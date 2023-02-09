Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
2151.00 JPY   +0.56%
01:43aFuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Statements
PU
01/24Fuji Completes Employee Stock Ownership
MT
01/20Fuji : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock and Partial Forfeiture
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Result Explanatory Materials (February 9, 2023)

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code: 6134

Third Quarter for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

Financial Results Explanatory Materials

February 2023

This document and all of its content is copyright of FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of this content without the expressed permission of FUJI CORPORATION is strictly prohibited.

Contents

1. Financial Summary

2. Financial Forecast for FY2023

Copyright © 2023 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

2

1. Financial Summary

Copyright © 2023 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

FY2023 Q3 Results

■Record net sales for the first three quarters year over year

■Profits decreased due to soaring material costs and other factors

(Millions of yen)

Compared to the

FY22 3Qs

FY23 3Qs

same period last year

160,000

results

results

Amount

Ratio

120,000

80,000

Orders

116,128

114,628

▲1,499

▲1.3

40,000

0

Net sales

109,355

115,461

6,106

5.6

Operating

21,307

20,127

▲1,179

▲5.5

160,000

profit

120,000

Ordinary

22,240

21,909

▲330

▲1.5

80,000

profit

40,000

Profit

16,202

15,463

▲739

▲4.6

0

attributable to

owners of parent

Copyright © 2023 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Orders

150,021

163,473

56,740

47,345

114,628

36,663

26,906

33,969 33,644 45,310

26,443

32,869 45,819 42,411

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

Net Sales

136,161

148,128

115,461

38,773

36,190

36,796

36,791

29,317

39,436

32,853

33,796

37,800

38,761

39,233

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

4

Operating Profit Increase/Decrease Analysis

■Profit decreased by 1,179 million yen due to the significant impact of soaring material costs despite improvements in selling prices

(Millions of yen)

+5,439

+673

▲3,744

1,179

21,307

▲3,548

（▲5.5%

20,127

FY22 3Qs

Better final

Increase in

Rising material

Increases in

FY23 3Qs

Results

sales price

sales volume

costs

SG&A, etc.

Results

Copyright © 2023 by FUJI CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 162 B 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net income 2023 22 346 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2023 60 792 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,23x
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 206 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 791
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart FUJI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fuji Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 139,00 JPY
Average target price 2 483,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinsuke Suhara President & Representative Director
Nobuyuki Soga Chairman
Junichi Kano Director & Manager-Business Administration
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Nobuko Kawai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION10.83%1 570
NORDSON CORPORATION2.39%14 030
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.1.79%10 869
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.15.43%10 747
VALMET OYJ26.23%6 255
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA4.53%4 923