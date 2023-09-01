BlackRock Inc. - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
BlackRock Inc. - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction31 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionFugro N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27120091
Place of residenceLeidschendam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares435,00
|Number of voting rights435,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares20.000,00
|Number of voting rights20.000,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares686.635,00
|Number of voting rights726.272,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares34.550,00
|Number of voting rights34.550,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares10.056,00
|Number of voting rights10.056,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares289.928,00
|Number of voting rights289.928,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares938.426,00
|Number of voting rights946.240,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.409.098,00
|Number of voting rights1.409.098,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.362,00
|Number of voting rights3.362,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,99 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,94 %
|Indirectly potential0,05 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,03 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,98 %
|Indirectly potential0,05 %
Date last update: 01 September 2023
