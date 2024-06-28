It is our pleasure to announce the following board members and executive officers as approved by the Fuji shareholders and Board of Directors on June 27th, 2024. These appointments will enhance Fuji's overall commitment in serving our ever-expanding customer base.
Development Center General Manager; Engineering Department General Manager; President & CEO of Fuji Linear Corporation
Corporate Operations Division General Affairs Department General Manager
Procurement Division General Manager
Managing Director of Fasford Technology, Inc.
Director of ADTEK FUJI Co., Ltd.
Machine Tools Division General Manager,
Machine Tools Division Engineering Department General Manager
Representative Director, Chairman & CEO, Nobuyuki Soga; Outside Board Member, Hideaki Tamada; and Executive Officer, Kazutoshi Sakai have retired as of June 27th. Nobuyuki Soga has been appointed as a Corporate Advisor, and Kazutoshi Sakai has been appointed as an Advisor.
On behalf of the aforementioned members, we would like to thank you for your kindness and support during their term of office, and look forward to your continued support.
Individuals newly appointed are underlined, and individuals with promoted positions are double underlined.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 00:04:35 UTC.
Fuji Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic component mounting robots and machine tools. The Company operates its business through two business segments. The Robot Solutions segment is engaged in the produce of electronic component mounting robots. The Machine Tools segment is engaged in the produce of machine tools. The Company also provides control equipment, electronic equipment, and image processing development.