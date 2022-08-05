Fuji : First Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (August 5, 2022)
Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code: 6134
First Quarter for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Financial Results Explanatory Materials
August 2022
1. Financial Summary
2. Financial Forecast for FY2023 3. Topics
1
2
FY2023 Q1 Results
■Demand continues, but sales increases are marginal due to difficulties in procuring parts and materials.
■Drops in profits also resulted due to soaring material costs.
(Millions of yen)
Compared to the
FY2022 Q1 FY2023 Q1
same period last year
160,000
results
results
120,000
Amount
Ratio
80,000
40,000
Orders
45,819
42,411
▲3,408
▲7.4
％
0
Net sales
38,761
39,233
＋471
＋1.2 ％
Operating
8,845
7,190
▲1,654
▲18.7
％
160,000
profit
120,000
Ordinary
9,232
8,538
▲694
▲7.5
％
80,000
profit
40,000
Profit
6,467
5,935
▲532
▲8.2
％
0
attributable to
owners of parent
32,869 45,819 42,411
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
Net sales
136,161
148,128
36,190
38,773
29,317
36,796
32,853
33,796
37,800 38,761 39,233
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
Operating Income Increase/Decrease Analysis
■Drop of 1,654 million yen due to lower shipping volume and higher material costs despite improved selling prices
(Millions of yen)
+1,127
▲1,090
▲1,654
▲587
（▲18.7 % ）
8,845
▲1,105
7,190
FY2022 Q1
Better final
Decrease in
Rising material
Increases in
FY2023 Q1
Results
sales price
sales volume
costs
SG&A, etc.
Results
4
