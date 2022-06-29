Fuji : 2022.6.29 Corporate Governance Report(pdf) 06/29/2022 | 09:37am BST Send by mail :

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (Reference Translation) Last update: June 29, 2022 FUJI CORPORATION Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO: Nobuyuki Soga Contact: Board Member, Executive Officer; Corporate Division General Manager Junichi Kano Securities code: 6134 https://www.fuji.co.jp/en The corporate governance of Fuji Corporation (hereafter the "Company") is described below. I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Company and its subsidiaries (hereafter the "Group") view working to create higher corporate value for shareholders, customers, business partners, and employees to be most important. Accordingly, the Group is working to establish and enhance fair and transparent management systems, an organizational structure that can respond to changes in the management environment promptly and accurately, and to strengthen its risk management and compliance system. We facilitate developing an environment that secures the rights and equal treatment of shareholders We have committed ourselves to appropriate cooperation with stakeholders other than shareholders We endeavor to ensure appropriate information disclosure and transparency We ensure appropriate implementation to meet the responsibilities of the board We ensure constructive dialogue with shareholders Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code There are no matters to be stated in this column. Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings 1. Policies for cross-shareholdings Fuji holds shares of other companies for seeking to establish and strengthen business relationships that contribute towards the expansion and development of business as well as stability and efficiency. It is our policy to make a comprehensive judgment on whether the holding of individual stocks is rational and appropriate while assessing the level of the Fuji's cost in terms of capital and the level of ROE of the target companies from the perspective of capital efficiency. Every year, the board examines and confirms the appropriateness of holding such stocks from companies, including their relationship with Fuji's business and their contribution to the future direction of Fuji's business. 2. Basic views on exercise of voting rights In exercising the voting rights as to cross-shareholdings, the Company does not make decisions in accordance with uniform standards. Rather, the Company assesses whether its decisions on the agenda would deteriorate the delivery of potential values to shareholders. Taking into account the business conditions of the issuer companies and other matters in the circumstances, the Company makes approval or disapproval decisions and exercises the vote rights. Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions With respect to engagement in related party transactions, the board of the Company shall proceed with appropriate procedures in proportional to the content and characteristics of the transaction and disclose the information in securities reports among other relevant documents. Also, the existence of related parties and the presence of transactions between the Company and its related parties, as well as the content and other details of the transactions are reported to the board prior to the information disclosure, and the board assess the transactions in accordance with the criteria for the importance of transactions addressed in "Guidance on Accounting Standard for Related Party Disclosures". Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women Supplementary principle 2.4.1 Ensuring diversity when appointing core human resources We aim to become an organization where diverse talents with various perspectives and ideas can fully show their individuality and abilities and play an active role. We are convinced that valuing the new ideas generated by employees with diverse values and respecting the individuality of each employee will lead to further innovation. That's why we are working to create workplaces and corporate culture in which a diverse range of talents can play an active role independent of gender, age, nationality, disability, background, and perspectives. To date, we have been proactive in recruiting female engineers, mid-career hires, and foreign-born talent in line with this basic policy. In order to promote a work environment that empowers diverse talent, we have set a target for the number of female managers, and our project towards women empowerment is underway, focusing on programs for ensuring equal opportunities, gender inclusive recruitment, and transformative carrier paths. Our focus is also on creating a workplace to empower mid-career hires so that they can demonstrate their skills at full capacity. A certain number of mid-career hires have developed their careers and have been placed at management positions. We will continue our efforts to engage ourselves in recruitment and allocation of diverse talent; individuals who can shoulder our medium- to long-term management strategies, regardless of gender and national origin. As of the end of March 2022, female managers account for 2.7% of total management staff at Fuji, while managers who are foreign-born and mid-career hires account for 0.5% and 25.9%, respectively. Toward ensuring diverse talent for our core human resources, core human capital candidates who have qualified skills and experiences are offered management training as part of our rank-based training programs, building workplaces in which diverse talent may demonstrate their abilities at full capacity. We have set a target of increasing female managers to 4.3%, and also increasing foreign-born and mid-career hire managers to more than the current numbers by 2025, committing ourselves to recruitment and development efforts for diverse talent as well as improvements within the workplace. Further information on diversity is available at our website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/sustainability/diversity). Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners Fuji has established an asset management committee, which consists of members with expertise in asset management, under the supervision of the CFO as the pension fund manager. In order to maintain sound pension plans and achieve the target of necessary pension returns, the committee has established basic policies for managing contributions, as well as establishing and reviewing the operation guidelines and policy asset mix. The committee discusses and makes decisions on the selection of financial intermediaries and instruments, taking into account the knowledge of external advisors, and also monitors the finances on a regular basis. