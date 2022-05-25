Fuji : Solutions for issues in high density placement - Introducing the placement height adjustment function

Achieves high-quality placements by detecting whether the part has contacted the panel using the contact check sensor on the placement head.

The sensor detects that the part has contacted the panel

The following improvements can be obtained by using this function.

Using panel height adjustment reduces stress on parts that are susceptible to impact load when placing parts such as thin parts. It also prevents solder from collapsing.

Reducing placement load on upward warped panels

Preventing solder from collapsing

If excess vibration is applied to less rigid panels such as thin panels and multi-board panels, placed parts around the placement section will be deviated or the placement position for the part to be placed next will deviated.

Using placement height adjustment reduces vibration on panels caused by pushing too hard on parts.

Mid-air placements are prevented by releasing parts after detecting that the part has contacted the panel for downward warped panels.

Mid-air placements that occur when the panel is warped downward

The part height is measured using the intelligent parts sensor (IPS) and the placement height is then optimized based on this measurement. Then, by calculating the panel warpage with the placement height adjustment function using the contact check sensor and controlling the placement height according to the trend, it is possible to achieve high speed, low stress, and reliable placement.

Part height measurement using the intelligent parts sensor