

by the Toyota and Derby projects, all of which began operations in the

Advanced Technologies contract revenues increased to $6.9 million from $3.7 million. Compared to the

second quarter of

Development Agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company ("EMTEC") were

approximately $0.1 million lower during the three months ended April 30, 2024 and revenue recognized

under government contracts and other contracts were approximately $3.3 million higher for the three

months ended April 30, 2024. Advanced Technologies contract revenues for the second quarter of

also include revenues arising from the purchase order previously received from Esso Nederland B.V. ("Esso"),

an a

Gross loss for the second quarter of

the comparable prior year quarter. The gross loss for the second quarter of

unfavorable margins for generation, which included expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota

Project of $2.6 million and a mark-to-market net loss of $2.3 million related to natural gas purchase contracts in the

three months ended April 30, 2024. The gross loss in the comparable prior year period is a direct result of lower

generation margins due to $4.5 million of expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota project,

partially o

Operating expenses for the second quarter of

second quarter of

quarter of

development expenses re

Company's ongoing commercial development e

platforms and carbon separation and carbon recovery solutions compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net loss was $(37.7) million in the second quarter of

second quarter of

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(26.5) million in the second quarter of

$(26.0) million in the second quarter of

including Adjusted EBITDA, in the appendix at the end of this release.

The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of

compared to $(0.09) in the second quarter of

April 30, 2023.

Cash, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $313.2 million

as of April 30, 2024, compared to $403.3 million as of October 31, 2023. Of the $313.2 million total as of April 30,

2024, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $158.8 million, short-term investments totaled $101.3 million

and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $53.1 million. Of the $403.3 million total as of October 31, 2023,

unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $250.0 million, short-term investments totaled $103.8 million, and

restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.6 million. Short-term investments represent the amortized cost of

U.S. Treasury Securities outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 as part of the Company's cash

management optimization e

"We have taken a number of proactive steps during the quarter to help preserve balance sheet strength as we

Treasurer. "We added debt

Treasurer. "We added debt

allow us to redeploy capital in support of growth initiatives around the world. Additionally, we issued approximately

6.5 million shares of stock, raising approximately $5.9 million after deducting sales commissions and fees."

During the three months ended April 30, 2024, approximately 6.5 million shares of the Company's common stock

were sold under the Company's Amended Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sale price of $0.98 per share,

resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $6.3 million before deducting sales commissions and fees, and net

proceeds to the Company of approximately $5.9 million after deducting sales commissions and fees totaling

approximately $0.4 million.

On April 25, 2024, the Company closed on a project debt

Green Bank for the Company's two fuel cell projects in Derby, Connecticut, which recently began operations. A total

of $13.0 million in gross

of $13.0 million in gross

subordinated credit facility is 14 years. The interest rate for the senior debt is

for the subordinated debt is

deducting transaction fees and debt service reserves.

Subsequent to the quarter ended April 30, 2024, approximately 38.6 million shares of the Company's common

stock were sold under the Company's Amended Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sale price of $0.84 per

share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $32.3 million before deducting sales commissions and fees, and

net proceeds to the Company of approximately $31.7 million after deducting sales commissions and fees totaling

approximately $0.6 million.

Backlog

As of April 30,

(Amounts in thousands)

2024

2023

Change

Product

$

12,307

$

26

$

12,281

Service

145,100

73,662

71,438

Generation

852,933

926,044

(73,111)

Advanced Technologies

51,112

22,564

28,548

Total Backlog

$

1,061,452

$

1,022,296

$

39,156

As of April 30, 2024, backlog increased by approximately 3.8% to $1.06 billion, compared to $1.02 billion as of April

30, 2023, primarily as a result of the service agreement with Noeul Green Energy, Co. Ltd. entered into during the

received from Esso during the

backlog related to Amendment No. 5 to the Joint Development Agreement between the Company and EMTEC

entered into in April 2024, partially o

Technologies agreements since April 30, 2023.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced an agreement to provide GGE with 42 1.4

megawatt upgraded carbonate fuel cell modules to replace existing fuel cell modules at its 58.8 megawatt plant in

Korea. The total amount payable by GGE under the long-term service agreement for the 42 replacement fuel cell

modules, balance of plant replacement components, and service is $159.6 million, which was added to backlog

upon the execution of the agreement in May 2024.