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure 1. Business principles, business strategies, and business plans Fuji has set forth and disclosed the basic management philosophy as follows. These are also available in the securities reports, and on Fuji's website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/sustainability/philosophy). (1). All operations are undertaken in compliance with the applicable laws, social norms, Articles of Incorporation, and office regulations. (2). By continuously developing technology and improving quality, we provide products and services that contribute to the creation of a more convenient and comfortable society. (3). We have created a friendly work environment that respects individuals and fosters strong teamwork. (4). We seek to develop new business fields for the future through global and innovative management. (5). We carry out environmentally-conscious corporate activities, recognizing that the protection of the Earth's environment is an issue for all of humanity. (6). We stand for the eradication of child employment and forced labor, respect and embrace diversity, and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Also, as an embodiment of the business strategies and business plans, Fuji has disclosed the mid-term business plan (for three years) from fiscal 2022 on the website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/ir/mtp/). 2. Basic views on corporate governance Details are provided "1. Basic Views" in the beginning of this report. 3. Remuneration of the senior management and directors The relevant information is stated under [Director Remuneration] in [1. Organizational Composition and Operation] from [II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-Making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management] in this report. 4. Appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of directors and auditor candidates In order to separate the decision making process for the management and the execution function for businesses, thereby enhancing the speed for the management and to clarify responsibilities, Fuji introduced the executive officer system which in addition to delegating authorities to executive officers, makes them responsible for execution of business operations. On the selection of executive officers, the executive officers are determined upon approval by the board after the nomination and compensation advisory committee deliberates and reports to the board. Explanations with respect to the appointment and nomination of board candidates and auditor candidates for the Company are provided with each individual's biography in the notice for the general shareholders meeting. Additionally, the reason for appointment of each individual is also written for outside director candidates and outside auditor candidates. In addition, the term of office for directors is set at one year in the Articles of Incorporation in order to emphasize the management responsibility of directors and to consult with shareholders annually on their confidence as directors. The Articles of Incorporation set forth that the number of directors shall not exceed ten (10) in order to ensure prompt and efficient operation of the Board of Directors. (1) Appointment of the senior management and director candidates In the appointment and dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of director candidates, the Company comprehensively considers the right persons to be in the right positions, taking into account the balance between sound and prompt decision-making, appropriate risk management, monitoring of business execution, and the ability to cover all company functions and business divisions. (2) Appointment of auditor candidates In nominating auditor candidates, the Company comprehensively considers the right persons for the right positions, while ensuring a balance of knowledge of finance and accounting, knowledge of our business fields, and diverse perspectives on corporate management. (3) Report by the advisory committee The nomination and compensation advisory committee was established in April 2021 as an advisory body for the board in order to enhance the fairness, transparency, and objectivity of procedures related to the nomination and remuneration of directors and auditors, and to enhance Fuji's corporate governance. The committee deliberates and reports on the nomination and remuneration of directors, executive officers, and auditors. Supplementary principle 3.1.3 Initiatives on sustainability Fuji's initiatives on sustainability are disclosed on its website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/sustainability/). Investments in Human Capital: We believe that our staff are the driving force behind our growth as a company, and we will provide opportunities to our staff so that they may reach their true potential. In particular, we see developing leaders, engineers, and global talent as most important in developing human capital for the growth of our businesses. We have engaged in a variety of learning and development programs including but not limited to development programs for managers and leader-class employees, engineering training (Sokaijyuku) for graduate-hire engineers, upskilling programs for junior and mid-level engineers, and overseas study programs and online English training. While continuing to expand the content of these programs, we will focus on fostering development of digital transformation talent that we see essential for sustainable business development in the future as well as supporting career development of individual employees. Investments in Intellectual Property Fuji implements intellectual property activities that stand on three pillars: business strategy, technology strategy, and intellectual property strategy, and actively applies for patents both in Japan and overseas. This led to registration of more than 900 patents for fiscal 2022. Going forward, we will work to build a higher quality patent portfolio, reduce intellectual property risks associated with counterfeits, and continue to implement intellectual property strategies that will strengthen our competitiveness. Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations We consider that one of the most important issues in building a sustainable society is to respond to climate change by reducing CO2 emissions, and as part of mid-term environmental goals, Fuji has set a target to achieve a 46% reduction of CO2 emissions by the end of fiscal 2031, compared to fiscal 2014. We are collecting and analyzing the necessary data on the impact of climate change-related risks and earning opportunities in our business activities and profits and are disclosing this information on our website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/sustainability/environment). Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (1) Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 The scope and content of the matters delegated to the management The board of the Company makes decisions on business execution and other matters such as basic management policies, which are considered to be matters of exclusive decision-making by the board under laws and regulations. In order to separate the decision making process for the management and the execution function for businesses, thereby enhancing the speed for the management and to clarify responsibilities, the Company introduced the executive officer system which in addition to delegating authorities to executive officers, makes them responsible for execution of business operations. They report on the execution of business and determine policies in regular and extraordinary general meetings. Principle 4.9 Independence Standards for Independent Directors In appointment of independent director candidates, the Company places importance on their high level of expertise and extensive experience in providing frank and constructive advice as well as oversight over the Company's management, in addition to the independence criteria set by the Companies Act, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the Company. Principle 4.10 Use of Optional Approach Supplementary Principles 4.10.1 Establishing an independent nomination committee and remuneration committee The nomination and compensation advisory committee was established in order to enhance the fairness, transparency, and objectivity of procedures related to the nomination and remuneration of directors, executive officers, and auditors, and to enhance Fuji's corporate governance. The committee consists of at least three directors of whom the majority are independent outside directors to ensure independence. It deliberates on the following matters and reports to the board. (1). Policies on the composition of the board (2). Matters concerning the appointment and removal of directors, executive officers, and auditors (3). Standards of appointing independent outside directors (independence standards, period of service, qualification, and other conditions) (4). Matters concerning the selection and removal of representative directors (5). Matters concerning the selection and removal of senior directors Remuneration system for directors, executive officers, and auditors, policies for determining remuneration and details of remuneration on individual bases Matters concerning the establishment and operation of succession plans Other matters deemed necessary by the board Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Auditor Board Effectiveness Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Balance between knowledge, experience, and skills of the board, as well as diversity and appropriate size of the board In order to seek for sustainable growth and the increase of corporate value over the mid- to long-term, the board of the Company strives to ensure that decisions are made accurately, promptly, and fairly. In order to achieve this, the board of the Company has appointed a number of persons with a high level of expertise both within and outside the industry as outside directors. It strives to ensure the appropriate balance on diversity and between knowledge, experience, and skills of the board as a whole. Our articles of incorporation sets the number of directors to be up to ten persons to ensure that decisions are made in a prompt and efficient manner. Fuji has disclosed the skills matrix of the directors on the website (https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/sustainability/governance). Supplementary principle 4.11.2 Directors and auditors also serving as different positions The Company confirms whether boards and auditors serve at other companies every April and disclose the information in securities reports. Supplementary principle 4.11.3 Analysis and evaluation on effectiveness of the board Regarding the evaluation of the effectiveness of the board, a survey for evaluating effectiveness of the board was conducted in April 2022 for all directors and auditors. The questions in the survey are reviewed annually. This year's questions covered matters related to sustainability, including addressing environmental problems caused by climate change and respect for human rights. The analysis and evaluation from the surveys revealed that the composition and functions of the board, and governance aspects such as monitoring of business performance, and risk management are effective. On the other hand, the results indicate that the human resource strategy, including ensuring diversity, needs to be deeply cultivated. In light of this, we will strive to further enhance the effectiveness of the board by having deeper discussions on human resources strategies, including at each of our group companies. Principle 4.14 Director and Auditor Training Supplementary principle 4.14.2 Training for directors and auditors The Company provides opportunities to its newly appointed directors to attend courses held by external organizations on rights and duties in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. In addition, by utilizing courses held by external organizations as appropriate, the Company arranges opportunities for its directors to takes courses and other means of study for the leadership and management skills required for senior management. Auditors are given study opportunities including courses held by the Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association. Fuji also provides training on products, market trends, and other topics to help outside directors deepen their understanding of Fuji. In addition, important issues are discussed with those in charge, including the executive officer in charge. Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders The Company has established a point of contact for dialogue with shareholders, where the representative director, directors in charge, and other representatives are actively engaged in dialogue. The Company strives to achieve constructive dialogue by developing IR activities that emphasize fairness, accuracy, and continuity, and serve good two-way communication regarding business strategies, divisional strategies, financial information, and other matters. (1) Explanations of the annual results and the second quarter results are provided by the representative director and executive officers in charge, while explanations of the financial results for the first quarter and the third quarter are given by executive officers in charge. In addition, Fuji communicates with shareholders and investors through various means, such as attending different types of conferences by the representative director and executive officers in charge, and engaging in IR activities for overseas investors. Information disclosure is made in a timely, fair, and appropriate manner by the department responsible for overseeing the information gathering, management, and disclosure in cooperation with related departments. In order to relay shareholder views in to management, the Company ensures that important feedback matters are reported to the board when they arise. In order to prevent leaking of financial results and ensure fairness, a quiet period will be arranged by Fuji to refrain from providing

Original Document

