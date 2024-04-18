New Potato Farmer Advisor: Chad Berry



Media/PR Update

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation, a leading Green Ammonia Company (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company" or "FuelPositive") is delighted to provide an update on the Company’s strategic commitment to Manitoba, as FuelPositive continues to expand its network and forge new partnerships.

“Manitoba is the future of global agriculture,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive's Co-Founder and CEO. “The combination of climate, freshwater access and Canada’s globally encompassing trade agreements means that Manitoba is becoming the global hub of agriculture and agri-tech. There is nowhere better in Canada to be in the business of farming.”

This update is the first in a series aimed at reinforcing FuelPositive’s dedication to the growth and development of Manitoba, Canada. With a clear focus on expanding its network, FuelPositive is ready to establish new partnerships that resonate with its mission, values, and most importantly, the needs of the Company’s primary customers – farmers.

FuelPositive is grateful for the invaluable advice and support provided by its esteemed advisors, whose guidance has been empowering the Company’s team to pursue opportunities that not only benefit FuelPositive but also contribute to the flourishing communities of Manitoba.

As part of this initiative, FuelPositive is thrilled to unveil upcoming partnerships that will bolster its presence and deepen its impact throughout Manitoba and beyond. These collaborations underscore FuelPositive’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and the creation of meaningful opportunities for local stakeholders.

“FuelPositive is dedicated to fostering positive transformation across Canada, with an initial emphasis on Manitoba. Our strategic concentration on this region signifies not only our profound faith in its potential but also our unwavering resolve to ignite progress," affirmed Luna Clifford, FuelPositive's Co-Founder, and Chief Impact Officer.

New Manitoba Farmer-Partner and FuelPositive Advisor: Chad Berry

FuelPositive is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Farmer-Advisor, Chad Berry. Mr. Berry partners in and operates the 12,000-acre Under the Hill Farms in Glenboro, Manitoba. Mr. Berry, a third-generation potato grower, has extensive experience in regenerative and sustainable farming practices.

Mr. Berry was introduced to FuelPositive by Dr. Mario Tenuta, Senior Industrial Research Chair in 4R Nutrient Management and Professor of Soil Ecology at the University of Manitoba. Dr. Tenuta researches the relationship between nutrient management and greenhouse gas emissions. As a FuelPositive’s advisor, Dr. Tenuta supports the Company's efforts toward the mitigation/elimination of on-farm nitrogen emissions and helps connect its team with Manitoba-based farmers and stakeholders. Dr. Tenuta is a world-renowned scientist who is well-connected to Manitoba and its farming communities.

“FuelPositive not only gives farmers more options for access to cost and supply stability, their strong initiatives in supporting farmers reducing their carbon footprint of food production, places Manitoba growers at a competitive advantage in a changing market looking to net zero models of farm operations," stated Dr. Tenuta. "Along with the FuelPositive team, I visited Chad's progressive potato and farm operation. Mr. Berry and his family were welcoming, and the visit was productive and insightful. Particularly, we explored how Green Ammonia production can be integrated with fertigation of crops."

As a leader in innovative agricultural practices, Chad Berry has adopted many regenerative practices, including reduced tillage by direct seeding into stubble, limiting soil disruption, mitigating wind-caused soil erosion, improving water infiltration, solar panels/energy installation and being more efficient with fuel-saving through reduced fuel use. Under-the-Hill Farms is also being considered for one of FuelPositive's pilot systems to showcase the FP1500A, which includes the Aqueous Green Ammonia add-on module, currently being developed by the Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the FuelPositive team," stated Luna Clifford. "Chad's deep understanding of the Manitoba agricultural landscape, coupled with his passion for sustainability and new technology, aligns with our vision for the future of farming. His expertise will help drive FuelPositive's mission forward."

"Any time we can find a new tool in the toolbox and utilize it to be more sustainable for future generations by controlling input costs and supply, we consider it," stated Chad Berry. "FuelPositive's technology would be an Ag-tech investment that can help create that control for us and countless other farmers," concluded Mr. Berry.

Mr. Berry is one of the farmers representing the Canadian Potato Sustainability Alliance. He is notable for his participation in developing programs as part of the Greenhouse Gas Evaluation Team.

Mr. Berry is also President of the Keystone Potato Producers Association in the Potato Marketing Association of North America. The Keystone Association represents approximately 85% of Manitoba's potato growers and significantly supports research to expand the potato industry.

Mr. Berry, alongside Dr. Tenuta, advises the Company on adapting its system output to farmers' needs, such as using Aqueous Green Ammonia as a UAN replacement in fertigation in potato farming. Berry's firsthand insights will be essential in guiding the Company as it adapts its systems to meet the unique and diverse needs of plant-based farmers in Canada.

"Chad Berry's invaluable insights are guiding us in customizing our solutions to address the unique fertilizer and fuel challenges faced by Canadian potato farmers. We eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with Chad to advance our mission of promoting sustainable agriculture practices," Ian Clifford stated.

"As we press forward towards a more sustainable future, we are thankful for the increasing support from farmers. Together, we are steadfast in our commitment to driving positive change in the agricultural industry and empowering farmers to flourish amidst a rapidly changing landscape," concluded Luna Clifford.

Media update:

FuelPositive is excited to announce a groundbreaking new initiative: expanding our creative team with the addition of talented photographers and graphic designers. The completion and shipment of our first On-site Green ammonia system mark a pivotal moment in our dedication to enriching our online presence and elevating the brand experience for our valued stakeholders.

With these skilled professionals joining our ranks, we are poised to revolutionize our digital platform, offering an immersive showcase of our team, cutting-edge systems, and state-of-the-art facilities. We strive to effectively showcase the cutting-edge innovation that defines FuelPositive through dynamic imagery and updated information.

This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to transparent communication with our stakeholders. By providing a window into our achievements and milestones, we invite our audience to share in our journey and celebrate our collective success.

"It has been a privilege collaborating with the team at FuelPositive over the past few months. Capturing their progress has been an incredible experience, highlighting the dedication and hard work they've poured into their endeavours. I look forward to continuing to document FuelPositive's journey as they embark on this next phase of growth," stated Alexia Cina, one of FuelPositive's photographers.

"Alexia has meticulously documented our recent Ministry of Agriculture visits, the farmers' visit on April 10, and is currently capturing the shipping of our inaugural system from Waterloo to its arrival in Manitoba," stated Luna Clifford. "Her keen eye for detail has beautifully showcased this pivotal moment in our Company's history. We are thrilled to share more updates, including today's pictures of the shipping process."

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of our products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Co-Founder Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Ian@fuelpositive.com

Tel: 416.535.8395

www.fuelpositive.com

Logan Ross

Senior Vice President, Communications & Campaigns

Counsel Public Affairs, Inc.

lross@counselpa.com

Tel: 204.720.3662

www.counselpa.com

Investor Relations United States & International:

RB Milestone Group (RBMG)

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

Investor Relations Canada:

Transcend Capital Inc.

et@transcendcapitalinc.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including with respect to further testing and implementation of the FP300 system, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.