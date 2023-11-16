Fugro
Capital Markets Day
Amsterdam, 14 November 2023
Safe harbour statement
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including (but not limited to) statements expressing or implying Fugro's beliefs, expectations, intentions, forecasts, estimates or predictions (and the assumptions underlying them). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results and situations may therefore differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such differences may be caused by various factors (including, but not limited to, developments in the oil & gas industry and related markets, currency risks and unexpected operational setbacks). Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information currently available to Fugro's management. Fugro assumes no obligation to in each case make a public announcement if there are changes in that information or if there are otherwise changes or developments in respect of the forward-looking statements in this presentation.
Fugro
Value creation
Barbara Geelen
Chief Financial Officer
Topics
Value creation Asset strategy
Financial policy
Key investment highlights
Value creation
Fugro is well positioned for further profitable growth
Global need for Geo-data
driving growth
#1 and #2 market positions
Broad offering of
differentiated solutions
~10,000 FTE globally
EUR 2.1 bln
Revenue
LTM Sept 2023
EUR 346 mln
EBITDA
LTM Sept 2023
9.9%
EBIT margin
LTM Sep 2023
0.7x
Net leverage
Q3 2023
Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited
Strongly diversified and future proof business profile
Recurring revenues
Expand in developing segments
Water
Infra
Renewables
Oil and Gas
2018 - 2023
Path to Profitable Growth
2018
2023
Strongly diversified and future proof business profile
Recurring revenues
Expand in developing segments
Water
Infra
Renewables
Oil and Gas
Build recurring revenues with Geo-data as a service
Expand into developing segments
2024-2027
Towards
Full Potential
Grow and transform current business
2018
2023
2027
2030+
Value creation in the mid and long term
Long term
>2030
EBIT
margin
Free cash flow
ROCE
Mid term
Current
9.9%
EBIT
5.1%
Free cash flow1
11-15%
2027
EBIT
margin
15.4%
ROCE
6-9%
Free cash flow¹
>15%
ROCE
2023margin
Figures based on LTM Sep23 (unaudited)
Projects based revenue
Recurring revenue from Geo-data
Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited 1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments
Projects
8
Financial mid-term targets and guidance 2027
Mid-term targets 2027
11-15%
EBIT margin
Guidance
6-9%
Free cash flow1
>15%
ROCE
EUR 3-3.5bln
Revenue 2027
EUR 200-250mln
Capex per annum
1 Cash flows from operating activities after investing activities, as percentage of revenue, excluding lease payments
Diversified and high-quality revenue of EUR 3-3.5 bln in 2027
Revenue EUR bln
~1-1.5bln
Guidance
3.0 - 3.5
2.1
1.8
FY22
LTM Sep23
Volume
Price
Recurring
FY27
revenue
Key drivers
Strong demand growth in all end-markets
Continued focus on value-based pricing reflecting superior solutions offering
Growth in developing segments and scalable technology
Renewables expected to reach at least EUR 1 bln in 2027
Note: September 2023 figures are unaudited
