    6134   JP3809200003

FUJI CORPORATION

(6134)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Fuji : to donate towards humanitarian aid for the Ukraine emergency situation

03/16/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
March 17, 2022

FUJI CORPORATION

Fuji to donate towards humanitarian aid for the Ukraine

emergency situation

FUJI CORPORATION is donating 20 million yen to UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) to support those impacted by the humanitarian crisis caused by the worsening situation in Ukraine. The donation will be used to support humanitarian efforts through UNHCR to assist those facing difficult situations in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

We sincerely hope that peace will soon return for those who have been forced to flee, and all others affected by this crisis.

Disclaimer

Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 03:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net income 2022 22 788 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2022 66 748 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 209 B 1 768 M 1 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float -
Chart FUJI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fuji Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 172,00 JPY
Average target price 3 430,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinsuke Suhara President & Representative Director
Nobuyuki Soga Chairman
Junichi Kano Director & Manager-Business Administration
Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director
Nobuko Kawai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION-17.58%1 735
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.19%13 720
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.15%12 697
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.90%8 824
VALMET OYJ-15.88%5 188
MAREL HF.-15.56%4 237