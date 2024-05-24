May 24, 2024

FUJI CORPORATION

Nobuyuki Soga, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Receives the Spring 2024

Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon

We are pleased to announce that Nobuyuki Soga, Chairman of the Board & CEO of FUJI CORPORATION ("Fuji"), has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon at the government's 2024 Spring Conferment of Decorations, in recognition of his many years of contributions to the development of the company's business and to related organizations including the Japan Robot Association.

On May 14, 2024, the Spring Conferment Ceremony of the 2024 Spring Order of Merit was held, at which a speech was given by Mr. Kazuchika Iwata, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, before conferral of the Order, and then followed by an audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan at the Imperial Palace.

■Comments from the recipient

I am deeply honored to receive this award. I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of you who have continued to provide your kind support. I believe that this award is the fruit of the support and guidance we have received over the years from our business partners, related organizations, and people around the world, as well as the concerted efforts of our Fuji employees and executives to deliver products that enrich people's lives. We will continue to contribute to the development of the economy and society.