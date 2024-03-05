Stock FUR FUGRO N.V.
Fugro N.V.

Equities

FUR

NL00150003E1

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:03 2024-03-05 am EST 		After market 12:10:25 pm
21.92 EUR +1.67% Intraday chart for Fugro N.V. 21.9 -0.09%
06:00pm FUGRO : Q4: Fugro on the growth express, yet capex could tap the brakes Alphavalue
Feb. 29 Transcript : Fugro N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Latest news about Fugro N.V.

FUGRO : Q4: Fugro on the growth express, yet capex could tap the brakes Alphavalue
Transcript : Fugro N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Fugro N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights Alphavalue
Fugro N.V. entered into a binding agreement to acquire remaining shares in Sea-Kit International Ltd from Ben Simpson. CI
FUGRO : Profitable growth over the medium term underpins our investment case Alphavalue
FUGRO : Buckle up for growth, but capex requires caution and discipline Alphavalue
Fugro Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
FUGRO : Q3: Unstoppable growth sees a resumption in dividends, delivering a modest yield Alphavalue
Fugro N.V. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Fugro N.V. Intends to Resume Dividends for Full Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Fugro N.V., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 26, 2023
Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete Alphavalue
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market? Alphavalue
FUGRO : Growth mix attractive, but priced in Alphavalue
FUGRO : Q2: Profitability improves across all regions Alphavalue
Transcript : Fugro N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
Fugro N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Harvest Implements Hybrid Solution for Fugro Middle East, Enabling USV Remote Operations MT
FUGRO : Gearing up for growth Alphavalue
Fugro and Gomspace Deliver World Class Position and Timing Accuracy Onboard Leo Satellites CI
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
FUGRO : Q1: Robust growth to continue across regions, segments Alphavalue
Transcript : Fugro N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Chart Fugro N.V.

Chart Fugro N.V.
Company Profile

Fugro N.V. is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro N.V. provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle. Fugro N.V. serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both in marine and land environments. Fugro N.V.'s main client segments are oil & gas (37% of revenue), renewables (29.5%), infrastructure (29.4%) and water (4.1%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-07-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Fugro N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
21.56 EUR
Average target price
24.13 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.94%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

