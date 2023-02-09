Fuji : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Statements

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

Explanation of Operating Results

During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, despite rising prices stemming from increases in resource prices and the continuing weak yen, the Japanese economy received a boost from the recovery of inbound demand, as well as a continued recovery trend of corporate capital investments backed by a high level of corporate earnings. In the global economy, the European economy faced a slowdown due to high inflation and monetary tightening caused by the situation in Ukraine while the Chinese economy faced a slowdown due to activity restrictions in response to the spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, corporate capital investments were steady in North America as an economic recovery trend continued. However, the outlook for production and sales activities in the manufacturing industry remains uncertain due to the impact of the disorder of supply chains triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In this environment, the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have set the purpose of "Enriching the lives of those in the world around us," and aim to create new value for society and realize a sustainable and mindful society full of smiling faces by providing products and services that will excite and inspire our customers in the areas of manufacturing, nursing care, logistics, etc. on the foundation of robotics and automation technology. In the area of SMT pick and place machines, which is the Group's main business, the Group aims to realize customers' automation and manpower reduction with the high-end model NXTR, and in order to respond to demand for production of varying product types and volumes, has developed and announced the new expandable all- in-one pick and place machine AIMEXR. Furthermore, looking toward the switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EV), the Group has upgraded the "ANW" series, which possesses strength in the processing of motor components, while expanding sales of its core models "CS" and "TN" series in the area of machine tools. Moreover, the Group is working to strengthen "turnkey technologies" and "automation using robot systems" to respond to customers' requests. The Group also aimed to promote an environmentally-consciousenergy-saving design toward carbon neutrality and enhance manufacturing efficiency.

As a result of the above, net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by ¥6,106 million

(5.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥115,461 million. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,179 million (5.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥20,127 million, due to hiking of prices and shortage of supply of materials. In addition, because foreign exchange gains increased due to the continuing weak yen in exchange markets, ordinary profit decreased by only ¥330 million (1.5%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥21,909 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥739 million (4.6%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥15,463 million.

Operating results by segments are as follows.

Robotic Solutions

The market for mounters, which are the Company's core products, was robust with net sales for the segment increased by ¥4,171 million (4.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥105,420 million, due to continued capital investments in products related to automotive, industrial equipment, communication infrastructure, etc., mainly in Europe and the Americas. While operating profit decreased by ¥761 million (3.2%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to ¥23,376 million due to hiking of prices of materials and increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Machine Tools

With the increasing demand in the capital investment for the automotive-related industry, mainly in North America markets, net sales for the segment increased by ¥1,623 million (28.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥7,399 million, and operating loss was ¥648 million (operating loss for the same period of the previous fiscal year was ¥486 million).