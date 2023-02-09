Fuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (February 9, 2023)
Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code: 6134
Third Quarter for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Financial Results Explanatory Materials
February 2023
1. Financial Summary
2. Financial Forecast for FY2023
2
3
FY2023 Q3 Results
■Record net sales for the first three quarters year over year
■Profits decreased due to soaring material costs
and other factors
(Millions of yen)
Compared to the
FY22 3Qs
FY23 3Qs
same period last year
160,000
results
results
Amount
Ratio
120,000
80,000
Orders
116,128
114,628
▲1,499
▲1.3
％
40,000
0
Net sales
109,355
115,461
＋6,106
＋5.6 ％
Operating
21,307
20,127
▲1,179
▲5.5
％
160,000
profit
120,000
Ordinary
22,240
21,909
▲330
▲1.5
％
80,000
profit
40,000
Profit
16,202
15,463
▲739
▲4.6
％
0
attributable to
owners of parent
Orders
150,021
163,473
56,740
47,345
114,628
36,663
26,906
33,969 33,644 45,310
26,443
32,869 45,819 42,411
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
Net Sales
136,161
148,128
115,461
38,773
36,190
36,796
36,791
29,317
39,436
32,853
33,796
37,800
38,761
39,233
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
4
Operating Profit Increase/Decrease Analysis
■Profit decreased by 1,179 million yen due to the significant impact of soaring material costs despite improvements in selling prices
(Millions of yen)
+5,439
+673
▲3,744
▲1,179
21,307
▲3,548
（▲
5.5 %）
20,127
FY22 3Qs
Better final
Increase in
Rising material
Increases in
FY23 3Qs
Results
sales price
sales volume
costs
SG&A, etc.
Results
5
Disclaimer
Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.
Sales 2023
162 B
1 232 M
1 232 M
Net income 2023
22 346 M
170 M
170 M
Net cash 2023
60 792 M
463 M
463 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,23x
Yield 2023
3,60%
Capitalization
206 B
1 570 M
1 570 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,90x
EV / Sales 2024
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
2 791
Free-Float
86,4%
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
2 139,00 JPY
Average target price
2 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
16,1%
