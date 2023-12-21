Fugro N.V.
Fugro N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date21 dec 2023 - 08:43
Statutory nameFugro N.V.
TitleFugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
Previous result
Next result
Date last update: 21 December 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fugro NV published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 09:35:15 UTC.