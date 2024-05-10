May 10, 2024

To All Concerned Parties,

Company name: FUJI CORPORATION

Representative: Joji Isozumi, President & COO

(Securities code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premier)

Contact: Junichi Kano, CFO (Tel: +81 566-81-8246)

Notice regarding the Formulation of "Mid-term Business Plan 2026"

Fuji Corporation hereby announces that Fuji Group has formulated its new three-year business plan: the "Mid- term Business Plan 2026" for fiscal 2025 to 2027.

The outline of this mid-term business plan is as follows.

1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035

In order to respond to changes in the global "manufacturing" business environment around us, it has become essential to address social issues such as automation, labor saving, labor shortage, and carbon neutrality. In our neighboring fields of robotics and electronics, we have identified the following three material issues (materialities) as our priorities for responding to these social issues. Based on these materialities, we have established "FUJI 2035: Provides innovation to the world as a global company that contributes to manufacturing, lifestyles, and the future," as the ideal image of Fuji Group ten years from now. We will work to realize our purpose: "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us."

Three materialities

Manufacturing

Contributing to solving social issues through business as a manufacturing

company

Life

Expanding access to an enriched society

Future

Contributing to a carbon neutral society, creating innovative human resources

2. Review of the previous mid-term business plan

FY2022

Record-high sales and operating profit driven by a strong electronics

market and automotive-related demand

FY2023

Updated record-high sales

Operating profit failed to reach a record high due to the impact of soaring

material costs

FY2024

Sales greatly declined due to weak global demand for capital investment.

Profit decreased significantly due to the impact of higher material costs

and lower sales volume. The mid-term business plan was not achieved.

3. Mid-term business plan 2026

The "Mid-term Business Plan 2026," which is back-cast from "FUJI 2035," sets out measures to restructure our business portfolio and enhance our corporate value to society, with the following three basic policies.

  1. Expand existing businesses and strengthen profitability
  2. Create and commercialize next-generation businesses
  3. Improve business foundations based on ESG

We advance our business strategies to expand our business areas of SMT pick and place machines (mounters) and semiconductor manufacturing machines (die bonders), both of which are expected to grow in market size in the future. Also, in response to the realization of management that is conscious of the cost of capital and stock price, with the goal of achieving ROE of 10% and PBR of 1.1 times or more in the final fiscal year of the Mid-term Business Plan 2026, we will strive to appropriately allocate operating capital, expand disclosure including non-financial information, and strengthen investor relations activities.

Key business index

FY2024 results

FY2027 target

Net sales

127 billion yen

180 billion yen

Operating profit

13.4 billion yen

33.0 billion yen

ROE

4.6%

10%

PBR

1.1 times (as of the end of fiscal 2024)

1.1 times or more

Shareholder

Annual dividend of 80 yen

Dividend payout ratio of 50% or more

returns

Share repurchase program of up to

(80 yen will be maintained and

10 billion yen (Completion: May 2024)

continued)

Share repurchase program of 15

billion yen and more (3-yearcumulative

total)

For further details, please refer to the attached document.

Mid-term Business Plan 2026

FY2025 to 2027

  1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035
  2. Review of the Previous Mid-term Business Plan
  3. Mid-termBusiness Plan 2026

3-1. Outline

3-2. Business strategies

SMT pick and place machines and semiconductor manufacturing machines 3-3 Management that is conscious of the cost of capital and stock price

1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035

Fuji materialities

Identified six social issues that Fuji should address. Set three materialities in light of our business areas.

Global social issues

Business areas related to Fuji

● Industrial efficiency

Robotics

Medical,

Social

● Shortage of human resources

health care

infrastructure

● Quality stability

Enriching the

lives of those

in the world

● Creating a rewarding workplace

around us

Logistics,

Manufacturing,

retail

smart factory

● Decarbonization

Community,

● Resource recycling

environment

Fuji materialities

Manufacturing

Contributing to solving social issues through business as a manufacturing company

Life

Expanding access to an enriched society

Future

Contributing to a carbon neutral society

Creating innovative human resources

Fuji Materialities and related themes

Fuji materialities

Themes / relevant SDGs

Manufacturing

Automation and labor saving

Contributing to solving social issues through

Manufacturing with no waste

Digital transformation and smartification

business as a manufacturing company

Global collaboration

Life

Expanding access to an enriched society

Personnel assurance

Last mile problem

Aging population

Future

Support for decarbonization

Expanding products that contribute to

Contributing to a carbon neutral society

the environment

Diversity

Creating innovative human resources

Career paths and growth opportunities

Educational support for the next generation

Enabling the realization of enriched lives for people

5

New mid-term business plan in FUJI 2035 scheme

FUJI 2035

Provides innovation to the world as a global company that contributes to manufacturing, lifestyles, and the future.

Mid-term business

300 billion yen

plan 2026

225 billion yen

Groundwork phase

180 billion yen

for further growth

New business

Existing business

FY2025

FY2027

FY2031

FY2036

2. Review of the Previous Mid-term Business Plan

Review of the previous mid-term business plan (FY2022 to 2024)

  • Consolidated results

FY2022

• Record-high sales and operating profit driven by a

strong electronics market and automotive-related

● Net sales / Operating profit (Millions of yen)

Previous mid-term business plan

demand

FY2023

  • Updated record-high sales
  • Operating profit failed to reach a record high due to the impact of soaring material costs

FY2024

Sales greatly declined due to weak global demand

for capital investment

Profit decreased significantly due to the impact of

higher material costs and lower sales volume. The

mid-term business plan was not achieved.

136,161

16.1%

21,904

FY2021

148,128

19.2%

28,472

FY2022

153,326

17.7%

27,108

FY2023

127,059

10.6%

13,421

FY2024

160,000

18.8%

30,000

Initial plan

Net sales

Operating profit

Operating profit ratio

