  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fugro N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/27 11:35:13 am EDT
13.82 EUR   -2.12%
Fugro N : aids safe delivery of development assets for Jumbo in US Gulf of Mexico

05/30/2022 | 02:36am EDT
Fugro services will support both inshore and offshore towing of the 24,000-ton structure as it leaves the coast of Texas and travels 800 km to the Vito field for final positioning and hook-up. The project is expected to be executed in summer 2022.

Asset positioning will be accomplished using a remotely enabled Fugro Starfix® solution. The approach will provide real-time knowledge of all vessel locations, both in relation to each other and the FPS, while limiting the number of surveyors required in the field. Given the number of assets required for the project- eight inshore and offshore towing vessels, two anchor handling vessels and the FPS- the remote technology will significantly reduce health and safety exposure, as well as carbon emissions. During installation, positioning data will be complemented by real-time current monitoring information to support situational awareness and safe working conditions.

Dan Matthews, Fugro's Commercial Director for Asset Integrity in the Americas stated: "As a long-time global contractor to Jumbo, Fugro is pleased to support the tow-out and hook-up of the new Vito FPS. Working in partnership with Jumbo, we've designed a highly technical solution that will help to ensure a safe project outcome and support efficient operations in the field."

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 707 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2022 79,1 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net Debt 2022 200 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 1 403 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 490
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,82 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.100.73%1 503
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED60.97%68 143
HALLIBURTON COMPANY80.85%37 306
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY54.53%36 607
NOV INC.48.49%7 903
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-8.53%4 066