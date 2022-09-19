Fugro N : Partial repayment of 2024 convertible bonds

In accordance with the terms and conditions, bond holders could at their discretion require the early redemption at par on the fifth anniversary of their issue. During the notice period, which ended on 16 September 2022, Fugro received early redemption notices for an aggregate amount of EUR 48.5 million.
The redemption, which will take place on 2 November 2022, will be funded from existing cash resources.
