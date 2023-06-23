Fugro : Gearing up for growth

Equities FUR NL00150003E1
Financials
Sales 2023* 2,155 M 2,347 M
Capitalization 1 583 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2023*
0,85x
Net income 2023* 138 M 150 M
Free-Float87.56%
P/E ratio 2023*
11,5x
Net Debt 2023* 258 M 281 M
Yield 2023*
2,33%
P/E ratio 2024 *
8,62x
*Assessed data
Chart Fugro N.V.
Company Profile
Fugro N.V. is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro N.V. provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Fugro N.V. serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both in marine and land environments. Fugro N.V.'s main client segments are oil & gas (37% of revenue), renewables (29.5%), infrastructure (29.4%) and water (4.1%).Read more
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Fugro : FY22: Solid margin growth, but shareholder returns must wait for longer
March 01, 2023 at 01:18 pm
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
14.14EUR
Average target price
21.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+50.28%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
