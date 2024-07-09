NEWS RELEASE
FuelCell Energy Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal
2024 Results
6/10/2024
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary
(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted)
Revenue of $22.4 million, compared to $38.3 million
Gross loss of $(7.1) million compared to $(6.1) million
Loss from operations of $(41.4) million compared with $(35.9) million
Net loss per share was $(0.07) compared with $(0.09)
DANBURY, Conn., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- a global leader in
decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable
a world empowered by clean energy -- today reported
"In the second quarter, our team continued to execute on all three pillars of our Powerhouse Business Strategy,
growing revenue sequentially from the
and Chief Executive O
technologies by updating and extending our joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and
Engineering Company to jointly develop carbon capture technology, while retaining certain rights to market this
product more widely to a global clientele in need of energy transition solutions. We also entered into an exciting
new relationship with Ameresco, Inc. to provide the Sacramento Sewer district with our energy delivery and
emissions management platform to create clean electricity from onsite biofuel. We were also pleased to report a
67% increase in our Generation portfolio revenues, enhancing the recurring revenue pro
"Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced an agreement to supply Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd.
("GGE") with 42 upgraded fuel cell modules, representing approximately $160 million in new backlog," added Mr.
Few. "In addition to the sale of these modules, under the agreement, we will also provide long term operations and
maintenance services for GGE's Hwaseong Balan Industrial Complex, which is the world's largest fuel cell power
platform site. Importantly, we continue to expand our manufacturing capacity and sales pipeline, while keeping a
disciplined focus on cash management and the strength of our balance sheet."
Consolidated Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended April 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$22,420
$38,349
(42%)
Gross loss
(7,074)
(6,093)
16%
Loss from operations
(41,361)
(35,858)
15%
Net loss
(37,656)
(33,911)
11%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(32,940)
(35,103)
(6%)
Net loss per basic and diluted share
(0.07)
(0.09)
(22%)
EBITDA *
(31,809)
(29,227)
9%
Adjusted EBITDA *
($26,489)
($26,033)
2%
* A reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and any other non-GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this press release.
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Results
(All comparisons are between second quarter of
noted)
Second quarter revenue of $22.4 million represents a decrease of 42% from the comparable prior year quarter.
Service agreements revenues decreased to $1.4 million from $26.2 million. The decrease in service
agreements revenues during the three months ended April 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the fact that
there were no module exchanges during the quarter. Service agreements revenues recognized during the
second quarter of
Southern Power Company in Korea.
Generation revenues increased 67% to $14.1 million from $8.4 million, primarily driven by revenue generated
by the Toyota and Derby projects, all of which began operations in the
Advanced Technologies contract revenues increased to $6.9 million from $3.7 million. Compared to the
second quarter of
Development Agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company ("EMTEC") were
approximately $0.1 million lower during the three months ended April 30, 2024 and revenue recognized
under government contracts and other contracts were approximately $3.3 million higher for the three
months ended April 30, 2024. Advanced Technologies contract revenues for the second quarter of
also include revenues arising from the purchase order previously received from Esso Nederland B.V. ("Esso"),
an a
Gross loss for the second quarter of
the comparable prior year quarter. The gross loss for the second quarter of
unfavorable margins for generation, which included expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota
Project of $2.6 million and a mark-to-market net loss of $2.3 million related to natural gas purchase contracts in the
three months ended April 30, 2024. The gross loss in the comparable prior year period is a direct result of lower
generation margins due to $4.5 million of expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota project,
partially o
Operating expenses for the second quarter of
second quarter of
quarter of
development expenses re
Company's ongoing commercial development e
platforms and carbon separation and carbon recovery solutions compared to the comparable prior year period.
Net loss was $(37.7) million in the second quarter of
second quarter of
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(26.5) million in the second quarter of
$(26.0) million in the second quarter of
including Adjusted EBITDA, in the appendix at the end of this release.
The net loss per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of
compared to $(0.09) in the second quarter of
April 30, 2023.
Cash, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $313.2 million
as of April 30, 2024, compared to $403.3 million as of October 31, 2023. Of the $313.2 million total as of April 30,
2024, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $158.8 million, short-term investments totaled $101.3 million
and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $53.1 million. Of the $403.3 million total as of October 31, 2023,
unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $250.0 million, short-term investments totaled $103.8 million, and
restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.6 million. Short-term investments represent the amortized cost of
U.S. Treasury Securities outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 as part of the Company's cash
management optimization e
"We have taken a number of proactive steps during the quarter to help preserve balance sheet strength as we
execute on our growth objectives," said Mr. Michael Bishop, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial O
Treasurer. "We added debt
allow us to redeploy capital in support of growth initiatives around the world. Additionally, we issued approximately
6.5 million shares of stock, raising approximately $5.9 million after deducting sales commissions and fees."
During the three months ended April 30, 2024, approximately 6.5 million shares of the Company's common stock
were sold under the Company's Amended Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sale price of $0.98 per share,
resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $6.3 million before deducting sales commissions and fees, and net
proceeds to the Company of approximately $5.9 million after deducting sales commissions and fees totaling
approximately $0.4 million.
