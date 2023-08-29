Norges Bank - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Norges Bank - Fugro N.V. - Leidschendam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionFugro N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27120091
Place of residenceLeidschendam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.902.251,00
|Number of voting rights2.902.251,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares297.528,00
|Number of voting rights297.528,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,82 %
|Directly real2,56 %
|Directly potential0,26 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,82 %
|Directly real2,56 %
|Directly potential0,26 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 29 August 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fugro NV published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 21:29:42 UTC.