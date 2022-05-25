Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/25 12:27:07 am EDT
2118.00 JPY   -1.85%
12:33aFUJI : Solutions for issues in high density placement - Introducing the placement height adjustment function
PU
05/13Fuji Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Second Quarter-End and Year-End Dividend Guidance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/13Fuji Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 and Full Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji : Solutions for issues in high density placement - Introducing the placement height adjustment function

05/25/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Achieves high-quality placements by detecting whether the part has contacted the panel using the contact check sensor on the placement head.

The sensor detects that the part has contacted the panel

The following improvements can be obtained by using this function.



Using panel height adjustment reduces stress on parts that are susceptible to impact load when placing parts such as thin parts. It also prevents solder from collapsing.

Reducing placement load on upward warped panels

Preventing solder from collapsing



If excess vibration is applied to less rigid panels such as thin panels and multi-board panels, placed parts around the placement section will be deviated or the placement position for the part to be placed next will deviated.
Using placement height adjustment reduces vibration on panels caused by pushing too hard on parts.



Mid-air placements are prevented by releasing parts after detecting that the part has contacted the panel for downward warped panels.

Mid-air placements that occur when the panel is warped downward



The part height is measured using the intelligent parts sensor (IPS) and the placement height is then optimized based on this measurement. Then, by calculating the panel warpage with the placement height adjustment function using the contact check sensor and controlling the placement height according to the trend, it is possible to achieve high speed, low stress, and reliable placement.

Part height measurement using the intelligent parts sensor



In addition to this, we also provide automatic maintenance units that prevent adverse changes in equipment caused by insufficient maintenance, advanced maintenance software solutions in Nexim, and a panel height detection function that measures the panel warpage before placement.
Please contact us if you have any further questions about these or any other solutions.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJI CORPORATION
12:33aFUJI : Solutions for issues in high density placement - Introducing the placement height a..
PU
05/13Fuji Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 a..
CI
05/13Fuji Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Y..
CI
04/22FUJI : Regarding administrative measures and penalties against Chinese counterfeiters
PU
04/20FUJI : Reduce the time operators are tied up in changeover work to zero NXTR PM Smart Chan..
PU
03/30FUJI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16FUJI : to donate towards humanitarian aid for the Ukraine emergency situation
PU
02/24FUJI : Invests in 10th Social Bond Issued by Central Japan International Airport
PU
02/08FUJI : Third Quarter 2022 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (February 8, 2022)
PU
02/08FUJI : Third Quarter 2022 Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2022 22 788 M 180 M 180 M
Net cash 2022 65 678 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 208 B 1 645 M 1 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart FUJI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fuji Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 158,00 JPY
Average target price 3 010,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinsuke Suhara President & Representative Director
Nobuyuki Soga Chairman
Junichi Kano Director & Manager-Business Administration
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Nobuko Kawai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION-15.45%1 648
NORDSON CORPORATION-19.34%11 930
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-37.34%11 443
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-8.83%9 750
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-43.87%5 449
VALMET OYJ-32.24%5 031