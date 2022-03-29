Fugro N : QatarEnergy selects Fugro to de-risk its major redevelopment project of Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam fields

Operating from three state-of-the-art vessels (Fugro Proteus, Pacific Grouse and Bourbon Enterprise), a Fugro team of survey specialists will perform a range of in-depth geotechnical and geophysical assessments, as well as establishing environmental baseline data. They will be joined by geo-consultancy experts who will carry out comprehensive foundation assessments and provide expert advice on pipe-soil interaction.

Fugro is a long-term strategic partner of QatarEnergy and a key provider of high-quality Geo-data to the state-owned energy company. It has committed a wide range of digital technologies to the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam redevelopment project, including digital data flow and processing, GIS dashboards and the full support of Fugro's newest remote operations centre (ROC) in Doha, Qatar. The ROC team will give QatarEnergy uninterrupted access to high-quality, real-time Geo-data from all ongoing surveys to support swift, informed decision-making.