Backlog represents de

an executed power purchase agreement ("PPA") or hydrogen power purchase agreement ("HPPA") are included in

generation backlog, which represents future revenue under long-term PPAs and HPPAs. The Company's ability to

recognize revenue in the future under a PPA or HPPA is subject to the Company's completion of construction of the

project covered by such PPA or HPPA. Should the Company not complete the construction of the project covered by

a PPA or HPPA, it will forgo future revenues with respect to the project and may incur penalties and/or impairment

charges related to the project. Projects sold to customers (and not retained by the Company) are included in

product sales and service agreements backlog, and the related generation backlog is removed upon sale. Together,

the service and generation portion of backlog had a weighted average term of approximately 17 years, with

weighting based on the dollar amount of backlog and utility service contracts of up to 20 years in duration at

inception.

Conference Call Information

FuelCell Energy will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results for

website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of the call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To

listen to the call, select "Investors" on the home page located under the "Our Company" pull-down menu,

proceed to the "Events & Presentations" page and then click on the "Webcast" link listed under the June 10th

earnings call event, or click here.

Alternatively, participants can dial 888-330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number

1099808.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company's Investors' page

at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or our future

involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for

the

Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with

respect to the Company's anticipated

expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization and

cell technologies, the expected timing of completion of the Company's ongoing projects, the Company's business

plans and strategies, the Company's capacity expansion, the capabilities of the Company's products, and the

markets in which the Company expects to operate. Projected and estimated numbers contained herein are not

forecasts and may not re

performance, and all forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results to di

limitation: general risks associated with product development and manufacturing; general economic conditions;

changes in interest rates, which may impact project

regulatory environment; changes in the utility industry and the markets for distributed generation, distributed

commodity prices that may adversely a

commodity prices that may adversely a

incentives for alternative energy technologies; our ability to remain in compliance with U.S. federal and state and

foreign government laws and regulations and the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; rapid technological

change; competition; the risk that our bid awards will not convert to contracts or that our contracts will not convert

to revenue; market acceptance of our products; changes in accounting policies or practices adopted voluntarily or

as required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; factors a

and

their development contracts at any time; the ability of the government to exercise "march-in" rights with respect to

certain of our patents; our ability to successfully market and sell our products internationally; our ability to develop

new products to achieve our long-term revenue targets; our ability to implement our strategy; our ability to reduce

our levelized cost of energy and deliver on our cost reduction strategy generally; our ability to protect our

intellectual property; litigation and other proceedings; the risk that commercialization of our new products will not

occur when anticipated or, if it does, that we will not have adequate capacity to satisfy demand; our need for and

the availability of additional

service our long-term debt; our ability to increase the output and longevity of our platforms and to meet the

performance requirements of our contracts; our ability to expand our customer base and maintain relationships

with our largest customers and strategic business allies; and concerns with, threats of, or the consequences of,

pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the novel coronavirus, and resulting supply chain

disruptions, shifts in clean energy demand, impacts to our customers' capital budgets and investment plans,

impacts to our project schedules, impacts to our ability to service existing projects, and impacts on the demand for

our products, as well as other risks set forth in the Company's

including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the

contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or

undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement contained herein to re

change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such

statement is based.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in delivering environmentally responsible

distributed baseload energy platform solutions through our proprietary fuel cell technology. FuelCell Energy is

focused on advancing sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical

challenges around energy access, security, resilience, reliability, a

stewardship. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is

uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for industrial and

commercial businesses, utilities, governments, municipalities, and communities.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture,

SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell

Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

April 30,

October 31,

ASSETS

2024

2023

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted

$

158,790

$

249,952

Restricted cash and cash equivalents - short-term

4,969

5,159

Investments - short-term

101,340

103,760

Accounts receivable, net

7,155

3,809

Unbilled receivables

26,409

16,296

Inventories

113,918

84,456

Other current assets

13,262

12,881

Total current assets

425,843

476,313

Restricted cash and cash equivalents - long-term

48,134

44,465

Inventories - long-term

2,743

7,329

Project assets, net

256,607

258,066

Property, plant and equipment, net

111,576

89,668

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,036

8,352

Goodwill

4,075

4,075

Intangible assets, net

15,428

16,076

Other assets

44,387

51,176

Total assets (1)

$

916,829

$

955,520

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

11,733

$

10,067

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

752

599

Accounts payable

21,614

26,518

Accrued liabilities

24,143

26,313

Deferred revenue

6,756

2,406

Total current liabilities

64,998

65,903

Long-term deferred revenue

987

732

Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,857

8,992

Long-term debt and other liabilities

130,030

119,588

Total liabilities (1)

