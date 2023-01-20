Advanced search
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
2023-01-20
12.18 EUR   +2.96%
Fugro N : DWS Investment GmbH - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Fugro N : awarded a contract for Brunei's deepwater gas field development
Fugro N : Geo-data supports development of UK's first flexible power station with carbon capture technology
Fugro N : DWS Investment GmbH - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam

01/20/2023
DWS Investment GmbH - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionFugro N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27120091
Place of residenceLeidschendam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.467.238,00 Number of voting rights4.298.914,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GMBH) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,05 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,05 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,79 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,79 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 793 M 1 943 M 1 943 M
Net income 2022 79,6 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net Debt 2022 147 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,83 €
Average target price 18,25 €
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.5.63%1 428
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.33%81 364
HALLIBURTON COMPANY3.18%36 494
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.93%30 535
NOV INC.7.75%8 842
TECHNIPFMC PLC3.20%5 616