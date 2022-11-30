Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Subsidiary as of December 1, 2022

News Release
November 30, 2022
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to change the representative director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
|
Newly appointed Director
|
*[Square brackets] indicate current positions
|
Non-executive Director
|
Zheng YIN
[Schneider Electric Executive Vice President, China & East Asia Operations]
|
Non-executive Director
|
Manish Pant
Disclaimer
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.