    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
2085.00 JPY   +2.66%
02:51aFUJI : First Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (August 5, 2022)
PU
02:51aFUJI : First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
PU
07/28FUJI : Notice regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares for Transfer-Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji : First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 [J-GAAP]

August 5, 2022

Listed Company Name:

FUJI CORPORATION

Securities Code:

6134

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.fuji.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobuyuki Soga, Chairman, and CEO

Contact:

Junichi Kano, CFO

irsr@fuji.co.jp

Scheduled date to submit quarterly report:

August 8, 2022

Scheduled date to start dividend payments:

---

Preparation of quarterly financial results briefing materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

39,233

1.2

7,190

(18.7)

8,538

(7.5)

5,935

(8.2)

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

38,761

2.5

8,845

37.5

9,232

32.1

6,467

30.7

June 30, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥ 8,528million [36.3%]

Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥ 6,257million [(7.6)%]

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

61.54

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

67.07

June 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

244,904

213,935

87.3

As of March 31, 2022

243,310

208,782

85.8

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2022

: ¥ 213,812million

As of March 31, 2022

: ¥ 208,665million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-

Second quarter-

Third quarter-

Year-end

Total

end

end

end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

35.00

35.00

70.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

40.00

40.00

80.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision of dividend forecast since last announcement: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

79,000

8.9

13,400

(9.2)

14,500

(4.9)

10,500

(6.0)

108.87

Full year

165,000

11.4

29,200

2.6

30,600

2.2

21,800

2.9

226.03

Note: Revision of results forecast since last announcement: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in scope of consolidation): None
    New Company: Exclusion:
  2. Application of accounting treatments specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Retrospective restatements: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022: 97,823,748 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 97,823,748 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of end of period As of June 30, 2022: 1,378,065 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,378,045 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2022: 96,445,694 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 96,433,084 shares

These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of results forecasts and other special remarks (Notes on the forward-lookingstatements)

The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this document and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to page 4 for details regarding assumptions and other matters concerning for the forecast of consolidated results.

(How to obtain supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of quarterly financial results)

Supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of financial results for this quarter will be available at www.fuji.co.jpfrom August 5, 2022.

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ...............................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results ...........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ............................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation of Cash Flows .....................................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Explanation of Forward-Looking Information including Forecast of Consolidated Results .....................................

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .........................................................................

7

(Consolidated Statements of Income) ......................................................................................................................

7

(For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022) .........................................................................................

7

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ...........................................................................................

8

(For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022) ........................................................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ................................................................................................................

9

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................................

10

(Notes to assumption of going concern) ..................................................................................................................

10

(Notes to a significant change in shareholders' equity) ...........................................................................................

10

(Additional information) ............................................................................................................................................

10

(Segment information) .............................................................................................................................................

11

3. Others .........................................................................................................................................................................

12

(1)

Orders and Sales ....................................................................................................................................................

12

(2)

Information on Disaggregation of Revenue from Contracts with Customers ..........................................................

13

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, despite rising prices stemming from increases in resource prices and the continuing weak yen, the Japanese economy saw a sustained pickup in personal consumption on the background of the easing of activity restrictions, as well as a continued recovery trend of corporate capital investments backed by a high level of corporate earnings. In the global economy, while Europe faced a slowdown in the economy due to high prices and concerns about the future of the situation in Ukraine, there were signs of a pickup in the economy in China as a result of the easing of activity restrictions, and an economic recovery continued due to the support of strong personal consumption and corporate capital investments were also steady in North America. However, in the manufacturing industry, the world-wide economic outlook remains uncertain as for the impact of the disorder of supply chains triggered by the lockdown in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on production and sales.

In this environment, under the corporate slogan of "Excite and Inspire," the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have taken on the challenge of reforming based on a growth strategy of capturing the times and pioneering the future using robotics technology. The Group is developing attractive products that look ahead to the future. The Group has promoted the establishment of a smart factory for the SMT line centering on the high-end model NXTR to realize customers' automation and manpower reduction in the area of its leading SMT pick and place machines. Furthermore, the Group is also proactively working to create new businesses to solve social issues, such as by developing "Echo-guide Robot" which supports catheter treatment and conducting an assessment test by doctors, aiming to expand into the medical field. Moreover, the Group has reinforced the versatility of its core models "CS" and "TN" series as standard machines through version upgrade of these series, and promoted the sales expansion into new markets by strengthening sales networks in Japan and overseas in the area of machine tools. The Group also aimed to improve profitability by promoting an environmentally-consciousenergy-saving design toward carbon neutrality and enhancement of manufacturing efficiency, and carrying out initiatives such as further reduction of fixed costs through business reforms in which paperless operations, web conferences, and teleworking were promoted through active implementation of DX.

As a result of the above, net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by ¥471 million (1.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥39,233 million. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,654 million (18.7%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥7,190 million, due to hiking of prices and shortage of supply of materials. In addition, because foreign exchange gains increased due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, ordinary profit decreased by only ¥694 million (7.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥8,538 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥532 million (8.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥5,935 million.

Operating results by segments are as follows.

Robotic Solutions

Despite brisk demand driven by continued demand for automotive-related and semiconductor-related products, net sales for the segment decreased by ¥710 million (1.9%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥36,174 million, due to difficulty in procuring materials. In addition, operating profit decreased by ¥1,472 million (15.3%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥8,181 million.

Machine Tools

Our sales growth in the capital investment for the automotive-related industry, mainly in North America markets, finally turned into a recovery trend. As a result, net sales for the segment increased by ¥620 million (38.9%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥2,215 million, and operating loss was ¥112 million (operating profit for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥0 million).

- 2 -

  1. Explanation of Financial Position (Assets)
    The current assets as of June 30, 2022 was ¥167,862 million, an increase of ¥1,883 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because consumption taxes refund receivable (included in "Other" in current assets) decreased by ¥5,015 million while inventories increased by ¥6,769 million. Non-current assets decreased by ¥290 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥77,041 million.
    As a result, total assets increased by ¥1,593 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥244,904 million.

(Liabilities)

The current liabilities as of June 30, 2022 was ¥29,446 million, a decrease of ¥3,591 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because income taxes payable decreased by ¥3,354 million. Non-current liabilities increased by ¥31 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,521 million.

As a result, total liabilities decreased by ¥3,559 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥30,968 million.

(Net assets)

The total net assets as of June 30, 2022 was ¥213,935 million, an increase of ¥5,152 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because retained earnings increased by ¥5,935 million due to profit attributable to owners of parent, and foreign currency translation adjustment increased by ¥3,136 million due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, despite a decrease of ¥3,375 million in retained earnings due to payment of dividends.

(3) Explanation of Cash Flows

The balance of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 decreased by ¥4,173 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥55,365 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥1,100 million (¥5,501 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to positive factors such as profit before income taxes and decreases in consumption taxes refund receivable outnumbering negative factors such as increase in inventories and income taxes paid.

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥3,063 million (¥2,159 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥3,335 million (¥2,849 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
