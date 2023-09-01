September 1, 2023

To All Concerned Parties,

Company:

FUJI CORPORATION

Representative:

Joji Isozumi, President & COO

(Securities Code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premiere)

Contact:

Junichi Kano, CFO

(Tel: +81 566-81-8246)

Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase Program

(Share repurchase pursuant to Articles of Incorporation in accord with Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

Fuji Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the status of the share repurchase program, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023 to repurchase its stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Class of shares repurchased

Shares of common stock of the Company

Number of shares repurchased

721,300 shares

Amount paid for repurchase

JPY 1,724,204,550

Repurchase period

August 1 to August 31, 2023 (on a trade date

basis)

Repurchase method

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

a. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on May 11, 2023

  1. Class of shares to be repurchased:
  2. Total number of shares to be repurchased:
  3. Total amount of repurchase price:
  4. Repurchase period:
  5. Repurchase method:

Shares of common stock of the Company

6,000,000 shares (maximum)

(Represents 6.22% of the total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock)

JPY 10,000,000,000 (maximum) From May 12, 2023 to May 11, 2024

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Total accumulated number of treasury shares acquired based on the resolution at the Board of Directors mentioned above (as of August 31, 2023)

Total number of shares repurchased:

1,849,100 shares

Total amount of repurchase price:

JPY 4,512,401,200

