Fugro N : awarded a contract for Brunei's deepwater gas field development

Fugro will perform various site characterisation surveys to support the front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities and the pipelines to prospective buyers onshore. Geotechnical and geophysical data will be acquired using amongst others autonomous underwater vehicles and a seafloor geotechnical drill. The majority of the work will be executed during 2023 in different phases.

The Kelidang Cluster development consists of two fields, Keratau and Kelidang North-East located offshore Brunei Darussalam.

"We are pleased to support our clients, who understand the value provided by our Geo-data expertise for the responsible development of this transition fuel," said Amar Umap, Group Director Asia Pacific region. "Fugro's global track record, especially in deep to ultra deepwater, exemplifies our market leading position. This new award demonstrates that our Triple A approach of Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice is recognised by the client."

This award was partly included in Fugro's 12-month backlog per the end of September 2022.