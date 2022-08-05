Fuji : First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, despite rising prices stemming from increases in resource prices and the continuing weak yen, the Japanese economy saw a sustained pickup in personal consumption on the background of the easing of activity restrictions, as well as a continued recovery trend of corporate capital investments backed by a high level of corporate earnings. In the global economy, while Europe faced a slowdown in the economy due to high prices and concerns about the future of the situation in Ukraine, there were signs of a pickup in the economy in China as a result of the easing of activity restrictions, and an economic recovery continued due to the support of strong personal consumption and corporate capital investments were also steady in North America. However, in the manufacturing industry, the world-wide economic outlook remains uncertain as for the impact of the disorder of supply chains triggered by the lockdown in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on production and sales.

In this environment, under the corporate slogan of "Excite and Inspire," the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have taken on the challenge of reforming based on a growth strategy of capturing the times and pioneering the future using robotics technology. The Group is developing attractive products that look ahead to the future. The Group has promoted the establishment of a smart factory for the SMT line centering on the high-end model NXTR to realize customers' automation and manpower reduction in the area of its leading SMT pick and place machines. Furthermore, the Group is also proactively working to create new businesses to solve social issues, such as by developing "Echo-guide Robot" which supports catheter treatment and conducting an assessment test by doctors, aiming to expand into the medical field. Moreover, the Group has reinforced the versatility of its core models "CS" and "TN" series as standard machines through version upgrade of these series, and promoted the sales expansion into new markets by strengthening sales networks in Japan and overseas in the area of machine tools. The Group also aimed to improve profitability by promoting an environmentally-consciousenergy-saving design toward carbon neutrality and enhancement of manufacturing efficiency, and carrying out initiatives such as further reduction of fixed costs through business reforms in which paperless operations, web conferences, and teleworking were promoted through active implementation of DX.

As a result of the above, net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by ¥471 million (1.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥39,233 million. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,654 million (18.7%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥7,190 million, due to hiking of prices and shortage of supply of materials. In addition, because foreign exchange gains increased due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, ordinary profit decreased by only ¥694 million (7.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥8,538 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥532 million (8.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥5,935 million.

Operating results by segments are as follows.

Robotic Solutions

Despite brisk demand driven by continued demand for automotive-related and semiconductor-related products, net sales for the segment decreased by ¥710 million (1.9%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥36,174 million, due to difficulty in procuring materials. In addition, operating profit decreased by ¥1,472 million (15.3%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥8,181 million.

Machine Tools

Our sales growth in the capital investment for the automotive-related industry, mainly in North America markets, finally turned into a recovery trend. As a result, net sales for the segment increased by ¥620 million (38.9%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥2,215 million, and operating loss was ¥112 million (operating profit for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥0 million).