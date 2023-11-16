Fugro

Capital Markets Day

Amsterdam, 14 November 2023

Fugro

Grow and transform current business

Erik-Jan Bijvank

Group Director Europe-Africa

Grow and transform current business

Grow and transform current business

Grow with the market

Invest in people and assets

Expand offshore wind propositions with biodiversity and inspection & monitoring solutions

Focused geographical expansion of Power business and Remote Sensing & Mapping (RSM)

Transform capabilities

Further development and roll-out of uncrewed vessels and remote operations centres supporting emission reductions

Speed up data delivery with standard digital workflows

Transform land site investigation using scalable geophysical site screening

Optimise business performance

Ongoing focus on value-based pricing and risk reduction with improved terms & conditions

Early client engagement and increase client intimacy

Next-level standardisation of group-wide quality systems

Key client project underpinning our strategy

Key client project underpinning our strategy

Energy islands - Denmark

1

Focus on building long-term client relationships

2

Contributing to Europe's critical infrastructure and net

zero goals

3

Large scope where we cover full life cycle

4

Early adopters of innovation

4 Fugro Capital Markets Day 2023

Well placed to serve full asset life cycle of a growing market

Offshore wind is growing despite recent news

Growth expected in 3 regions, supported by strong backlog

Increase in project sophistication, increasing development of floating wind farms

Offshore wind CAPEX

28%

36%

35%

'23

'25

'27

'23

'25

'27

'23

'25

'27

'23

'25

'27

Americas

Europe &

Middle East &

Asia-Pacific

Africa

India

Differentiating end-to-end service offering

Long-term client relationships, with diverse client composition including governments, developers and operators

Positioned early in asset life cycle

Positioning

and

Consulting

UXO

Environmental

Metocean

Geophysics

Geotechnics

Satellite

construction

Asset

support

inspection

Fugro

Competitor

1

Competitor

2

Competitor

3

Competitor

4

Competitor

5

Competitor

6

Strong presence

Competitors

Acteon

Boskalis

EGS

Medium presence

GEOxyz

N-sea

Ocean Infinity

No presence

Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind

Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind

16 GW planned

Shared values make us trusted supplier

X

Technology and innovation focused

Taking care of the environment

Working towards a sustainable future

Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind

Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind

Energy islands serving as a green power hub

Shared values make us trusted supplier

X

Technology and innovation focused

Taking care of the environment

Working towards a sustainable future

7 Fugro Capital Markets Day 2023

Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure

Delivering services across the cycle

Metocean

Environmental

Site

Cable route

investigation

surveys

Leading to significant project scope

+270K

12

35,000 km

677

staff hours

vessels (incl. USV)

survey lines

CPTs

0

5

2,500 km

178

lost time incidents

innovation

covered by USV

boreholes

8 Fugro Capital Markets Day 2023

Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure

Site

investigation

12

677

vessels (incl. USV)

CPTs

178

boreholes

9 Fugro Capital Markets Day 2023

Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure

2,500 km

covered by USV

Ongoing journey, with increasing success

Proven technology

Commercial projects since 2020

Regulatory acceptance¹

¹United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, United Arab Emirates and Australia

Ongoing journey, with increasing success

