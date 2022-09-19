Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fugro N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
11.49 EUR   -5.90%
01:10aFUGRO N : Partial repayment of 2024 convertible bonds
PU
09/15FUGRO N : expands its presence in the Middle East with new facility in JAFZA
PU
09/01FUGRO N : supports Italy's energy transition with Renexia survey for Med Wind floating wind farm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fugro N : Partial repayment of 2024 convertible bonds

09/19/2022 | 01:10am EDT
In accordance with the terms and conditions, bond holders could at their discretion require the early redemption at par on the fifth anniversary of their issue. During the notice period, which ended on 16 September 2022, Fugro received early redemption notices for an aggregate amount of EUR 48.5 million.

The redemption, which will take place on 2 November 2022, will be funded from existing cash resources.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 05:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
