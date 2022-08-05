Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
2085.00 JPY   +2.66%
02:51aFUJI : First Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (August 5, 2022)
PU
02:51aFUJI : First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
PU
07/28FUJI : Notice regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares for Transfer-Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji : First Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (August 5, 2022)

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code: 6134

First Quarter for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

Financial Results Explanatory Materials

August 2022

This document and all of its content is copyright of FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of this content without the expressed permission of FUJI CORPORATION is strictly prohibited.

Contents

1. Financial Summary

2. Financial Forecast for FY2023 3. Topics

Copyright © 2022 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

1

1. Financial Summary

Copyright © 2022 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

2

FY2023 Q1 Results

■Demand continues, but sales increases are marginal due to difficulties in procuring parts and materials.

■Drops in profits also resulted due to soaring material costs.

(Millions of yen)

Compared to the

FY2022 Q1 FY2023 Q1

same period last year

160,000

Orders

150,021 163,473

results

results

120,000

Amount

Ratio

80,000

40,000

56,740

33,969

26,443

47,345

36,663

33,644

Orders

45,819

42,411

▲3,408

▲7.4

0

Net sales

38,761

39,233

471

1.2

Operating

8,845

7,190

▲1,654

▲18.7

160,000

profit

120,000

Ordinary

9,232

8,538

▲694

▲7.5

80,000

profit

40,000

Profit

6,467

5,935

▲532

▲8.2

0

attributable to

owners of parent

32,869 45,819 42,411

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

Net sales

136,161 148,128

36,190 38,773

29,317 36,796

32,853 33,796

37,800 38,761 39,233

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Copyright © 2022 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

Operating Income Increase/Decrease Analysis

■Drop of 1,654 million yen due to lower shipping volume and higher material costs despite improved selling prices

(Millions of yen)

+1,127

▲1,090

1,654

▲587

（▲18.7%

8,845

▲1,105

7,190

FY2022 Q1

Better final

Decrease in

Rising material

Increases in

FY2023 Q1

Results

sales price

sales volume

costs

SG&A, etc.

Results

Copyright © 2022 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
