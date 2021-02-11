Log in
>
Equities
>
Tokyo Stock Exchange
>
Fuji Corporation Limited
8860
JP3815000009
FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
(8860)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/10
675
JPY
+0.75%
02/11
Japan govt to seek to block Kawabuchi as Tokyo 2020 Mori's replacement -Fuji TV
RE
02/11
Japan govt to seek to block kawabuchi as replacement for tokyo 2020 ceo mori - fuji tv
RE
02/11
Kawabuchi unlikely to replace mori as tokyo 2020 chairman - fuji tv
RE
KAWABUCHI UNLIKELY TO REPLACE MORI AS TOKYO 2020 CHAIRMAN - FUJI TV
02/11/2021 | 11:24pm EST
KAWABUCHI UNLIKELY TO REPLACE MORI AS TOKYO 2020 CHAIRMAN - FUJI TV
© Reuters 2021
All news about FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
02/11
Japan govt to seek to block Kawabuchi as Tokyo 2020 Mori's replacement -Fuji ..
RE
02/11
Japan govt to seek to block kawabuchi as replacement for tokyo 2020 ceo mori ..
RE
02/11
Kawabuchi unlikely to replace mori as tokyo 2020 chairman - fuji tv
RE
02/10
Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments - media
RE
02/05
Japanese Shares Close with Gains as Asian Peers Rise on Hopes of Economic Rec..
MT
02/05
FUJI
: Attributable Profit Rises Nearly 24% in April-December 2020
MT
02/04
Fuji Media Holdings Attributable Profit Soars 123% in October-December 2020
MT
01/29
New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive
RE
01/25
Fuji Media Subsidiary Dinos Cecile to Change Trade Name to Dinos Corporation
MT
01/05
Japanese Shares Close Lower After Choppy Trade as Lockdown Fears Loom
MT
More news
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2020
110 B
1 054 M
1 054 M
Net income 2020
3 088 M
29,5 M
29,5 M
Net Debt 2020
91 059 M
869 M
869 M
P/E ratio 2020
5,89x
Yield 2020
5,25%
Capitalization
24 082 M
230 M
230 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,97x
EV / Sales 2020
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
795
Free-Float
64,0%
More Financials
Chart FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Nobutsuna Miyawaki
President & Representative Director
Kenichi Ishimoto
Director, Manager-IR, Head-Finance & Systems
Mitsuo Imai
Chairman & Head-Personnel Development
Shintaro Iwai
Independent Outside Director
Keiko Nakamura
Independent Outside Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FUJI CORPORATION LIMITED
4.17%
230
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
0.45%
50 640
VONOVIA SE
-8.37%
37 598
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
8.05%
27 503
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
-5.86%
17 155
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-11.36%
14 124
More Results
Master