  1. Markets
  2. Stock Pays-Bas
  3. Fugro N.V.
  4. News
  5. Fugro : Gearing up for growth
Security FUR

FUGRO N.V.

Equities FUR NL00150003E1

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10:51:35 2023-06-23 am EDT Intraday chart for Fugro N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.05 EUR -0.64% -2.77% +25.45%
04:38pm Fugro : Gearing up for growth Alphavalue
Jun. 19 Fugro N : to use new technology in site investigation for French DGEC and RTE Sud-Atlantique wind farms PU

Fugro : Gearing up for growth

Today at 10:38 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Fugro N.V.

Fugro : Gearing up for growth
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Fugro N : to use new technology in site investigation for French DGEC and RTE Sud-Atlantique wind farms
PU
PU
Fugro and GomSpace deliver world class position and timing accuracy onboard LEO satellites
AQ
AQ
Fugro and Gomspace Deliver World Class Position and Timing Accuracy Onboard Leo Satellites
CI
CI
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Fugro N : to deploy SEAWATCH® Wind Lidar Buoys to support Denmark's 2030 offshore wind target
PU
PU
NewGround Law Advises BEOS Swiss Life On The Acquisition And Sale-And-Lease-Back Agreement For Fugro's TechCenter
AQ
AQ
Fugro N : and Fraunhofer IWES secure survey for BSH's German EEZ wind farm sites
PU
PU
Fugro N : Norges Bank - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
PU
PU
BeWild: Using eDNA to measure biodiversity at offshore wind farms
PU
PU
Fugro : Q1: Robust growth to continue across regions, segments
Alphavalue
Alphavalue
Fugro N : CEO to join hydrographic leaders at International Hydrographic Organization Assembly
PU
PU
Fugro N : Voting results AGM 2023
PU
PU
Fugro N : drives energy transition with innovative solutions at 2023 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston
PU
PU
Fugro N : wins site investigation contract for Australia's first offshore wind farm
PU
PU
Fugro N.V., - Fugro N.V. press release: Fugro shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM
PU
PU
Fugro N.V., - Fugro N.V. press release: Q1 2023: Strong improvement in revenue, margin and cash flow
PU
PU
Transcript : Fugro N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
CI
Fugro N : Analyst presentation Q1 2023 trading update
PU
PU
Fugro N : Press release Q1 2023 trading update
PU
PU
Fugro N : Q1 2023 trading update
PU
PU
Transcript : Fugro N.V., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
CI
Fugro N : Blue Essence® completes world's first fully remote offshore wind ROV inspection
PU
PU
Fugro N : ROV introductory training course receives world-first IMCA approval
PU
PU
Fugro N : ROV introductory training course receives world-first IMPCA approval
PU
PU

Financials

Sales 2023* 2,155 M 2,347 M
Capitalization 1 583 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2023*
0,85x
Net income 2023* 138 M 150 M
Free-Float87.56%
P/E ratio 2023*
11,5x
Net Debt 2023* 258 M 281 M
Yield 2023*
2,33%
P/E ratio 2024 *
8,62x
More Fundamentals

*Assessed data

Chart Fugro N.V.

Chart Fugro N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Fugro N.V. is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro N.V. provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Fugro N.V. serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both in marine and land environments. Fugro N.V.'s main client segments are oil & gas (37% of revenue), renewables (29.5%), infrastructure (29.4%) and water (4.1%).
Read more
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
14.14EUR
Average target price
21.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+50.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.
Chart Analysis Fugro N.V.
+25.45% 1 735 M $
CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis CIMC Enric Holdings Limited
-18.25% 1 741 M $
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Oceaneering International, Inc.
-2.40% 1 753 M $
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Chart Analysis Expro Group Holdings N.V.
-12.30% 1 769 M $
PROFRAC HOLDING CORP.
Chart Analysis ProFrac Holding Corp.
-54.52% 1 870 M $
YINSON HOLDINGS
Chart Analysis Yinson Holdings
+4.94% 1 593 M $
ARCHROCK, INC.
Chart Analysis Archrock, Inc.
+10.08% 1 573 M $
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Chart Analysis USA Compression Partners, LP
+0.20% 1 937 M $
RPC, INC.
Chart Analysis RPC, Inc.
-21.65% 1 496 M $
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis John Wood Group PLC
-7.05% 1 095 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer