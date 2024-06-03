Securities Code: 6504
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 148th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Company provides this English translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise.
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
To Our Shareholders
We would like to express our gratitude to all of our shareholders for their continued support.
As we present this notice of convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (for fiscal 2023) of the Company, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my greetings.
I would first like to express my sincere condolences to all those who have suffered as a result of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January, and I pray for a speedy recovery.
In fiscal 2023, although socioeconomic activity continues to normalize following the COVID-19 crisis, conditions remained volatile due to geopolitical factors such as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East.
In this environment, in fiscal 2022, we achieved the quantitative targets set forth in the FY2023 Medium-Term Management Plan, namely, net sales of 1 trillion yen and an operating profit ratio of 8% or more. We focused our combined efforts as a Group on reaching even greater heights, and as a result, in fiscal 2023, we posted record net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. For the first time in our Company's history, we brought in over 100 billion yen in operating profit.
In view of the above business performance and future investment plans, we have decided to pay a year-end dividend of 75 yen per share. Together with the interim dividend, this will bring the total dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 to 135 yen, an increase of 20 yen compared to the previous fiscal year.
In September 2023, we celebrated our 100th anniversary of the Company's founding, and in fiscal 2024, we set out on the next 100 years of our Company's history. In May 2024, we announced our FY2026 Medium-Term Management Plan, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive 2026." We named this new medium-term management plan after our management slogan. Going back to our management roots, we will further polish our core power electronics technology with passion, high aspirations and goals, and we will continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders as a company that "contributes to society through its energy and environmental businesses." Guided by our corporate philosophy, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive," we will continue to safeguard the safety and health of our employees and their families, as a matter of the highest priority, value communication with our stakeholders, and further increase the value of our Company.
We would like to ask for the continued confidence and support of our shareholders.
June 2024
Michihiro Kitazawa
Representative Director
Chairman of the Board and CEO
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Securities Code: 6504
1-1 Tanabe Shinden, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki
(Head Office)
Gate City Ohsaki, East Tower
11-2, Osaki 1-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
June 4, 2024 (Provision of the information to be provided electronically commences on June 3, 2024)
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 148th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders,
The 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. shall be held as outlined below.
In convocation of this General Meetings of Shareholders, the Company takes electronic provision measures to provide electronically information that is the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters to which the electronic provision measures apply), and posts such matters on the following Company's website.
Company's website (https://www.fujielectric.co.jp/about/ir/stock/meeting/index17.html (in Japanese only)
In addition to the above website, the same information is posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE).
TSE website
(https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)
Please access the above website and enter "Fuji Electric" in "Issue name (company name)" field, or "6504" in "Code" field, and then click "Search" button. Subsequently, click "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," which will allow you to access "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Filed information available for public inspection."
Please exercise your voting rights by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 after reviewing the attached reference materials (pp. 6-35) and following the "Guidelines for the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 4.
Sincerely,
Michihiro Kitazawa
Representative Director
Chairman of the Board and CEO
Details of Meeting
- Date: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
- Place: Galaxy Room, 2nd Basement, Westin Hotel Tokyo
4-1 Mita 1-chome,Meguro-ku, Tokyo
(within Yebisu Garden Place)
3. Meeting Agenda Items to be reported:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 148th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of the audit of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
Items to be resolved:
Item 1: Election of Ten (10) Directors
Item 2: Election of Five (5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Item 3: Introduction of a Performance-relatedShare-based Remuneration Plan for Directors
4. Other Matters Shareholders Are Asked to Know with respect to this Convocation
- The agenda item unmarked on a ballot form will be counted as "approved."
- If voting rights are duplicated through the use of postal and via the Internet, etc., any vote that reaches the Company later will be regarded as the valid vote. In the event that multiple votes reach the Company on the same day, the vote exercised via the Internet, etc. shall take precedence.
- If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last vote will be regarded as the valid vote.
- Please be advised that the Company's Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and persons in charge are encouraged to be in light attire (the so-called Cool Biz) on the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Of the matters to which the electronic provision measures apply, the "Explanatory Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the "Explanatory Notes for Non- consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements are posted on the Company's website as well as on the TSE website as mentioned in page 2 of this notice, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of Company, and thus are omitted from this notice.
- In the case that any revisions are made to the matters to which the electronic provision measures apply, a notice of the revisions and the details of revisions showing before and after changes will be posted on both of the aforementioned websites.
Guidelines for the Exercise of Voting Rights
You may exercise your voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by one of the following methods.
If you are not attending the meeting:
1. Exercising voting rights by postal mail (in writing)
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the ballot form and send it back to us. (No postage is needed.)
*All unmarked agenda items will be counted as "approved."
Exercise deadline: Received by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
2. Exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please access the Company's designated website to exercise your voting rights online, and enter your vote of approval or disapproval by following on-screen guidance.
Please refer to the following page for instructions concerning the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.
[Cautions regarding exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc.]
- If voting rights are exercised multiple times, the last vote will be regarded as the valid vote.
