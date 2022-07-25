Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fugro N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-25 am EDT
11.85 EUR   +0.94%
12:05pFUGRO N : half-year financial results 2022
PU
12:05pFUGRO N : announces a new comprehensive sustainability-linked financing with extended maturities
PU
07/12FUGRO N : and National Maritime Safety Authority improve Papua New Guinea's navigation safety
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fugro N : half-year financial results 2022

07/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The publication of this H1 2022 press release, originally planned for 28 July 2022, has been brought forward to support the launch of Fugro's new financing package (reference is made to separate press release).

  • Ongoing growth in revenue supported by particularly high client demand for renewables services.
  • Overall EBIT margin improved despite inflationary and supply chain pressures, which mainly impacted the marine business in the second quarter.
  • Operating cash flow increase offset by higher capital expenditure, resulting in negative free cash flow.
  • The 12-month backlog is up 21.7%, supported by all business lines and regions.
  • Outlook full-year 2022 reconfirmed: continued revenue growth and further margin expansion.
Key figures (x EUR million)
unaudited 		H1 2021 H1 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022
Revenue 467.7 389.5 833.0 673.3
comparable growth1 12.8% 14.1% 17.2% (1.8%)
EBITDA2 70.6 59.8 97.5 72.9
EBIT2 40.7 31.7 38.0 16.7
EBIT margin2 8.7% 8.1% 4.6% 2.5%
Net result 29.4 17.2
Cash flow from operating activities after investing (free cash flow)3 (67.6) (5.6) (74.8) (52.5)
Backlog next 12 months 1,104.7 863.4 1,104.7 863.4
comparable growth1 21.7% 3.3% 21.7% 3.3%

1. Corrected for currency effect
2. Adjusted for specific items with a total impact of EUR (3.8) million on EBIT in H1 2022
3. Including discontinued operations

Mark Heine, CEO: "Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and volatile markets, we are experiencing high client demand for energy transition and climate change adaptation solutions across the globe. In particular for offshore wind developments, activity levels are high. Due to the tragic war in Ukraine, energy security is now also firmly on the agenda of countries worldwide and supports our traditional energy activities. Notable recent awards include site investigations for Denmark's largest offshore wind farm Thor and for the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area in Hong Kong and the creation of a 3D elevation model to support Ireland's coastal resilience. By now, over 60% of our revenue is generated from offshore wind, infrastructure and water related projects.

Our EBIT margin improved, and I am pleased that, in addition to Europe-Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East & India are contributing again to group performance. Overall, we have seen another solid step up in the operational performance of our land business. At the same time, the uncertain macro-economic environment, intensified by the war in the Ukraine has resulted in a sharp increase in inflationary and supply chain pressures during the past months, especially in marine. However, in good cooperation with our clients, we have managed to partially mitigate the impact of these unprecedented price increases.

We reconfirm our full-year outlook of growth and further margin expansion. The strength of Fugro's end-markets and our unique positioning is emphasised by clients seeking to secure capacity, also beyond the coming 12 months. Overall, we are making good progress on our Path to Profitable Growth strategy, targeting further improvements in our margin and cash generation through higher pricing, increasing asset utilisation, disciplined cost management, operational excellence and digital transformation."

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUGRO N.V.
12:05pFUGRO N : half-year financial results 2022
PU
12:05pFUGRO N : announces a new comprehensive sustainability-linked financing with extended matu..
PU
07/12FUGRO N : and National Maritime Safety Authority improve Papua New Guinea's navigation saf..
PU
07/11FUGRO N : innovative Blue Snake™ system achieves success on its first offshore wind ..
PU
07/06FUGRO N : Geo-data supports the development of Denmark's largest offshore wind farm
PU
07/04FUGRO N : expands its USV fleet with the development of the ‘Blue Prism™' for ..
PU
06/30FUGRO N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/24FUGRO N : CEO Mark Heine takes over as Chair of the IRO, the association of Dutch supplier..
PU
06/23FUGRO N : partners with EMODnet to advance ocean sustainability in Europe
PU
06/22FUGRO N : Nine Flag States join the MASSPeople working group to collaborate on remote and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 707 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
Net income 2022 79,1 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net Debt 2022 200 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 1 192 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 490
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,74 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.70.52%1 218
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED17.10%49 570
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.07%24 905
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.08%24 363
NOV INC.9.08%5 806
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-15.02%3 749