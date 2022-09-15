Fugro N : expands its presence in the Middle East with new facility in JAFZA

With this new facility, Fugro reaffirms its commitment to offering expertise and advanced Geo-data solutions to the rapidly growing energy, infrastructure, and construction industries in the Middle East and India.

The new 28,000-square-meter facility will be the new base that advances collaboration between teams and act as a regional base combining expertise to support clients with advanced Geo-data solutions. The facility will also host a state-of-the-art Remote Operations Centre (ROC) expanding the company's remote and autonomous capabilities, transforming the maritime sector.

Since entering the Middle East in the early 1970s, Fugro has established itself in multiple strategic locations across the region including Qatar, Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The new facility was inaugurated by the Fugro Board of Management Mark Heine and Barbara Geelen - and attended by the Council General of the Netherlands in Dubai, Abdulla Bin Damithan, the CEO & Managing Director DP World UAE and JAFZA.