  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
2151.00 JPY   +0.56%
Fuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 [J-GAAP]

February 9, 2023

Listed Company Name:

FUJI CORPORATION

Securities Code:

6134

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.fuji.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobuyuki Soga, Chairman & CEO

Contact:

Junichi Kano, CFO

irsr@fuji.co.jp

Scheduled date to submit quarterly report:

February 10, 2023

Scheduled date to start dividend payments:

---

Preparation of quarterly financial results briefing materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended

115,461

5.6

20,127

(5.5)

21,909

(1.5)

15,463

(4.6)

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

109,355

9.4

21,307

39.0

22,240

37.3

16,202

26.5

December 31, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥ 17,485 million [12.6%]

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥ 15,532 million [(1.9)%]

Profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended

160.31

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

168.01

December 31, 2021

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

246,764

219,068

88.7

As of March 31, 2022

243,310

208,782

85.8

Reference: Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2022

: ¥ 218,945 million

As of March 31, 2022

: ¥ 208,665 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-

Second quarter-

Third quarter-

Year-end

Total

end

end

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

35.00

35.00

70.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

40.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

40.00

80.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision of dividend forecast since last announcement: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

157,000

6.0

27,600

(3.1)

28,900

(3.5)

20,500

(3.2)

212.53

Note: Revision of results forecast since last announcement: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in scope of consolidation): None
    New Company: Exclusion:
  2. Application of accounting treatments specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
  1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Retrospective restatements: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022: 97,823,748 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 97,823,748 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of end of period As of December 31, 2022: 1,361,465 shares As of March 31, 2022: 1,378,045 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period

Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 96,455,740 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 96,440,960 shares

These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms

Explanation regarding appropriate use of results forecasts and other special remarks (Notes on the forward-lookingstatements)

The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this document and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to page 3 for details regarding assumptions and other matters concerning the forecast of consolidated results.

(How to obtain supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of quarterly financial results)

Supplementary materials pertaining to the disclosure of financial results for this quarter will be available at www.fuji.co.jpfrom February 9, 2023.

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Cash Flows

3

(4)

Explanation of Forward-Looking Information including Forecast of Consolidated Results

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2022)

6

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2022)

7

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Notes to assumption of going concern)

9

(Notes to a significant change in shareholders' equity)

9

(Segment information)

9

3. Others

11

(1)

Orders and Sales

11

(2)

Information on Disaggregation of Revenue from Contracts with Customers

12

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, despite rising prices stemming from increases in resource prices and the continuing weak yen, the Japanese economy received a boost from the recovery of inbound demand, as well as a continued recovery trend of corporate capital investments backed by a high level of corporate earnings. In the global economy, the European economy faced a slowdown due to high inflation and monetary tightening caused by the situation in Ukraine while the Chinese economy faced a slowdown due to activity restrictions in response to the spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, corporate capital investments were steady in North America as an economic recovery trend continued. However, the outlook for production and sales activities in the manufacturing industry remains uncertain due to the impact of the disorder of supply chains triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In this environment, the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have set the purpose of "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us," and aim to create new value for society and realize a sustainable and mindful society full of smiling faces by providing products and services that will excite and inspire our customers in the areas of manufacturing, nursing care, logistics, etc. on the foundation of robotics and automation technology. In the area of SMT pick and place machines, which is the Group's main business, the Group aims to realize customers' automation and manpower reduction with the high-end model NXTR, and in order to respond to demand for production of varying product types and volumes, has developed and announced the new expandable all- in-one pick and place machine AIMEXR. Furthermore, looking toward the switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EV), the Group has upgraded the "ANW" series, which possesses strength in the processing of motor components, while expanding sales of its core models "CS" and "TN" series in the area of machine tools. Moreover, the Group is working to strengthen "turnkey technologies" and "automation using robot systems" to respond to customers' requests. The Group also aimed to promote an environmentally-consciousenergy-saving design toward carbon neutrality and enhance manufacturing efficiency.

As a result of the above, net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by ¥6,106 million

(5.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥115,461 million. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,179 million (5.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥20,127 million, due to hiking of prices and shortage of supply of materials. In addition, because foreign exchange gains increased due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, ordinary profit decreased by only ¥330 million (1.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥21,909 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥739 million (4.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥15,463 million.

Operating results by segments are as follows.

Robotic Solutions

The market for mounters, which are the Company's core products, was robust with net sales for the segment increased by ¥4,171 million (4.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥105,420 million, due to continued capital investments in products related to automotive, industrial equipment, communication infrastructure, etc., mainly in Europe and the Americas. While operating profit decreased by ¥761 million (3.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to ¥23,376 million due to hiking of prices of materials and increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Machine Tools

With the increasing demand in the capital investment for the automotive-related industry, mainly in North America markets, net sales for the segment increased by ¥1,623 million (28.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥7,399 million, and operating loss was ¥648 million (operating loss for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥486 million).

- 2 -

  1. Explanation of Financial Position (Assets)
    The current assets as of December 31, 2022 was ¥168,622 million, an increase of ¥2,643 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because cash and deposits decreased by ¥11,182 million and consumption taxes receivable (included in "Other" in current assets) decreased by ¥1,646 million. Meanwhile inventories increased by ¥10,166 million and notes and accounts receivable - trade increased by ¥6,300 million. Non-current assets increased by ¥809 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥78,141 million.
    As a result, total assets increased by ¥3,453 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥246,764
    million.

(Liabilities)

The current liabilities as of December 31, 2022 was ¥26,244 million, a decrease of ¥6,792 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because advance received (included in "Other" in current liabilities) increased by ¥2,034 million. Meanwhile income taxes payable decreased by ¥4,335 million and notes and accounts payable - trade decreased by ¥3,714 million. Non-current liabilities decreased by ¥38 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥1,451 million.

As a result, total liabilities decreased by ¥6,831 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥27,696 million.

(Net assets)

The total net assets as of December 31, 2022 was ¥219,068 million, an increase of ¥10,285 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly because retained earnings increased by ¥15,463 million due to profit attributable to owners of parent, and foreign currency translation adjustment increased by ¥2,511 million due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, despite a decrease of ¥7,234 million in retained earnings due to payment of dividends.

(3) Explanation of Cash Flows

The balance of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 decreased by ¥10,988 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥48,549 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥3,227 million (¥6,249 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to positive factors such as profit before income taxes outnumbering negative factors such as income taxes paid and increase in inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥7,381 million (¥6,024 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥7,852 million (¥6,440 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid.

(4) Explanation of Forward-Looking Information including Forecast of Consolidated Results

Taking into consideration the stagnation of the semiconductor market, etc., we have revised the full year forecasts of consolidated business results that we announced on November 7, 2022 to the following.

Revision of full year forecast of consolidated business results (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per

profit

profit

owners of parent

share (yen)

Previous forecast (A)

165,000

30,000

32,000

22,400

232.24

Revised forecast (B)

157,000

27,600

28,900

20,500

212.53

Change (BA)

(8,000)

(2,400)

(3,100)

(1,900)

Rate of change (%)

(4.8)

(8.0)

(9.7)

(8.5)

(Ref.) Results for the fiscal

148,128

28,472

29,943

21,188

219.70

year ended March 31, 2022

Note: The forecasts contained in the above are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of release of this document. Actual business results may differ substantially from the values in the forecasts due to a number of factors ahead.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
