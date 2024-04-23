For the period 17 April through 23 April, Fugro has repurchased 212,066 shares at an average price of EUR 23.65 per share, resulting in a consideration of EUR 5 million.
These repurchases were made as part of the 2 million share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2024. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 930,066 shares (46.5% of the total programme), for a total consideration of EUR 21.3 million.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fugro NV published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 16:53:09 UTC.