Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fugro N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
12.36 EUR   +0.24%
04:10aFUGRO N : expands its presence in the Middle East with new facility in JAFZA
PU
09/01FUGRO N : supports Italy's energy transition with Renexia survey for Med Wind floating wind farm
PU
08/29FUGRO N : to survey the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Norway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fugro N : expands its presence in the Middle East with new facility in JAFZA

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With this new facility, Fugro reaffirms its commitment to offering expertise and advanced Geo-data solutions to the rapidly growing energy, infrastructure, and construction industries in the Middle East and India.

The new 28,000-square-meter facility will be the new base that advances collaboration between teams and act as a regional base combining expertise to support clients with advanced Geo-data solutions. The facility will also host a state-of-the-art Remote Operations Centre (ROC) expanding the company's remote and autonomous capabilities, transforming the maritime sector.

Since entering the Middle East in the early 1970s, Fugro has established itself in multiple strategic locations across the region including Qatar, Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The new facility was inaugurated by the Fugro Board of Management Mark Heine and Barbara Geelen - and attended by the Council General of the Netherlands in Dubai, Abdulla Bin Damithan, the CEO & Managing Director DP World UAE and JAFZA.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUGRO N.V.
04:10aFUGRO N : expands its presence in the Middle East with new facility in JAFZA
PU
09/01FUGRO N : supports Italy's energy transition with Renexia survey for Med Wind floating win..
PU
08/29FUGRO N : to survey the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Norway
PU
08/24FUGRO N : new SeisWind® 3D system delivers the highest level of precision mapping for the ..
PU
08/22Deme successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for arklow bank wind park ph..
AQ
08/22FUGRO N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - P..
CO
08/19FUGRO N : develops innovative site investigation solution for Arklow Bank Wind Park
PU
08/19FUGRO N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - P..
CO
08/18FUGRO N : and Ocean Industries Concept Lab unify offshore control systems for safe remote ..
PU
07/29FUGRO N : assists Vattenfall with the design of Norfolk offshore wind development
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 699 M 1 699 M 1 699 M
Net income 2022 80,7 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 379 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,33 €
Average target price 15,37 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.79.09%1 379
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.36%56 915
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.93%27 571
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY5.53%25 688
NOV INC.32.47%7 051
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.39%4 176