Fugro N.V. is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analyzing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro N.V. provides solutions. With expertise in site characterization and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Fugro N.V. serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both in marine and land environments. Fugro N.V.'s main client segments are oil & gas (38.5% of revenue), renewables (35.3%), infrastructure (22.7%) and water (3.5%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment