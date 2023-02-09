Fuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 [J-GAAP]
Preparation of quarterly financial results briefing materials:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended
115,461
5.6
20,127
(5.5)
21,909
(1.5)
15,463
(4.6)
December 31, 2022
Nine months ended
109,355
9.4
21,307
39.0
22,240
37.3
16,202
26.5
December 31, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥ 17,485 million [12.6%]
Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥ 15,532 million [(1.9)%]
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended
160.31
－
December 31, 2022
Nine months ended
168.01
－
December 31, 2021
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2022
246,764
219,068
88.7
As of March 31, 2022
243,310
208,782
85.8
Reference: Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2022
: ¥ 218,945 million
As of March 31, 2022
: ¥ 208,665 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter-
Second quarter-
Third quarter-
Year-end
Total
end
end
end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
35.00
－
35.00
70.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
40.00
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
40.00
80.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision of dividend forecast since last announcement: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
157,000
6.0
27,600
(3.1)
28,900
(3.5)
20,500
(3.2)
212.53
Note: Revision of results forecast since last announcement: Yes
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in scope of consolidation): None
New Company: － Exclusion: －
Application of accounting treatments specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022: 97,823,748 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 97,823,748 shares
Number of treasury shares as of end of period As of December 31, 2022: 1,361,465 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,378,045 shares
Average number of shares during the period
Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 96,455,740 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 96,440,960 shares
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms
Explanation regarding appropriate use of results forecasts and other special remarks (Notes on theforward-lookingstatements)
The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this document and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to page 3 for details regarding assumptions and other matters concerning the forecast of consolidated results.
(How to obtain supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of quarterly financial results)
Supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of financial results for this quarter will be available at www.fuji.co.jpfrom February 9, 2023.
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
2
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Cash Flows
3
(4)
Explanation of Forward-Looking Information including Forecast of Consolidated Results
3
2. Consolidated Financial Statements
4
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
6
(Consolidated Statements of Income)
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2022)
6
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2022)
7
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
(4)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9
(Notes to assumption of going concern)
9
(Notes to a significant change in shareholders' equity)
9
(Segment information)
9
3. Others
11
(1)
Orders and Sales
11
(2)
Information on Disaggregation of Revenue from Contracts with Customers
12
- 1 -
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Explanation of Operating Results
During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, despite rising prices stemming from increases in resource prices and the continuing weak yen, the Japanese economy received a boost from the recovery of inbound demand, as well as a continued recovery trend of corporate capital investments backed by a high level of corporate earnings. In the global economy, the European economy faced a slowdown due to high inflation and monetary tightening caused by the situation in Ukraine while the Chinese economy faced a slowdown due to activity restrictions in response to the spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, corporate capital investments were steady in North America as an economic recovery trend continued. However, the outlook for production and sales activities in the manufacturing industry remains uncertain due to the impact of the disorder of supply chains triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In this environment, the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have set the purpose of "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us," and aim to create new value for society and realize a sustainable and mindful society full of smiling faces by providing products and services that will excite and inspire our customers in the areas of manufacturing, nursing care, logistics, etc. on the foundation of robotics and automation technology. In the area of SMT pick and place machines, which is the Group's main business, the Group aims to realize customers' automation and manpower reduction with the high-end model NXTR, and in order to respond to demand for production of varying product types and volumes, has developed and announced the new expandable all- in-one pick and place machine AIMEXR. Furthermore, looking toward the switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EV), the Group has upgraded the "ANW" series, which possesses strength in the processing of motor components, while expanding sales of its core models "CS" and "TN" series in the area of machine tools. Moreover, the Group is working to strengthen "turnkey technologies" and "automation using robot systems" to respond to customers' requests. The Group also aimed to promote an environmentally-consciousenergy-saving design toward carbon neutrality and enhance manufacturing efficiency.
As a result of the above, net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by ¥6,106 million
(5.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥115,461 million. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,179 million (5.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥20,127 million, due to hiking of prices and shortage of supply of materials. In addition, because foreign exchange gains increased due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, ordinary profit decreased by only ¥330 million (1.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥21,909 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥739 million (4.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥15,463 million.
Operating results by segments are as follows.
Robotic Solutions
The market for mounters, which are the Company's core products, was robust with net sales for the segment increased by ¥4,171 million (4.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥105,420 million, due to continued capital investments in products related to automotive, industrial equipment, communication infrastructure, etc., mainly in Europe and the Americas. While operating profit decreased by ¥761 million (3.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to ¥23,376 million due to hiking of prices of materials and increased selling, general and administrative expenses.
Machine Tools
With the increasing demand in the capital investment for the automotive-related industry, mainly in North America markets, net sales for the segment increased by ¥1,623 million (28.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥7,399 million, and operating loss was ¥648 million (operating loss for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥486 million).
- 2 -
Explanation of Financial Position(Assets)
The current assets as of December 31, 2022 was ¥168,622 million, an increase of ¥2,643 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because cash and deposits decreased by ¥11,182 million and consumption taxes receivable (included in "Other" in current assets) decreased by ¥1,646 million. Meanwhile inventories increased by ¥10,166 million and notes and accounts receivable - trade increased by ¥6,300 million. Non-current assets increased by ¥809 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥78,141 million.
As a result, total assets increased by ¥3,453 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥246,764
million.
(Liabilities)
The current liabilities as of December 31, 2022 was ¥26,244 million, a decrease of ¥6,792 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because advance received (included in "Other" in current liabilities) increased by ¥2,034 million. Meanwhile income taxes payable decreased by ¥4,335 million and notes and accounts payable - trade decreased by ¥3,714 million. Non-current liabilities decreased by ¥38 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,451 million.
As a result, total liabilities decreased by ¥6,831 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥27,696 million.
(Net assets)
The total net assets as of December 31, 2022 was ¥219,068 million, an increase of ¥10,285 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because retained earnings increased by ¥15,463 million due to profit attributable to owners of parent, and foreign currency translation adjustment increased by ¥2,511 million due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, despite a decrease of ¥7,234 million in retained earnings due to payment of dividends.
(3) Explanation of Cash Flows
The balance of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 decreased by ¥10,988 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥48,549 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥3,227 million (¥6,249 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to positive factors such as profit before income taxes outnumbering negative factors such as income taxes paid and increase in inventories.
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥7,381 million (¥6,024 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥7,852 million (¥6,440 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid.
(4) Explanation of Forward-Looking Information including Forecast of Consolidated Results
Taking into consideration the stagnation of the semiconductor market, etc., we have revised the full year forecasts of consolidated business results that we announced on November 7, 2022 to the following.
Revision of full year forecast of consolidated business results (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Profit per
profit
profit
owners of parent
share (yen)
Previous forecast (A)
165,000
30,000
32,000
22,400
232.24
Revised forecast (B)
157,000
27,600
28,900
20,500
212.53
Change (B‐A)
(8,000)
(2,400)
(3,100)
(1,900)
－
Rate of change (%)
(4.8)
(8.0)
(9.7)
(8.5)
－
(Ref.) Results for the fiscal
148,128
28,472
29,943
21,188
219.70
year ended March 31, 2022
Note: The forecasts contained in the above are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of release of this document. Actual business results may differ substantially from the values in the forecasts due to a number of factors ahead.
- 3 -
