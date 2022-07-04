Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Fugro N.V.
  News
  Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:03 2022-07-04 am EDT
11.99 EUR   +1.27%
03:33aFUGRO N : expands its USV fleet with the development of the ‘Blue Prism™' for autonomous and sustainable geophysical surveys
PU
06/24FUGRO N : CEO Mark Heine takes over as Chair of the IRO, the association of Dutch suppliers in the offshore energy industry
PU
06/23FUGRO N : partners with EMODnet to advance ocean sustainability in Europe
PU
Fugro N : expands its USV fleet with the development of the ‘Blue Prism™' for autonomous and sustainable geophysical surveys

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Specifically engineered for operations in both coastal and offshore environments, the Blue Prism ™ will combine an ultra-low carbon footprint with high quality data collection, weather resilience and endurance characteristics.

Available to clients in 2023, Fugro's Blue Prism™ will acquire bathymetry and sub-bottom data of the highest accuracy using hull mounted sensors, whilst also having the ability to tow multiple geophysical sensors. Capable of beyond line of sight operations, it will be the first low carbon autonomous vessel to combine these advanced vessel characteristics and sensors. Together with Fugro's smart data management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience.

Perry van Oossanen, Managing Director and Naval Architect at Van Oossanen Naval Architects, said: "We are thrilled to be part of this exciting project in which the best technics in Dutch ship building are combined in this new uncrewed ultra-efficient vessel. To re-think the design and lay-out of a vessel without a crew is a dream come true for a naval architect."

Maarten Kooiman, Director of Kooiman Engineering, said: "The collaboration between Kooiman and Van Oossanen has already led to innovative solutions, and we are pleased to be able to help Fugro take the next step in uncrewed vessels."

Frank Koopman, Fugro's Global Director Marine Site Characterisation, said: "Autonomous vessels play an important role in the future of the maritime survey sector by improving safety, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering high quality data more efficiently. We chose to work with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects because of their extensive track record in innovative ship design and hydrodynamics and we look forward to working with them on this exiting project as we are determined to grow our fleet of USVs for safer, more sustainable marine operations."

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
