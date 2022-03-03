Fugro N : to showcase its cutting-edge remote solutions and carbon neutral vision at Oi 2022

Fugro will shine a spotlight on their cutting-edge remote and autonomous solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions, but enable safer, more efficient offshore operations.

A must-see for visitors will be Fugro's live demonstration of their Blue Essence 12 m uncrewed surface vessel (USV) at the Royal Victoria Dock. Fugro's Blue Essence has the capacity to reduce fuel consumption by as much as 95 % compared to conventional support vessels. It is equipped with Fugro's Blue Volta, the first advanced electric remotely operated vehicle (eROV) developed with a launch and recovery system allowing it to be deployed directly from a USV. The USV and Blue Volta will undergo three demonstrations per day at the dock, operated by Fugro's Remote Operation Centre (ROC) located in Aberdeen.

At the stand (D100) and in the conference programme, Fugro will share the latest developments in their journey to a remote and autonomous future. With the aim to be carbon neutral by 2035, Fugro will highlight their net-zero vessels, real-time data delivery portals, touchless subsea vision technologies, and their high-speed hydrography including a display of Fugro RAMMS, the world's smallest and lightest 'deep-water' airborne lidar bathymetry (ALB) system.

The company will also be bringing their thought-provoking Planet Beyond podcast to the ExCel London with an on-stand studio to host daily podcasts. They will record a live podcast - "Ocean Science: Ten Years to Turn the Tide"- in the Ocean Futures Theatre on 15 March, highlighting the Ocean Decade Alliance and the critical role of the private-sector.

Erik-Jan Bijvank, Fugro's Group Director Europe and Africa said: "We are delighted to be back at Oi to connect face-to-face with our clients and colleagues and have the opportunity to showcase and discuss our cutting edge remote and autonomous solutions. Remote and autonomous technology will play a vital role in the future of the maritime sector, offering safer, more sustainable solutions in support of the energy transition. Fugro is leading these developments and driving forward change to help ensure a safe and liveable world."