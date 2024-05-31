Fugro has completed its share repurchase programme, which was announced on 20 March 2024, in order to meet obligations under its employee share programmes.
For the period 29 May through 30 May, Fugro has repurchased 87,322 shares at an average price of EUR 24.1976 per share, resulting in a consideration of EUR 2.11 million.
