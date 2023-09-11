On the back of this set of results, the strength of our markets and our unique positioning, we are confident that we will deliver on our mid-term targets this year. To remain successful in capturing the market opportunities and secure controlled growth, we continue to invest in our people and asset base. At our capital markets day on 14 November 2023, we will update the market on our strategy and future targets."

Across the globe, we are benefitting from high client demand for climate change adaptation and energy transition solutions, in particular for offshore wind developments. We are continuing on our trajectory of further diversification into future proof markets. At the same time, as expected, revenue in oil & gas is growing due to the need for energy security.

Mark Heine, CEO: "I am very pleased to report a strong set of results. All regions contributed to significant higher margins and cash generation, in particular the Americas and Europe-Africa. Overall, better contracting conditions, increasing asset utilisation and better operational performance led to a significant improvement in particular in the marine site characterisation business.

Significant improvement in EBITDA and EBIT margin to 15.8% and 8.9% respectively, driven by all regions Net result increases to EUR 71.7 million

Half-year report 2023

Performance review

First half-year revenue was up by 24.1% on a currency comparable basis, based on double digit growth in all regions. The increase in marine amounted to 30.9%, mainly driven by site characterisations for offshore wind farms and increased activity levels in the oil & gas markets. Vessel utilisation was 73% compared to 67% in the comparable period last year. Revenue in land increased by 8.6%, supported by nearshore activities for offshore wind and LNG developments.

H1 2023 revenue per market segment H1 2023 revenue growth per market segment 3% energy-renewables 60% 23% 32% energy-oil&gas 36% infrastructure -11% 42% water -20%

Overall, as a result of more mature energy transition roadmaps in an increasing number of countries, renewables grew by 60%. Renewed interest in traditional energy sources resulted in a 36% growth in the oil and particularly gas market. The 11% decline in infrastructure revenue was primarily caused by reduced land revenue in the Middle East and business rationalisations in Europe-Africa. As Fugro's revenue in the water market is still limited, the sales development may vary.

Fugro's EBIT margin improved strongly, to 8.9% from 4.6% a year ago. As a result of top-line growth and operational efficiencies, all regions reported better margins, mainly the Americas and Europe-Africa. Overall, in particular the marine site characterisation margin was significantly higher compared to last year as a result of better contracting conditions, increasing vessel utilisation and better operational performance. The marine asset integrity margin increased as well. Results in Land business were slightly lower, caused by slippage of a large project and downtime of a jack-up platform in the Middle East.

Free cash flow increased by EUR 85.0 million, mainly as a result of EUR 59.4 million higher operating cash flow before working capital thanks to higher profitability. In addition, thanks to strict working capital management, working capital as a percentage of 12-months revenue declined to 14.1% compared to 15.7% a year ago, while days of revenue outstanding declined to a relatively low level of 82. Capital expenditure was EUR 71.8 million, including the delivery of the first of the two geotechnical vessels planned for this year. Net debt amounted to EUR

266.3 million compared to EUR 207.4 million at year-end 2022 due to an increase in leases. Net leverage amounted to 1.0x compared to 0.9x at year-end 2022, and 2.0x a year ago.

The 12-month backlog increased by 21.3%, supported by the marine business lines in all regions. The land backlog declined, mainly as a result of business rationalisations in Europe-Africa.

Page 2 of 32