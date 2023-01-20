Fugro N : DWS Investment GmbH - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam

DWS Investment GmbH - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction19 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionFugro N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27120091
Place of residenceLeidschendam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares3.467.238,00
|
Number of voting rights4.298.914,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GMBH)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,05 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,05 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,79 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,79 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 20 January 2023
Disclaimer
Fugro NV published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:20:01 UTC.