Stock FUR FUGRO N.V.
Fugro N.V.

FUR

NL00150003E1

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:35:34 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for Fugro N.V. After market 12:01:39 pm
16.38 EUR -1.27% 16.39 +0.06%
FUGRO : Buckle up for growth, but capex requires caution and discipline Alphavalue
Fugro Seeks Acquisitions CI
Latest news about Fugro N.V.

FUGRO : Buckle up for growth, but capex requires caution and discipline Alphavalue
Fugro Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day CI
FUGRO : Q3: Unstoppable growth sees a resumption in dividends, delivering a modest yield Alphavalue
Fugro N.V. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Fugro N.V. Intends to Resume Dividends for Full Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete Alphavalue
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market? Alphavalue
FUGRO : Growth mix attractive, but priced in Alphavalue
FUGRO : Q2: Profitability improves across all regions Alphavalue
Transcript : Fugro N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Fugro N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Harvest Implements Hybrid Solution for Fugro Middle East, Enabling USV Remote Operations MT
FUGRO : Gearing up for growth Alphavalue
Fugro and Gomspace Deliver World Class Position and Timing Accuracy Onboard Leo Satellites CI
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
FUGRO : Q1: Robust growth to continue across regions, segments Alphavalue
Transcript : Fugro N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 26, 2023 CI
OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4 Alphavalue
FUGRO : FY22: Solid margin growth, but shareholder returns must wait for longer Alphavalue
Fugro N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023 CI
Fugro N.V. is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro N.V. provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Fugro N.V. serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both in marine and land environments. Fugro N.V.'s main client segments are oil & gas (37% of revenue), renewables (29.5%), infrastructure (29.4%) and water (4.1%).
Oil Related Services and Equipment
2024-02-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
16.59EUR
Average target price
21.84EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.65%
Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V. Stock Fugro N.V.
+46.25% 2 017 M $
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
-3.11% 76 670 M $
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
+12.22% 34 876 M $
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
-5.69% 34 406 M $
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+66.37% 9 245 M $
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+79.97% 6 921 M $
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
-1.10% 5 852 M $
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+2.78% 4 194 M $
SAIPEM SPA Stock Saipem SpA
+31.22% 3 207 M $
VALLOUREC Stock Vallourec
+7.17% 3 113 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
