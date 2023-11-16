Fugro

Capital Markets Day

Amsterdam, 14 November 2023

Safe harbour statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including (but not limited to) statements expressing or implying Fugro's beliefs, expectations, intentions, forecasts, estimates or predictions (and the assumptions underlying them). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results and situations may therefore differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such differences may be caused by various factors (including, but not limited to, developments in the oil & gas industry and related markets, currency risks and unexpected operational setbacks). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information currently available to Fugro's management. Fugro assumes no obligation to in each case make a public announcement if there are changes in that information or if there are otherwise changes or developments in respect of the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Fugro

Towards Full Potential

Mark Heine

Chief Executive Officer

Fugro's Executive Leadership Team

Mark Heine

Barbara Geelen

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Erik-Jan Bijvank

Céline Gerson

Wim Herijgers

Group Director

Group Director

Group Director

Europe-Africa

Americas

Development &

Digital Transformation

Ambitious mid-term targets for 2027

Financial

11-15%

EBIT margin

6-9%

Free cash flow1

>15%

ROCE

People and planet

25-30%

Women in senior management

EUR 1 bln

Revenue from renewables

25%

Reduction in CO2 emission intensity of owned vessels vs. 2020

1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments

Key investment highlights

1

Global Geo-data leader taking advantage of the energy transition, massive infrastructure investments and urgently needed climate change adaptation

2

Unique value proposition for clients: offering project critical Geo-data insights from digital twins of Earth with map, model and monitor solutions

3

Highly skilled people and market-agnostic assets are key competitive differentiators

4

Resilient company with highly diversified markets and client base

5

Innovative, scalable technology and digitalisation drive advanced, best-in-class operations

6

Efficient asset management model with disciplined capital allocation and clear strategy towards low carbon solutions

7

Value creation strategy focused on growth and shareholder returns

Transformation into diversified and future proof company

Revenue (x EUR bln) and adjusted EBIT margin last 12 months

2.6

Energy crisis

Covid pandemic

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.1

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.8

1.5

1.5

1.4

14,2%

11.0%

Well

76% revenues

6.1%

diversified

from

4.8%

4.2%

4.3%

9.9%

portfolio

Oil & Gas

1.9%

3.5%

0.5%

3.2%

-2.1%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM Sep

2023

2019 - 2023 Path to Profitable Growth strategy

Total

Oil & Gas

Renewables

Infrastructure

Water

Nautical

Other

Adjusted EBIT

2012-2016 numbers include Seabed Geosolutions (divested in '21)

Delivered on Path to Profitable Growth strategy

Key achievements since 2018

1

2

3

4

Market diversification

Return to growth

Improving margin and ROCE towards targets

Strong balance sheet

Revenue

Oil & Gas

LTM

Oil & Gas

46%

Renewables

61%

Renewables

split per

2018

Infrastructure

Sep

Infrastructure

market

Water

2023

Water

0%

50%

100%

Other

0%

50%

100%

Other

Revenue

1,6

2,1

Backlog

0.9

1,5

12-months

(EUR bln)

(EUR bln)

2018

LTM Sep 2023

Dec 2018

Sep 2023

9.9%

8-12%

15,4%

10-15%

EBIT

1.9%

ROCE

1.2%

2018

LTM Sep 2023

Target 2023

2018

LTM Sep 2023

Target 2023

5,6

4.0

0,7

Net leverage

2018

2019

LTM Sep 2023

5

Delivering on non-financial

Women

15%

20%

CO2 vessel

baseline

-16%

emission

mid-term targets

in leadership

intensity

2021

H1 2023

2020

H1 2023

Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited

Video animation of how we map, model and monitor to provide insights from Geo-data

Unlocking insights from Geo-data: map, model and monitor

Unique integrated proposition: generating digital twins of the built and natural environment

Map

Model

Monitor

Conduct technical studies and

Support construction with

Scan, monitor and analyse

geographical surveys to map the

visualisation services and pin-

structural integrity of assets and

(sub)surface

point positioning

environments

