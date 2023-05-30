May 30th, 2023

FUJI CORPORATION

Fuji and J.A.M.E.S. agree partnership to promote additive electronics

Fuji Corporation (headquarters: Chiryu, Aichi, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Nobuyuki Soga) has agreed

to a partnership with J.A.M.E.S. GmbH (headquarters: Bavaria, Germany; CEO: Andreas Müller) to promote the growth of additive electronics.

Fuji has developed a unique electronics 3D printer-FPM-Trinity-that combines resin substrate printing, circuit printing, and component mounting to enable complete additive manufacturing of electronic devices in a single machine. In this area, Fuji is pleased to announce a partnership with J.A.M.E.S., which has established an online community for the development of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME).

J.A.M.E.S. (https://j-ames.com) was formed specifically to promote the development of AME and the company aims to explore the limits of AME and help turn it into a technology that anyone can use. The J.A.M.E.S. community is a place for manufacturers and users to communicate in real time, thereby enabling cross-company collaboration and sharing of knowledge.

Through this partnership agreement, Fuji aims to create opportunities to propose new ideas and solutions using FPM-Trinity, and to spread the use of AME in the electronics industry. The platform also provides an opportunity to make use of the J.A.M.E.S. network to exchange information with users, which can be used to improve the value of Fuji's products and inform its business strategy.

Comment from J.A.M.E.S. CEO

"We are excited to partner with Fuji Corporation and gain access to their innovative technologies and insights."

Fuji and J.A.M.E.S. will provide forward-thinking solutions and ideas to the electronics community via this collaboration.

J.A.M.E.S. CEO

Mr. Andreas Müller