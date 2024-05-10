May 10, 2024
To All Concerned Parties,
Company name: FUJI CORPORATION
Representative: Joji Isozumi, President & COO
(Securities code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premier)
Contact: Junichi Kano, CFO (Tel: +81 566-81-8246)
Notice regarding the Formulation of "Mid-term Business Plan 2026"
Fuji Corporation hereby announces that Fuji Group has formulated its new three-year business plan: the "Mid- term Business Plan 2026" for fiscal 2025 to 2027.
The outline of this mid-term business plan is as follows.
1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035
In order to respond to changes in the global "manufacturing" business environment around us, it has become essential to address social issues such as automation, labor saving, labor shortage, and carbon neutrality. In our neighboring fields of robotics and electronics, we have identified the following three material issues (materialities) as our priorities for responding to these social issues. Based on these materialities, we have established "FUJI 2035: Provides innovation to the world as a global company that contributes to manufacturing, lifestyles, and the future," as the ideal image of Fuji Group ten years from now. We will work to realize our purpose: "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us."
Three materialities
Manufacturing
Contributing to solving social issues through business as a manufacturing
company
Life
Expanding access to an enriched society
Future
Contributing to a carbon neutral society, creating innovative human resources
2. Review of the previous mid-term business plan
FY2022
Record-high sales and operating profit driven by a strong electronics
market and automotive-related demand
FY2023
Updated record-high sales
Operating profit failed to reach a record high due to the impact of soaring
material costs
FY2024
Sales greatly declined due to weak global demand for capital investment.
Profit decreased significantly due to the impact of higher material costs
and lower sales volume. The mid-term business plan was not achieved.
3. Mid-term business plan 2026
The "Mid-term Business Plan 2026," which is back-cast from "FUJI 2035," sets out measures to restructure our business portfolio and enhance our corporate value to society, with the following three basic policies.
- Expand existing businesses and strengthen profitability
- Create and commercialize next-generation businesses
- Improve business foundations based on ESG
We advance our business strategies to expand our business areas of SMT pick and place machines (mounters) and semiconductor manufacturing machines (die bonders), both of which are expected to grow in market size in the future. Also, in response to the realization of management that is conscious of the cost of capital and stock price, with the goal of achieving ROE of 10% and PBR of 1.1 times or more in the final fiscal year of the Mid-term Business Plan 2026, we will strive to appropriately allocate operating capital, expand disclosure including non-financial information, and strengthen investor relations activities.
Key business index
FY2024 results
FY2027 target
Net sales
127 billion yen
180 billion yen
Operating profit
13.4 billion yen
33.0 billion yen
ROE
4.6%
10%
PBR
1.1 times (as of the end of fiscal 2024)
1.1 times or more
Shareholder
Annual dividend of 80 yen
Dividend payout ratio of 50% or more
returns
Share repurchase program of up to
(80 yen will be maintained and
10 billion yen (Completion: May 2024)
continued)
Share repurchase program of 15
billion yen and more (3-yearcumulative
total)
For further details, please refer to the attached document.
Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code: 6134
Mid-term Business Plan 2026
FY2025 to 2027
May 10, 2024
This document and all of its content is copyright of FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of this content without the expressed permission of FUJI CORPORATION is strictly prohibited.
Contents
- Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035
- Review of the Previous Mid-term Business Plan
- Mid-termBusiness Plan 2026
3-1. Outline
3-2. Business strategies
SMT pick and place machines and semiconductor manufacturing machines 3-3 Management that is conscious of the cost of capital and stock price
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
2
1. Fuji Materialities and FUJI 2035
Copyright © 2023 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
3
Fuji materialities
Identified six social issues that Fuji should address. Set three materialities in light of our business areas.
Global social issues
Business areas related to Fuji
● Industrial efficiency
Robotics
Medical,
Social
● Shortage of human resources
health care
infrastructure
● Quality stability
Enriching the
lives of those
in the world
● Creating a rewarding workplace
around us
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
retail
smart factory
● Decarbonization
Community,
● Resource recycling
environment
Fuji materialities
Manufacturing
Contributing to solving social issues through business as a manufacturing company
Life
Expanding access to an enriched society
Future
Contributing to a carbon neutral society
Creating innovative human resources
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
4
Fuji Materialities and related themes
Fuji materialities
Themes / relevant SDGs
Manufacturing
Automation and labor saving
Contributing to solving social issues through
Manufacturing with no waste
Digital transformation and smartification
business as a manufacturing company
Global collaboration
Life
Expanding access to an enriched society
Personnel assurance
Last mile problem
Aging population
Future
Support for decarbonization
Expanding products that contribute to
Contributing to a carbon neutral society
the environment
Diversity
Creating innovative human resources
Career paths and growth opportunities
Educational support for the next generation
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
Enabling the realization of enriched lives for people
5
New mid-term business plan in FUJI 2035 scheme
FUJI 2035
Provides innovation to the world as a global company that contributes to manufacturing, lifestyles, and the future.
Mid-term business
300 billion yen
plan 2026
225 billion yen
Groundwork phase
180 billion yen
for further growth
New business
Existing business
FY2025
FY2027
FY2031
FY2036
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
6
2. Review of the Previous Mid-term Business Plan
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
7
Review of the previous mid-term business plan (FY2022 to 2024)
- Consolidated results
FY2022
• Record-high sales and operating profit driven by a
strong electronics market and automotive-related
● Net sales / Operating profit (Millions of yen)
Previous mid-term business plan
demand
FY2023
- Updated record-high sales
- Operating profit failed to reach a record high due to the impact of soaring material costs
FY2024
•
Sales greatly declined due to weak global demand
for capital investment
•
Profit decreased significantly due to the impact of
higher material costs and lower sales volume. The
mid-term business plan was not achieved.
136,161
16.1%
21,904
FY2021
148,128
19.2%
28,472
FY2022
153,326
17.7%
27,108
FY2023
127,059
10.6%
13,421
FY2024
160,000
18.8%
30,000
Initial plan
Net sales
Operating profit
Operating profit ratio
Copyright © 2024 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 06:46:03 UTC.