204,872

195,215

Redeemable Series B preferred stock (liquidation preference of $64,020 as of April 30, 2024 and

October 31, 2023)

59,857

59,857

Total equity:

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2024 and

October 31, 2023; 458,406,776 and 450,626,862 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30,

2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively

46

45

Additional paid-in capital

2,208,951

2,199,661

Accumulated de

(1,567,474)

(1,515,541)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,717)

(1,672)

Treasury stock, Common, at cost (324,814 and 246,468 shares as of April 30, 2024 and October

31, 2023, respectively)

(1,164)

(1,078)

Deferred compensation

1,164

1,078

Total stockholders' equity

639,806

682,493

Noncontrolling interests

12,294

17,955

Total equity

652,100

700,448

Total liabilities, redeemable Series B preferred stock and total equity

$

916,829

$

955,520

  1. As of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, the combined assets of the variable interest entities ("VIEs") were $315,534 and $235,290, respectively, that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs. These assets include cash of $5,153, accounts receivable of $182, unbilled accounts receivable of $7,490, operating lease right of use assets of $1,671, other current assets of $130,353, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $626, project assets of $166,098 and other assets of $3,962 as of April 30, 2024, and cash of $4,797, unbilled accounts receivable of $1,876, operating lease right of use assets of $1,680, other current assets of $50,713, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $526, project assets of $170,444, derivative asset of $4,127 and other assets of $1,125 as of October 31, 2023. The combined liabilities of the VIEs as of April 30, 2024 include short-term operating lease liabilities of $203, accounts payable of $180,224, long-term operating lease liability of $2,150 and other non-current liabilities of $2,175 and, as of October 31, 2023, include short-term operating lease liabilities of $203, accounts payable of $165,824, long-term operating lease liability of $2,159 and other non-current liabilities of $187.

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

Revenues:

2024

2023

Product

$

-

$

-

Service

1,369

26,190

Generation

14,118

8,440

Advanced Technologies

6,933

3,719

Total revenues

22,420

38,349

Costs of revenues:

Product

2,938

3,486

Service

1,267

20,113

Generation

21,424

17,081

Advanced Technologies

3,865

3,762

Total costs of revenues

29,494

44,442

Gross loss

(7,074)

(6,093)

Operating expenses:

Administrative and selling expenses

17,660

15,068

Research and development expenses

16,627

14,697

Total costs and expenses

34,287

29,765

Loss from operations

(41,361)

(35,858)

Interest expense

(2,275)

(1,502)

Interest income

3,390

3,688

Other income (expense), net

2,590

(236)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(37,656)

(33,908)

Provision for income taxes

-

(3)

Net loss

(37,656)

(33,911)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(5,516)

392

Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc.

(32,140)

(34,303)

Series B preferred stock dividends

(800)

(800)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(32,940)

$

(35,103)

Loss per share basic and diluted:

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.07)

$

(0.09)

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

452,984,445

406,316,070

FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended

April 30,

Revenues:

2024

2023

Product

$

-

$

9,095

Service

2,986

40,072

Generation

24,611

17,997

Advanced Technologies

11,514

8,258

Total revenues

39,111

75,422

Costs of revenues:

Product

5,329

4,515

Service

3,155

31,058

Generation

42,318

33,683

Advanced Technologies

7,108

7,022

Total costs of revenues

57,910

76,278

Gross loss

(18,799)

(856)

Operating expenses:

Administrative and selling expenses

34,060

30,077

Research and development expenses

30,980

27,380

Total costs and expenses

65,040

57,457

Loss from operations

(83,839)

(58,313)

Interest expense

(4,613)

(3,014)

Interest income

7,457

7,098

Other expense, net

(1,060)

(187)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(82,055)

(54,416)

Provision for income taxes

-

(581)

Net loss

(82,055)

(54,997)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(30,122)

(2,072)

Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc.

(51,933)

(52,925)

Series B preferred stock dividends

(1,600)

(1,600)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(53,533)

$

(54,525)

Loss per share basic and diluted:

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.12)

$

(0.13)

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

452,303,339

406,055,027

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States

("GAAP"). Management also uses non-GAAP measures to analyze and make operating decisions on the business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP

measures of operations and operating performance by the Company.

