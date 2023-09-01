Fuji : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase Program
September 1, 2023
To All Concerned Parties,
Company:
FUJI CORPORATION
Representative:
Joji Isozumi, President & COO
(Securities Code: 6134, TSE Prime, NSE Premiere)
Contact:
Junichi Kano, CFO
(Tel: +81 566-81-8246)
Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase Program
(Share repurchase pursuant to Articles of Incorporation in accord with Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
Fuji Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the status of the share repurchase program, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 11, 2023 to repurchase its stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Class of shares repurchased
Shares of common stock of the Company
Number of shares repurchased
721,300 shares
Amount paid for repurchase
JPY 1,724,204,550
Repurchase period
August 1 to August 31, 2023 (on a trade date
basis)
Repurchase method
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
a. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on May 11, 2023
Class of shares to be repurchased:
Total number of shares to be repurchased:
Total amount of repurchase price:
Repurchase period:
Repurchase method:
Shares of common stock of the Company
6,000,000 shares (maximum)
(Represents 6.22% of the total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock)
JPY 10,000,000,000 (maximum) From May 12, 2023 to May 11, 2024
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Total accumulated number of treasury shares acquired based on the resolution at the Board of Directors mentioned above (as of August 31, 2023)
Total number of shares repurchased:
1,849,100 shares
Total amount of repurchase price:
JPY 4,512,401,200
Fuji Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic component mounting robot and machine tools. The Company operates in two business segments. The Robot Solution segment manufactures and sells electronic component mounting robot. The Machine Tool segment manufactures and sells specialty machinery and automated lathes. The Company is also involved in the manufacture of control devices and electronic circuit boards, as well as the development of software.