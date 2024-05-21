The new cable-stayed bridge, spanning approximately 2 km across the St. Lawrence River, will replace the original 1935 suspension bridge to improve transportation for residents and businesses. Fugro's expertise will be instrumental to designing the bridge's foundation, a critical step in achieving the desired balance between innovation, aesthetics and sustainability.

As the lead geotechnical engineer, Fugro will draw upon their 30-year track record in integrated site characterisation and foundation engineering to interpret project Geo-data, evaluate key geohazards and optimise the bridge's foundation design. This will include using advanced techniques like non-linear numerical analyses to assess the bridge's performance in earthquakes and the internationally recognized Osterberg-Cell® (O-Cell®) technology for foundation load testing.

The Île d'Orléans Bridge contract builds on Fugro's proven partnership with TYLin on major Québec infrastructure projects. Other experience includes work on TYLin's award-winning Samuel De Champlain Bridge, and ongoing support for their Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge design.

"We're proud to contribute to TYLin's bridge design legacy in Québec with this latest award" said Thaleia Travasarou, Fugro's Regional Technical Director for Land Site Characterization. "Our approach to ground risk management will help deliver efficient geotechnical designs for this project and ensure a safe, cost-effective and resilient project that honours the bridge's cultural significance as a vital link for both communities and commerce."