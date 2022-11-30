Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6504   JP3820000002

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD

(6504)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-30 am EST
5620.00 JPY   -0.18%
04:28aFuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Subsidiary as of December 1, 2022
PU
10/27Transcript : Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Fuji Electric : Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Earnings (38KB)
PU
Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Subsidiary as of December 1, 2022

11/30/2022 | 04:28am EST
News Release

November 30, 2022
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to change the representative director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Newly appointed Director *[Square brackets] indicate current positions
Non-executive Director Zheng YIN
[Schneider Electric Executive Vice President, China & East Asia Operations]
Non-executive Director Manish Pant

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
