May 10, 2024

To All Concerned Parties,

Company name: FUJI CORPORATION

Representative: Joji Isozumi, President & COO

(Securities code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premier)

Contact: Junichi Kano, CFO (Tel: +81 566-81-8246)

Notice regarding the Formulation of "Mid-term Business Plan 2026"

Fuji Corporation hereby announces that Fuji Group has formulated its new three-year business plan: the "Mid- term Business Plan 2026" for fiscal 2025 to 2027.

The outline of this mid-term business plan is as follows.

1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035

In order to respond to changes in the global "manufacturing" business environment around us, it has become essential to address social issues such as automation, labor saving, labor shortage, and carbon neutrality. In our neighboring fields of robotics and electronics, we have identified the following three material issues (materialities) as our priorities for responding to these social issues. Based on these materialities, we have established "FUJI 2035: Provides innovation to the world as a global company that contributes to manufacturing, lifestyles, and the future," as the ideal image of Fuji Group ten years from now. We will work to realize our purpose: "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us."

Three materialities Manufacturing Contributing to solving social issues through business as a manufacturing company Life Expanding access to an enriched society Future Contributing to a carbon neutral society, creating innovative human resources

2. Review of the previous mid-term business plan