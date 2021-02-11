Log in
FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED    8860   JP3815000009

FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED

(8860)
Company Financials 
News

KAWABUCHI UNLIKELY TO REPLACE MORI AS TOKYO 2020 CHAIRMAN - FUJI TV

02/11/2021 | 11:24pm EST
KAWABUCHI UNLIKELY TO REPLACE MORI AS TOKYO 2020 CHAIRMAN - FUJI TV


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 110 B 1 054 M 1 054 M
Net income 2020 3 088 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2020 91 059 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
Yield 2020 5,25%
Capitalization 24 082 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 795
Free-Float 64,0%
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nobutsuna Miyawaki President & Representative Director
Kenichi Ishimoto Director, Manager-IR, Head-Finance & Systems
Mitsuo Imai Chairman & Head-Personnel Development
Shintaro Iwai Independent Outside Director
Keiko Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED4.17%230
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.45%50 640
VONOVIA SE-8.37%37 598
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.05%27 503
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.86%17 155
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.36%14 124
