Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Fugro N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUR   NL00150003E1

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:03 2022-07-11 am EDT
11.74 EUR   +0.09%
04:54aFUGRO N : innovative Blue Snake™ system achieves success on its first offshore wind project
PU
07/06FUGRO N : Geo-data supports the development of Denmark's largest offshore wind farm
PU
07/04FUGRO N : expands its USV fleet with the development of the ‘Blue Prism™' for autonomous and sustainable geophysical surveys
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fugro N : innovative Blue Snake™ system achieves success on its first offshore wind project

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Working from a third-party vessel, Fugro deployed its new Blue Snake™ geotechnical system to conduct 25 co-located cone penetration tests (CPT), thermal cone penetration tests (T-CPT) and high performance corer (HPC) tests.

Michel Vrolijk, Consultant Offshore Wind Energy at RVO, said: "Supporting our partners to innovate is one of the ways to jointly improve our site characterisations for offshore wind. With the 21 GW planned on the Netherlands' Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030/31, offshore site investigations need to speed up as well. Therefore, RVO is pleased with the implementation of Fugro's Blue Snake™, because of the ability to perform a vibrocore in combination with a CPT in a single deployment. The short fixed distance between the CPT and vibrocore will also allow for better correlation between data, this could improve data interpretation."

The Fugro Blue Snake™ is an innovative system that integrates CPT and sampling technology, achieving enhanced data quality, safety and efficiency. The tests are taken consecutively, at a fixed distance, enabling high-quality data acquisition and improved data correlation. With the integrated testing approach and the significant reduction of manual and crane handling, productivity is improved whilst health and safety risks are reduced.

The IJmuiden Ver V and VI areas are in the northern part of the IJmuiden Ver wind farm zone and will be able to accommodate around 2 GW of offshore wind capacity, on top of the 4 GW of capacity already planned in the IJmuiden Ver zone.

Sven Plasman, Fugro's Principal Commercial Manager, said: "Having the support and commitment from a client such as RVO is highly appreciated. Their willingness to trial our new innovative equipment, resulted in the successful delivery of Geo-data in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner. We look forward to its continued success with the Blue Snake™ earmarked for projects throughout Europe."

More information > Watch our Fugro Blue Snake™ video

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUGRO N.V.
04:54aFUGRO N : innovative Blue Snake™ system achieves success on its first offshore wind ..
PU
07/06FUGRO N : Geo-data supports the development of Denmark's largest offshore wind farm
PU
07/04FUGRO N : expands its USV fleet with the development of the ‘Blue Prism™' for ..
PU
06/30FUGRO N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/24FUGRO N : CEO Mark Heine takes over as Chair of the IRO, the association of Dutch supplier..
PU
06/23FUGRO N : partners with EMODnet to advance ocean sustainability in Europe
PU
06/22FUGRO N : Nine Flag States join the MASSPeople working group to collaborate on remote and ..
PU
06/20FUGRO N.V.(ENXTAM : FUR) dropped from Netherlands ASCX AMS Small Cap Index
CI
06/14FUGRO N : to develop digital twin of Denmark's transmission network for safe and sustainab..
PU
06/13FUGRO N : Geo-Data helps the City of Bad Homburg assess long-term flood risks
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 707 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net income 2022 79,1 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2022 200 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 1 191 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 490
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,73 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Barbara P. E. Geelen Chief Financial Officer
Annabelle Vos General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Petri H. M. Hofsté Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUGRO N.V.70.37%1 212
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED14.59%48 510
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.33%28 031
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.48%26 915
NOV INC.22.44%6 517
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-13.65%3 842