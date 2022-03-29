Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Fugro N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Fugro N : QatarEnergy selects Fugro to de-risk its major redevelopment project of Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam fields

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Operating from three state-of-the-art vessels (Fugro Proteus, Pacific Grouse and Bourbon Enterprise), a Fugro team of survey specialists will perform a range of in-depth geotechnical and geophysical assessments, as well as establishing environmental baseline data. They will be joined by geo-consultancy experts who will carry out comprehensive foundation assessments and provide expert advice on pipe-soil interaction.

Fugro is a long-term strategic partner of QatarEnergy and a key provider of high-quality Geo-data to the state-owned energy company. It has committed a wide range of digital technologies to the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam redevelopment project, including digital data flow and processing, GIS dashboards and the full support of Fugro's newest remote operations centre (ROC) in Doha, Qatar. The ROC team will give QatarEnergy uninterrupted access to high-quality, real-time Geo-data from all ongoing surveys to support swift, informed decision-making.


Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 607 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
Net income 2022 74,2 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net Debt 2022 210 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 8 490
Free-Float 92,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,76 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.56.31%1 199
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED45.84%61 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY53.78%36 913
HALLIBURTON COMPANY63.18%34 954
NOV INC.41.40%7 834
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.58%4 152