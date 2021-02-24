Fuji Electric : Awarded Tauhara Geothermal Power Station Contract in New Zealand

News Release

February 24, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, February 24th, 2021 - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) ('FE'), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, led by President Michihiro Kitazawa, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract from Sumitomo Corporation ('Sumitomo') for a complete geothermal power facility, the Tauhara Geothermal Power Station ('Tauhara') in New Zealand. Sumitomo will act as the main EPC contractor of the project owned by Contact Energy ('Contact'), a major private-sector electricity generation utility in New Zealand. Sumitomo is headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and led by President and CEO, Masayuki Hyodo.

1. Project details

・Project name ： Tauhara Geothermal Power Project ・Location ： Near Lake Taupo in the center of New Zealand's North Island ・Plant Net Output ： 152MW ・Construction Completion ： 2023

2. About Tauhara

New Zealand is one of the top geothermal power producing countries in the world, with more than 1,000MW of active geothermal power generation. Tauhara is located in Taupo on the north island of New Zealand, about 280 kilometers south of Auckland. Contact plans to build the world's largest single geothermal power unit, which is larger than the Nga Awa Purua geothermal power station, to which FE supplied the former largest single geothermal power unit, rated at 140MW.

3. Fuji Electric's experience with geothermal power generation

Geothermal power is a form of renewable energy generated from steam and hot water within the earth. FE has been developing its geothermal power business since 1960, installing facilities in New Zealand, North and Central America, the Philippines, Iceland, Japan, and other areas around the world. FE is one of the most capable service providers for geothermal power projects in the world. FE has vast experience with total engineering of geothermal power plants and specialized design and manufacturing technology of geothermal steam turbines and generators, suitable for corrosive and heterogeneous geothermal resources. To date, FE has received orders for 84 units of geothermal steam turbines and generators with a combined installed capacity approaching 3,500 MW. FE is the global leader in geothermal steam turbine manufacturing, having received nearly 40% of all orders world-wide since 2000.

FE had been involved in four geothermal power projects in New Zealand in the past. With the completion of the Tauhara project, these facilities will be over 40% of all geothermal power development in New Zealand. As a front-runner in the geothermal power field, FE will continue to expand its geothermal business, supplying highly-efficient, clean power generation equipment and contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society the world over.

