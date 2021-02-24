Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.    6504   JP3820000002

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(6504)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Electric : Awarded Tauhara Geothermal Power Station Contract in New Zealand

02/24/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

February 24, 2021
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, February 24th, 2021 - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) ('FE'), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, led by President Michihiro Kitazawa, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract from Sumitomo Corporation ('Sumitomo') for a complete geothermal power facility, the Tauhara Geothermal Power Station ('Tauhara') in New Zealand. Sumitomo will act as the main EPC contractor of the project owned by Contact Energy ('Contact'), a major private-sector electricity generation utility in New Zealand. Sumitomo is headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and led by President and CEO, Masayuki Hyodo.

1. Project details

・Project name ： Tauhara Geothermal Power Project
・Location ： Near Lake Taupo in the center of New Zealand's North Island
・Plant Net Output ： 152MW
・Construction Completion ： 2023

2. About Tauhara

New Zealand is one of the top geothermal power producing countries in the world, with more than 1,000MW of active geothermal power generation. Tauhara is located in Taupo on the north island of New Zealand, about 280 kilometers south of Auckland. Contact plans to build the world's largest single geothermal power unit, which is larger than the Nga Awa Purua geothermal power station, to which FE supplied the former largest single geothermal power unit, rated at 140MW.

3. Fuji Electric's experience with geothermal power generation

Geothermal power is a form of renewable energy generated from steam and hot water within the earth. FE has been developing its geothermal power business since 1960, installing facilities in New Zealand, North and Central America, the Philippines, Iceland, Japan, and other areas around the world. FE is one of the most capable service providers for geothermal power projects in the world. FE has vast experience with total engineering of geothermal power plants and specialized design and manufacturing technology of geothermal steam turbines and generators, suitable for corrosive and heterogeneous geothermal resources. To date, FE has received orders for 84 units of geothermal steam turbines and generators with a combined installed capacity approaching 3,500 MW. FE is the global leader in geothermal steam turbine manufacturing, having received nearly 40% of all orders world-wide since 2000.
FE had been involved in four geothermal power projects in New Zealand in the past. With the completion of the Tauhara project, these facilities will be over 40% of all geothermal power development in New Zealand. As a front-runner in the geothermal power field, FE will continue to expand its geothermal business, supplying highly-efficient, clean power generation equipment and contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society the world over.

*Please note that the information conveyed in this press release is accurate as of the date of this announcement and is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
02:24aFUJI ELECTRIC : Awarded Tauhara Geothermal Power Station Contract in New Zealand
PU
02/16FUJI ELECTRIC : Website Maintenance
PU
01/28FUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Business Result..
PU
01/28FUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement Concerning the Sale of Investment Securities (53KB)
PU
01/12Nikkei 225 Edges Up 0.1% After Three-Day Weekend
MT
01/06FUJI ELECTRIC : Notice of Rescheduled Website Maintenance
PU
2020FUJI ELECTRIC : Website Maintenance Notice (Jan 16 - Jan
PU
2020FUJI ELECTRIC : Launch of X Series IGBT-IPM that Contributes to Energy Savings i..
AQ
2020FUJI ELECTRIC : Launch of X Series IGBT-IPM that Contributes to Energy Savings i..
PU
2020FUJI ELECTRIC : Made the CDP Climate Change A List for the Second Consecutive Ye..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 860 B 8 151 M 8 151 M
Net income 2021 26 570 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 1 237 M 1 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 666 B 6 338 M 6 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 27 960
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 287,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 665,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michihiro Kitazawa President & Representative Director
Shiro Kondo General Manager-Technology & Development
Junichi Arai Director & Head-Compliance
Toshihito Tamba Independent Outside Director
Naoomi Tachikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.25.57%6 338
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.16%131 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.56%84 701
NIDEC CORPORATION12.87%81 682
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.92%52 379
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.8.00%51 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