Fugro
Towards Full Potential
Mark Heine
Chief Executive Officer
Fugro's Executive Leadership Team
Mark Heine
Barbara Geelen
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Erik-Jan Bijvank
Céline Gerson
Wim Herijgers
Group Director
Group Director
Group Director
Europe-Africa
Americas
Development &
Digital Transformation
Ambitious mid-term targets for 2027
Financial
11-15%
EBIT margin
6-9%
Free cash flow1
>15%
ROCE
People and planet
25-30%
Women in senior management
EUR 1 bln
Revenue from renewables
25%
Reduction in CO2 emission intensity of owned vessels vs. 2020
1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments
Key investment highlights
1
Global Geo-data leader taking advantage of the energy transition, massive infrastructure investments and urgently needed climate change adaptation
2
Unique value proposition for clients: offering project critical Geo-data insights from digital twins of Earth with map, model and monitor solutions
3
Highly skilled people and market-agnostic assets are key competitive differentiators
4
Resilient company with highly diversified markets and client base
5
Innovative, scalable technology and digitalisation drive advanced, best-in-class operations
6
Efficient asset management model with disciplined capital allocation and clear strategy towards low carbon solutions
7
Value creation strategy focused on growth and shareholder returns
Transformation into diversified and future proof company
Revenue (x EUR bln) and adjusted EBIT margin last 12 months
2.6
Energy crisis
Covid pandemic
2.4
2.4
2.2
2.1
1.8
1.6
1.6
1.8
1.5
1.5
1.4
14,2%
11.0%
Well
76% revenues
6.1%
diversified
from
4.8%
4.2%
4.3%
9.9%
portfolio
Oil & Gas
1.9%
3.5%
0.5%
3.2%
-2.1%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
LTM Sep
2023
2019 - 2023 Path to Profitable Growth strategy
Total
Oil & Gas
Renewables
Infrastructure
Water
Nautical
Other
Adjusted EBIT
2012-2016 numbers include Seabed Geosolutions (divested in '21)
Delivered on Path to Profitable Growth strategy
Key achievements since 2018
1
2
3
4
Market diversification
Return to growth
Improving margin and ROCE towards targets
Strong balance sheet
Revenue
Oil & Gas
LTM
Oil & Gas
46%
Renewables
61%
Renewables
split per
2018
Infrastructure
Sep
Infrastructure
market
Water
2023
Water
0%
50%
100%
Other
0%
50%
100%
Other
Revenue
1,6
2,1
Backlog
0.9
1,5
12-months
(EUR bln)
(EUR bln)
2018
LTM Sep 2023
Dec 2018
Sep 2023
9.9%
8-12%
15,4%
10-15%
EBIT
1.9%
ROCE
1.2%
2018
LTM Sep 2023
Target 2023
2018
LTM Sep 2023
Target 2023
5,6
4.0
0,7
Net leverage
2018
2019
LTM Sep 2023
5
Delivering on non-financial
Women
15%
20%
CO2 vessel
baseline
-16%
emission
mid-term targets
in leadership
intensity
2021
H1 2023
2020
H1 2023
Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited
Video animation of how we map, model and monitor to provide insights from Geo-data
Unlocking insights from Geo-data: map, model and monitor
Unique integrated proposition: generating digital twins of the built and natural environment
Map
Model
Monitor
Conduct technical studies and
Support construction with
Scan, monitor and analyse
geographical surveys to map the
visualisation services and pin-
structural integrity of assets and
(sub)surface
point positioning
environments
