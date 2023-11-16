Fugro

Capital Markets Day

Amsterdam, 14 November 2023

Safe harbour statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including (but not limited to) statements expressing or implying Fugro's beliefs, expectations, intentions, forecasts, estimates or predictions (and the assumptions underlying them). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results and situations may therefore differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such differences may be caused by various factors (including, but not limited to, developments in the oil & gas industry and related markets, currency risks and unexpected operational setbacks). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information currently available to Fugro's management. Fugro assumes no obligation to in each case make a public announcement if there are changes in that information or if there are otherwise changes or developments in respect of the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Fugro

Value creation

Barbara Geelen

Chief Financial Officer

Topics

Value creation Asset strategy

Financial policy

Key investment highlights

Value creation

Fugro is well positioned for further profitable growth

Global need for Geo-data

driving growth

#1 and #2 market positions

Broad offering of

differentiated solutions

~10,000 FTE globally

EUR 2.1 bln

Revenue

LTM Sept 2023

EUR 346 mln

EBITDA

LTM Sept 2023

9.9%

EBIT margin

LTM Sep 2023

0.7x

Net leverage

Q3 2023

Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited

Strongly diversified and future proof business profile

Recurring revenues

Expand in developing segments

Water

Infra

Renewables

Oil and Gas

2018 - 2023

Path to Profitable Growth

2018

2023

Strongly diversified and future proof business profile

Recurring revenues

Expand in developing segments

Water

Infra

Renewables

Oil and Gas

Build recurring revenues with Geo-data as a service

Expand into developing segments

2024-2027

Towards

Full Potential

Grow and transform current business

2018

2023

2027

2030+

Value creation in the mid and long term

Long term

>2030

EBIT

margin

Free cash flow

ROCE

Mid term

Current

9.9%

EBIT

5.1%

Free cash flow1

11-15%

2027

EBIT

margin

15.4%

ROCE

6-9%

Free cash flow¹

>15%

ROCE

2023margin

Figures based on LTM Sep23 (unaudited)

Projects based revenue

Recurring revenue from Geo-data

Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited 1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments

Projects

8

Financial mid-term targets and guidance 2027

Mid-term targets 2027

11-15%

EBIT margin

Guidance

6-9%

Free cash flow1

>15%

ROCE

EUR 3-3.5bln

Revenue 2027

EUR 200-250mln

Capex per annum

1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments

Diversified and high-quality revenue of EUR 3-3.5 bln in 2027

Revenue EUR bln

~1-1.5bln

Guidance

3.0 - 3.5

2.1

1.8

FY22

LTM Sep23

Volume

Price

Recurring

FY27

revenue

Key drivers

Strong demand growth in all end-markets

Continued focus on value-based pricing reflecting superior solutions offering

Growth in developing segments and scalable technology

Renewables expected to reach at least EUR 1 bln in 2027

Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited

