  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
2313.00 JPY   -0.26%
Fuji : and J.A.M.E.S agree partnership to promote additive electronics

05/30/2023 | 02:03am EDT
May 30th, 2023

FUJI CORPORATION

Fuji and J.A.M.E.S. agree partnership to promote additive electronics

Fuji Corporation (headquarters: Chiryu, Aichi, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Nobuyuki Soga) has agreed

to a partnership with J.A.M.E.S. GmbH (headquarters: Bavaria, Germany; CEO: Andreas Müller) to promote the growth of additive electronics.

Fuji has developed a unique electronics 3D printer-FPM-Trinity-that combines resin substrate printing, circuit printing, and component mounting to enable complete additive manufacturing of electronic devices in a single machine. In this area, Fuji is pleased to announce a partnership with J.A.M.E.S., which has established an online community for the development of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME).

J.A.M.E.S. (https://j-ames.com) was formed specifically to promote the development of AME and the company aims to explore the limits of AME and help turn it into a technology that anyone can use. The J.A.M.E.S. community is a place for manufacturers and users to communicate in real time, thereby enabling cross-company collaboration and sharing of knowledge.

Through this partnership agreement, Fuji aims to create opportunities to propose new ideas and solutions using FPM-Trinity, and to spread the use of AME in the electronics industry. The platform also provides an opportunity to make use of the J.A.M.E.S. network to exchange information with users, which can be used to improve the value of Fuji's products and inform its business strategy.

Comment from J.A.M.E.S. CEO

"We are excited to partner with Fuji Corporation and gain access to their innovative technologies and insights."

Fuji and J.A.M.E.S. will provide forward-thinking solutions and ideas to the electronics community via this collaboration.

J.A.M.E.S. CEO

Mr. Andreas Müller

FPM-Trinity features

  1. Electronics 3D printer combining resin printing, circuit printing, and parts placement in a single machine
  2. Digital printing process directly from CAD data, so there is no need for additional processes such as mask creation
  3. Go from data input to completion in one day
  4. Enables the creation of devices with 3D form factor
  5. Sustainable manufacturing process that minimizes waste materials

FPM-Trinity future developments

Fuji currently offers a sample manufacturing service using the FPM-Trinity. We are also working to towards releasing the machine itself for sale. Fuji will further the development and diffusion of its additive manufacturing technology, thereby providing solutions to industry issues such as the acceleration of the internet of things, the realization of a sustainable society, and the shortening of product development cycles.

What is Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)?

Conventionally, printed circuit boards (PCBs) are manufactured by a subtractive process in which unnecessary copper and resin are etched away through wet processes. In contrast, with additive manufacturing, 3D printers are used to selectively apply material only to required locations, meaning that material use and liquid waste are minimized. When this method is applied to electronics, it is known as Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), a field that is gathering a lot of attention.

Company overview

Company name:

FUJI CORPORATION

Chairman and CEO:

Nobuyuki Soga

Address:

19 Chausuyama, Yamamachi, Chiryu, Aichi 472-8686 Japan

Founded:

April 1959

Main business:

Development, manufacturing, and sales of SMT pick and place machines

and machine tools

Capital:

5,878 million yen

Website:

https://www.fuji.co.jp/en/

Inquiries

Daisuke Nogiwa, Director, Fuji Innovation Lab

Email: fpm-t@fujiamerica.com

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 157 B 1 118 M 1 118 M
Net income 2023 20 780 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2023 67 989 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 224 B 1 594 M 1 594 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 791
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart FUJI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fuji Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 319,00 JPY
Average target price 2 675,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinsuke Suhara President & Representative Director
Nobuyuki Soga Chairman
Junichi Kano Director & Manager-Business Administration
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Nobuko Kawai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION20.16%1 594
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.11%12 585
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-13.29%7 884
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.88%6 719
VALMET OYJ10.69%5 489
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.29%4 552
