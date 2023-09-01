September 1, 2023

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: FUJI CORPORATION Representative: Joji Isozumi, President & COO (Securities Code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premiere) Contact: Junichi Kano, CFO (Tel: +81 566-81-8246)

Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase Program

(Share repurchase pursuant to Articles of Incorporation in accord with Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

Fuji Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the status of the share repurchase program, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023 to repurchase its stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Class of shares repurchased Shares of common stock of the Company Number of shares repurchased 721,300 shares Amount paid for repurchase JPY 1,724,204,550 Repurchase period August 1 to August 31, 2023 (on a trade date basis) Repurchase method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

a. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on May 11, 2023