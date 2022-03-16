March 17, 2022

FUJI CORPORATION

Fuji to donate towards humanitarian aid for the Ukraine

emergency situation

FUJI CORPORATION is donating 20 million yen to UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) to support those impacted by the humanitarian crisis caused by the worsening situation in Ukraine. The donation will be used to support humanitarian efforts through UNHCR to assist those facing difficult situations in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

We sincerely hope that peace will soon return for those who have been forced to flee, and all others affected by this crisis.