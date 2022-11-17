FuelPositive Announces New Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Advisor and On-Farm Nitrate Emissions Mitigation Research Project

Dr. Mario Tenuta of University of Manitoba teams up with the Company’s first demonstration pilot project partners

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is today announcing the appointment of a new agricultural advisor, Dr. Mario Tenuta as its Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Advisor, and sharing the news about a new joint research project aimed at reducing nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions associated with the use of all nitrogen fertilizers, whether organic or synthetic. The project, which is being conducted on the farm of Tracy and Curtis Hiebert, near Sperling, Manitoba, Canada, was initiated during the last week of October 2022. The Hieberts run an 11,000-acre family crop farm on which the first demonstration pilot project of FuelPositive’s onsite, containerized green ammonia (NH 3 ) production system will be carried out. On November 12, 2022, Dr. Tenuta, the Hieberts, and Staff Agronomist Mathieu Proulx, met with FuelPositive for a cold and snowy site visit.



Dr. Mario Tenuta is the Senior Industrial Research Chair in 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and Professor of Applied Soil Ecology at the University of Manitoba. The 4Rs are comprised of right fertilizer, right rate, right time, right place. The 4R Industrial Research Chair Program is advancing research in 4R nitrogen management practices on the Canadian Prairies, to identify solutions to achieving reductions in N 2 O emissions, as well as improved soil health and crop productivity. The program is a joint project of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Western Grains Research Foundation (WGRF) and Fertilizer Canada.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with agriculture. Our patent-pending technology eliminates the carbon emissions previously associated with the production of traditional grey ammonia. That’s a gigantic step forward. But we aren’t stopping at that. We are also determined to minimize the nitrous oxide emissions associated with all nitrogen fertilizers. There is no one in Canada better qualified than Dr. Tenuta to lead this research program for us,” said Luna Clifford, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances of FuelPositive. “We suggested the project be conducted on the Hieberts farm since it is near the University of Manitoba. Mario and the Hieberts could not be more in sync with us regarding their shared desire to fight climate change while maximizing soil health and crop yields.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with FuelPositive and the Hiebert farm in their mission to improve upon a number of key agricultural nitrogen emission reduction methods by researching, developing and promoting responsible and thoughtful farming practices. I'm grateful to the Hieberts and their agronomist Mathieu Proulx for their time and generous offer of a quarter-section of their land for this important research. We aim to showcase how much control, with the right skills and tools, farmers can have over reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, improving their fertilizer usage, and optimizing yields. Obtaining net zero emissions requires forward thinking, along with the right precision application technologies and best practice techniques. When you put them altogether, you can make a real difference in making agricultural production more sustainable,” said Mario Tenuta.

“We are happy to welcome Mario and his team on our farm, and to provide the land, equipment and personnel for this positive research to take place. It’s our first time using NH 3 nitrification inhibitors on the farm, and we look forward to participating and benefiting from the research project results throughout 2023 and into the future. This is a great opportunity for us to help the environment while potentially reducing our costs and optimizing our yields,” added Mathieu Proulx, Staff Agronomist at the Hiebert farm.

“It was a pleasure to visit the research project site despite the snow already upon us! We are fascinated with this project, and we couldn't be in better hands thanks to Mario and his team,” added Derek Boudreau, FuelPositive’s Agricultural Implementation Strategic Advisor.

“One of our main goals as a Company committed to a more sustainable food industry is to support farmers in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using our onsite, containerized green ammonia production system. Mario's close and practical relationships with farmers provide an invaluable asset, assisting us in gaining insight and access. His expertise targeting agricultural greenhouse gas emission reductions will help us care for the environment by helping farmers optimize their use of green ammonia, while mitigating environmental impact,” added Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair of FuelPositive.

Eighty per cent of the ammonia produced today globally is used as nitrogen fertilizer. There is a worldwide shortage of ammonia and fertilizer, which is threatening global food security. The FuelPositive onsite, containerized green ammonia production system will allow farmers to make their own ammonia on their farms, where they use it.

About the Project

The goal of the research project is to showcase that by using 4R best practices, used in combination with a nitrification inhibitor, it is possible for farmers to reduce nitrate emissions well beyond 30%, and to better match fertilizer rate to crop needs, while achieving the same or higher yields.

The treatments were anhydrous ammonia at the current recommended and slightly lower rate (85% of recommended), in combination with and without a nitrification inhibitor (also called stabilizer). Dr. Tenuta’s team has found inclusion of a nitrification inhibitor to greatly reduce N 2 O emissions from soil treated with urea and nitrogen solution fertilizers, but haven’t examined anhydrous ammonia. In this project they will test if reduced nitrogen losses to the environment means farmers can also adjust anhydrous ammonia rates to reduce emissions. Dr. Tenuta’s team will monitor and measure the nitrogen-related emissions (N 2 O and ammonia) this fall and throughout the next year.



This project is FuelPositive's first on-site emissions reduction research project on the Hiebert farm.

Cost-Offsetting Grants

Over the next four years, farmers in Manitoba can apply for cost-offsetting grants with the Manitoba Association of Watersheds or with the Canola Council of Canada to help cover some of the costs associated with utilizing inhibitors.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean technology solutions, including an on-site, containerized green ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of the green ammonia. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented in the short term.

The FuelPositive onsite, containerized green ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-site, where it’s needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users energy and supply security while cutting carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

The Company began accepting pre-sale inquiries in August 2022. See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

info@fuelpositive.com

https://fuelpositive.com



Investor Relations (United States)

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

www.rbmilestone.com

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Oliveah Numan

Sussex Strategy Group

519-770-2991

onuman@sussex-strategy.com