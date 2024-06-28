June 28, 2024

FUJI CORPORATION

Announcement of Organizational Changes

It is our pleasure to announce the following board members and executive officers as approved by the Fuji shareholders and Board of Directors on June 27th, 2024. These appointments will enhance Fuji's overall commitment in serving our ever-expanding customer base.

Joji Isozumi

Representative Director,

President & CEO

Organizational changes effective June 27, 2024i

Board Member,

Chairman

Representative Director,

President & CEO

Board Member, Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Board Member,

Executive Officer

Outside Board Member

Outside Board Member

Outside Board Member

Full-time Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Shinsuke Suhara

Joji Isozumi

Junichi Kano

Takeshi Sato

Nobuko Kawai

Shoji Mizuno

Makoto Iwasaki

Masaaki Sugiura

Shigeki Matsuda

Kayoko Yamashita

Hiroshi Murakami

Tetsuya Asaoka

Masatoshi Fujita

Takatoshi Suzuki

Takashi Suzuki

Hiroyuki Ao

Takehiro Ido

Kazuyoshi Nagato

CTO

CFO; Corporate Operations Division General Manager

Robotic Solutions Division General Manager,

Robotic Solutions Division Engineering Planning Department General Manager

CDO;

Robotic Solutions Division Okazaki Plant Factory Manager

Robotic Solutions Division Sales Representative

Development Center General Manager; Engineering Department General Manager; President & CEO of Fuji Linear Corporation

Corporate Operations Division General Affairs Department General Manager

Procurement Division General Manager

Managing Director of Fasford Technology, Inc.

Director of ADTEK FUJI Co., Ltd.

Machine Tools Division General Manager,

Machine Tools Division Engineering Department General Manager

Representative Director, Chairman & CEO, Nobuyuki Soga; Outside Board Member, Hideaki Tamada; and Executive Officer, Kazutoshi Sakai have retired as of June 27th. Nobuyuki Soga has been appointed as a Corporate Advisor, and Kazutoshi Sakai has been appointed as an Advisor.

On behalf of the aforementioned members, we would like to thank you for your kindness and support during their term of office, and look forward to your continued support.

  1. Individuals newly appointed are underlined, and individuals with promoted positions are double underlined.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 00:04:35 UTC.