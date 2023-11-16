Fugro
Capital Markets Day
Amsterdam, 14 November 2023
Fugro
Grow and transform current business
Erik-Jan Bijvank
Group Director Europe-Africa
Grow and transform current business
Grow with the market
▪ Invest in people and assets
▪ Expand offshore wind propositions with biodiversity and inspection & monitoring solutions
▪ Focused geographical expansion of Power business and Remote Sensing & Mapping (RSM)
Transform capabilities
▪ Further development and roll-out of uncrewed vessels and remote operations centres supporting emission reductions
▪ Speed up data delivery with standard digital workflows
▪ Transform land site investigation using scalable geophysical site screening
Optimise business performance
▪ Ongoing focus on value-based pricing and risk reduction with improved terms & conditions
▪ Early client engagement and increase client intimacy
▪ Next-level standardisation of group-wide quality systems
Key client project underpinning our strategy
Energy islands - Denmark
1
Focus on building long-term client relationships
2
Contributing to Europe's critical infrastructure and net
zero goals
3
Large scope where we cover full life cycle
4
Early adopters of innovation
Well placed to serve full asset life cycle of a growing market
Offshore wind is growing despite recent news
Growth expected in 3 regions, supported by strong backlog
Increase in project sophistication, increasing development of floating wind farms
Offshore wind CAPEX
28%
36%
35%
'23
'25
'27
'23
'25
'27
'23
'25
'27
'23
'25
'27
Americas
Europe &
Middle East &
Asia-Pacific
Africa
India
Differentiating end-to-end service offering
Long-term client relationships, with diverse client composition including governments, developers and operators
Positioned early in asset life cycle
Positioning
and
Consulting
UXO
Environmental
Metocean
Geophysics
Geotechnics
Satellite
construction
Asset
support
inspection
Fugro
Competitor
1
Competitor
2
Competitor
3
Competitor
4
Competitor
5
Competitor
6
Strong presence
Competitors
Acteon
Boskalis
EGS
Medium presence
GEOxyz
N-sea
Ocean Infinity
No presence
Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind
16 GW planned
Shared values make us trusted supplier
X
Technology and innovation focused
Taking care of the environment
Working towards a sustainable future
Enabling Denmark's ambitions for offshore wind
Energy islands serving as a green power hub
Shared values make us trusted supplier
X
Technology and innovation focused
Taking care of the environment
Working towards a sustainable future
Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure
Delivering services across the cycle
Metocean
Environmental
Site
Cable route
investigation
surveys
Leading to significant project scope
+270K
12
35,000 km
677
staff hours
vessels (incl. USV)
survey lines
CPTs
0
5
2,500 km
178
lost time incidents
innovation
covered by USV
boreholes
Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure
Site
investigation
12
677
vessels (incl. USV)
CPTs
178
boreholes
Supporting development of complete energy infrastructure
2,500 km
covered by USV
Ongoing journey, with increasing success
Proven technology
Commercial projects since 2020
Regulatory acceptance¹
¹United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, United Arab Emirates and Australia
