    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
01/18/2023 | 04:10am EST
11.48 EUR   +1.32%
04:10aFugro N : awarded a contract for Brunei's deepwater gas field development
PU
01/17Fugro N : Geo-data supports development of UK's first flexible power station with carbon capture technology
PU
01/09The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Continuing the near subsurface mapping for offshore wind
AQ
Fugro N : awarded a contract for Brunei's deepwater gas field development

01/18/2023 | 04:10am EST
Fugro will perform various site characterisation surveys to support the front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities and the pipelines to prospective buyers onshore. Geotechnical and geophysical data will be acquired using amongst others autonomous underwater vehicles and a seafloor geotechnical drill. The majority of the work will be executed during 2023 in different phases.

The Kelidang Cluster development consists of two fields, Keratau and Kelidang North-East located offshore Brunei Darussalam.

"We are pleased to support our clients, who understand the value provided by our Geo-data expertise for the responsible development of this transition fuel," said Amar Umap, Group Director Asia Pacific region. "Fugro's global track record, especially in deep to ultra deepwater, exemplifies our market leading position. This new award demonstrates that our Triple A approach of Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice is recognised by the client."

This award was partly included in Fugro's 12-month backlog per the end of September 2022.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
