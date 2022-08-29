Log in
Fugro N : to survey the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Norway

08/29/2022 | 03:11am EDT
This will include mapping the seafloor and sub-seafloor to expand understanding of the site's geological features and support future developmental phases of the project. The development of the Sørlige Nordsjø II will be divided into two phases of 1500 MW each and will be one of the country's first large-scale offshore wind farms.

Fugro will mobilise its largest state-of-the-art survey vessel, Fugro Venturer, for the project. A total area of 900 km2 will be surveyed along the eastern side of the site, with Fugro expected to acquire over 5,400 km of geophysical data. To gain insight into seabed conditions, Fugro will use a suite of hydrographic surveying technologies and acoustic sensors including full bathymetry and side scan sonar, an ultra high resolution seismic (UHRS) survey, sub-bottom profiler and magnetometer. Additionally, water column data from the multibeam bathymetry system will also be recorded.

NPD has extensive experience in acquiring subsurface data and is happy to see that this can now be utilised in supporting the energy transition.

Robert Abelsen, Fugro's Service Line Manager for Norway said: "Being awarded this project highlights our ability to provide services to the evolving Norwegian energy market. We have already provided services to the smaller Norwegian floating wind test sites, and with our global experience in large-scale wind development areas, we're looking forward to supporting the growing Norwegian offshore wind market."

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