On April 25, 2024, the Company closed on a project debt
Green Bank for the Company's two fuel cell projects in Derby, Connecticut, which recently began operations. A total
of $13.0 million in gross
investment grade quality of the o
subordinated credit facility is 14 years. The interest rate for the senior debt is
for the subordinated debt is
deducting transaction fees and debt service reserves.
Subsequent to the quarter ended April 30, 2024, approximately 38.6 million shares of the Company's common
stock were sold under the Company's Amended Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sale price of $0.84 per
share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $32.3 million before deducting sales commissions and fees, and
net proceeds to the Company of approximately $31.7 million after deducting sales commissions and fees totaling
approximately $0.6 million.
Backlog
As of April 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Product
$
12,307
$
26
$
12,281
Service
145,100
73,662
71,438
Generation
852,933
926,044
(73,111)
Advanced Technologies
51,112
22,564
28,548
Total Backlog
$
1,061,452
$
1,022,296
$
39,156
As of April 30, 2024, backlog increased by approximately 3.8% to $1.06 billion, compared to $1.02 billion as of April
30, 2023, primarily as a result of the service agreement with Noeul Green Energy, Co. Ltd. entered into during the
received from Esso during the
backlog related to Amendment No. 5 to the Joint Development Agreement between the Company and EMTEC
entered into in April 2024, partially o
Technologies agreements since April 30, 2023.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced an agreement to provide GGE with 42 1.4
megawatt upgraded carbonate fuel cell modules to replace existing fuel cell modules at its 58.8 megawatt plant in
Korea. The total amount payable by GGE under the long-term service agreement for the 42 replacement fuel cell
modules, balance of plant replacement components, and service is $159.6 million, which was added to backlog
upon the execution of the agreement in May 2024.
Backlog represents de
an executed power purchase agreement ("PPA") or hydrogen power purchase agreement ("HPPA") are included in
generation backlog, which represents future revenue under long-term PPAs and HPPAs. The Company's ability to
recognize revenue in the future under a PPA or HPPA is subject to the Company's completion of construction of the
project covered by such PPA or HPPA. Should the Company not complete the construction of the project covered by
a PPA or HPPA, it will forgo future revenues with respect to the project and may incur penalties and/or impairment
charges related to the project. Projects sold to customers (and not retained by the Company) are included in
product sales and service agreements backlog, and the related generation backlog is removed upon sale. Together,
the service and generation portion of backlog had a weighted average term of approximately 17 years, with
weighting based on the dollar amount of backlog and utility service contracts of up to 20 years in duration at
inception.
Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or our future
involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the
Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with
respect to the Company's anticipated
expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization and
cell technologies, the expected timing of completion of the Company's ongoing projects, the Company's business
plans and strategies, the Company's capacity expansion, the capabilities of the Company's products, and the
markets in which the Company expects to operate. Projected and estimated numbers contained herein are not
forecasts and may not re
performance, and all forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to di
limitation: general risks associated with product development and manufacturing; general economic conditions;
changes in interest rates, which may impact project
regulatory environment; changes in the utility industry and the markets for distributed generation, distributed
hydrogen, and fuel cell power plants con
commodity prices that may adversely a
incentives for alternative energy technologies; our ability to remain in compliance with U.S. federal and state and
foreign government laws and regulations and the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; rapid technological
change; competition; the risk that our bid awards will not convert to contracts or that our contracts will not convert
to revenue; market acceptance of our products; changes in accounting policies or practices adopted voluntarily or
as required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; factors a
and
their development contracts at any time; the ability of the government to exercise "march-in" rights with respect to
certain of our patents; our ability to successfully market and sell our products internationally; our ability to develop
new products to achieve our long-term revenue targets; our ability to implement our strategy; our ability to reduce
our levelized cost of energy and deliver on our cost reduction strategy generally; our ability to protect our
intellectual property; litigation and other proceedings; the risk that commercialization of our new products will not
occur when anticipated or, if it does, that we will not have adequate capacity to satisfy demand; our need for and
the availability of additional
service our long-term debt; our ability to increase the output and longevity of our platforms and to meet the
performance requirements of our contracts; our ability to expand our customer base and maintain relationships
with our largest customers and strategic business allies; and concerns with, threats of, or the consequences of,
pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the novel coronavirus, and resulting supply chain
disruptions, shifts in clean energy demand, impacts to our customers' capital budgets and investment plans,
impacts to our project schedules, impacts to our ability to service existing projects, and impacts on the demand for
our products, as well as other risks set forth in the Company's
including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement contained herein to re
change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such
statement is based.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in delivering environmentally responsible
distributed baseload energy platform solutions through our proprietary fuel cell technology. FuelCell Energy is
focused on advancing sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world's most critical
challenges around energy access, security, resilience, reliability, a
stewardship. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is
uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for industrial and
commercial businesses, utilities, governments, municipalities, and communities.
SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture,
SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell
Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
April 30,
October 31,
ASSETS
2024
2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted
$
158,790
$
249,952
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - short-term
4,969
5,159
Investments - short-term
101,340
103,760
Accounts receivable, net
7,155
3,809
Unbilled receivables
26,409
16,296
Inventories
113,918
84,456
Other current assets
13,262
12,881
Total current assets
425,843
476,313
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - long-term
48,134
44,465
Inventories - long-term
2,743
7,329
Project assets, net
256,607
258,066
Property, plant and equipment, net
111,576
89,668
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,036
8,352
Goodwill
4,075
4,075
Intangible assets, net
15,428
16,076
Other assets
44,387
51,176
Total assets (1)
$
916,829
$
955,520
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
11,733
$
10,067
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
752
599
Accounts payable
21,614
26,518
Accrued liabilities
24,143
26,313
Deferred revenue
6,756
2,406
Total current liabilities
64,998
65,903
Long-term deferred revenue
987
732
Long-term operating lease liabilities
8,857
8,992
Long-term debt and other liabilities
130,030
119,588
Total liabilities (1)
204,872
195,215
Redeemable Series B preferred stock (liquidation preference of $64,020 as of April 30, 2024 and
October 31, 2023)
59,857
59,857
Total equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2024 and
October 31, 2023; 458,406,776 and 450,626,862 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30,
2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively
46
45
Additional paid-in capital
2,208,951
2,199,661
Accumulated de
(1,567,474)
(1,515,541)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,717)
(1,672)
Treasury stock, Common, at cost (324,814 and 246,468 shares as of April 30, 2024 and October
31, 2023, respectively)
(1,164)
(1,078)
Deferred compensation
1,164
1,078
Total stockholders' equity
639,806
682,493
Noncontrolling interests
12,294
17,955
Total equity
652,100
700,448
Total liabilities, redeemable Series B preferred stock and total equity
$
916,829
$
955,520
- As of April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, the combined assets of the variable interest entities ("VIEs") were $315,534 and $235,290, respectively, that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs. These assets include cash of $5,153, accounts receivable of $182, unbilled accounts receivable of $7,490, operating lease right of use assets of $1,671, other current assets of $130,353, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $626, project assets of $166,098 and other assets of $3,962 as of April 30, 2024, and cash of $4,797, unbilled accounts receivable of $1,876, operating lease right of use assets of $1,680, other current assets of $50,713, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $526, project assets of $170,444, derivative asset of $4,127 and other assets of $1,125 as of October 31, 2023. The combined liabilities of the VIEs as of April 30, 2024 include short-term operating lease liabilities of $203, accounts payable of $180,224, long-term operating lease liability of $2,150 and other non-current liabilities of $2,175 and, as of October 31, 2023, include short-term operating lease liabilities of $203, accounts payable of $165,824, long-term operating lease liability of $2,159 and other non-current liabilities of $187.
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
Revenues:
2024
2023
Product
$
-
$
-
Service
1,369
26,190
Generation
14,118
8,440
Advanced Technologies
6,933
3,719
Total revenues
22,420
38,349
Costs of revenues:
Product
2,938
3,486
Service
1,267
20,113
Generation
21,424
17,081
Advanced Technologies
3,865
3,762
Total costs of revenues
29,494
44,442
Gross loss
(7,074)
(6,093)
Operating expenses:
Administrative and selling expenses
17,660
15,068
Research and development expenses
16,627
14,697
Total costs and expenses
34,287
29,765
Loss from operations
(41,361)
(35,858)
Interest expense
(2,275)
(1,502)
Interest income
3,390
3,688
Other income (expense), net
2,590
(236)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(37,656)
(33,908)
Provision for income taxes
-
(3)
Net loss
(37,656)
(33,911)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(5,516)
392
Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc.
(32,140)
(34,303)
Series B preferred stock dividends
(800)
(800)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(32,940)
$
(35,103)
Loss per share basic and diluted:
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.07)
$
(0.09)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
452,984,445
406,316,070
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
April 30,
Revenues:
2024
2023
Product
$
-
$
9,095
Service
2,986
40,072
Generation
24,611
17,997
Advanced Technologies
11,514
8,258
Total revenues
39,111
75,422
Costs of revenues:
Product
5,329
4,515
Service
3,155
31,058
Generation
42,318
33,683
Advanced Technologies
7,108
7,022
Total costs of revenues
57,910
76,278
Gross loss
(18,799)
(856)
Operating expenses:
Administrative and selling expenses
34,060
30,077
Research and development expenses
30,980
27,380
Total costs and expenses
65,040
57,457
Loss from operations
(83,839)
(58,313)
Interest expense
(4,613)
(3,014)
Interest income
7,457
7,098
Other expense, net
(1,060)
(187)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(82,055)
(54,416)
Provision for income taxes
-
(581)
Net loss
(82,055)
(54,997)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(30,122)
(2,072)
Net loss attributable to FuelCell Energy, Inc.
(51,933)
(52,925)
Series B preferred stock dividends
(1,600)
(1,600)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(53,533)
$
(54,525)
Loss per share basic and diluted:
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.12)
$
(0.13)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
452,303,339
406,055,027
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
("GAAP"). Management also uses non-GAAP measures to analyze and make operating decisions on the business.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP
measures of operations and operating performance by the Company.
