It is our pleasure to announce the following board members and executive officers as approved by the Fuji shareholders and Board of Directors on June 27th, 2024. These appointments will enhance Fuji's overall commitment in serving our ever-expanding customer base.

Representative Director, Chairman & CEO, Nobuyuki Soga; Outside Board Member, Hideaki Tamada; and Executive Officer, Kazutoshi Sakai have retired as of June 27th. Nobuyuki Soga has been appointed as a Corporate Advisor, and Kazutoshi Sakai has been appointed as an Advisor.

On behalf of the aforementioned members, we would like to thank you for your kindness and support during their term of office, and look forward to your continued support.