- If voting rights are duplicated through the use of postal and via the Internet, etc., any vote that reaches the Company later will be regarded as the valid vote. In the event that multiple votes reach the Company on the same day, the vote exercised via the Internet, etc. shall take precedence.
Exercise deadline: Input by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
If you are attending the meeting:
Please present the ballot form to the receptionist. (A personal seal will not be required.)
*You may exercise your voting rights by a proxy who is also a shareholder. In this case, the proxy should submit the following three documents to the reception on the day of the meeting: the proxy authorization form, your ballot form, and the proxy's ballot form.
Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
Instructions Concerning the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.*
*Institutional investors can exercise their voting rights via the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by Investor Communications Japan Inc. (ICJ).
By scanning the QR code ("Smart Exercise")
You can log-in to the website for exercise of voting rights without entering the voting rights exercise code and password.
- Please scan the QR code printed on the ballot form at the bottom right. *QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- Then please follow on-screen guidance and enter your vote of approval or disapproval.
The exercise of voting right by "Smart Exercise" is available only once.
In case if you want to change your vote after exercising your voting right, please access the website for PC and log-in by entering the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" indicated in the ballot form, to exercise your voting right again.
*You will be transferred to the website for PC by scanning the QR code again.
By entering the voting rights exercise code and password
Website for exercise of voting rights: https://www.web54.net
- Please access the website for exercise of voting rights. Click the "Next" button.
- Please enter the "voting rights exercise code" indicated in the ballot form.
Enter the "voting rights exercise code."
Click "Log in."
3. Please enter the "password" indicated in the ballot form.
Enter the "password."
Enter the new password that you will actually use.
Click "Register."
4. Then please follow on-screen guidance and enter your vote of approval or disapproval.
If you have any questions on how to exercise your voting rights via the Internet using a personal computer or a smartphone, please contact the department below.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Web Support (dedicated line) Toll-free number: 0120-652-031 (from within Japan only)
(9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., JST)
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Item 1: Election of Ten (10) Directors
Reasons for Proposal
The terms of office of all of ten members of the Board of Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. We, therefore, propose the election of the following ten members of the Board of Directors (four of them are Outside Directors) due to the following reasons.
In September 2023, the Company celebrated its 100th anniversary of the Company's founding, and in fiscal 2024, we set out on the next 100 years of the Company's history. In May 2024, we announced our FY2026 Medium-Term Management Plan, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive 2026." The Company named this new medium-term management plan after our management slogan. Going back to our management roots, we will further polish our core power electronics technology with passion, high aspirations and goals, and we will continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders as a company that "contributes to society through its energy and environmental businesses."
For this reason, in light of the Company's business characteristics, the Company has defined the insight and experience necessary for the Board of Directors of the Company as the seven areas of "Business management," "Finance and accounting," "Global business," "Environmental and Society," "R&D, technology, manufacturing, and DX," "Corporate Governance, legal matters, and risks," and "Marketing and industry."
Six candidates for Standing Directors (No. 1-6) have been decided on the basis of the skills and experience necessary for the execution of the Company's management policies.
Four candidates for Outside Directors (No. 7-10) have been selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of the candidate's insight and experience, including management experience in other companies and expertise and international experience in the energy and environmental fields related to the Company's business, to determine their ability to conduct multifaceted management decisions, as well as of their understanding with regard to Fuji Electric's management and their independence from the Company described in pages 15-20. This approach has been adopted to facilitate the reinforcement of Fuji Electric's management supervisory functions and ensure the validity and appropriateness of important management decisions.
For the areas expected to Director candidates by the Company, please refer to pages 7 to 8.
As mentioned above, we would ask you to approve the election of these ten Directors in order to execute highly transparent management in a prompt manner with the aim of future business growth.
The election of Director candidates was made after the "Nomination and Remuneration Committee," a discretionary committee whose membership is made up of a majority of Outside Directors who are Independent Officers and whose chairman is an Outside Director who is an Independent Officer, deliberated and reported its findings.
6
Current positions and direct duties of Director candidates in the Company and areas expected to them by the Company
No.
Name
Current positions and direct duties in the
Company
Areas expected to Director candidates by the Company
R&D,
Corporate
Business
Finance and
Global
Environment
technology,
Governance,
Marketing and
management
accounting
business
and Society
manufacturing,
legal matters,
industry
and DX
and risks
Michihiro
- Kitazawa (Male)
- Shiro Kondo (Male)
- Junichi Arai (Male)
- Toru Hosen (Male)
Representative
Nomination and
Director
Remuneration
(Reappointment)
Chairman of the Board
Committee
and CEO (Chief
member
Executive Officer)
Representative
President
Director
Nomination and
(Reappointment)
President and COO
Remuneration
(Chief Operating
Committee
Officer)
member
Director
Senior Managing
Executive Officer
Corporate General
Manager,
Corporate
Management
Planning
(Reappointment)
Headquarters
General Manager,
Export
Administration
Office
In charge of
compliance
management
Director
Senior Managing
Executive Officer
(Reappointment)
Corporate General
Manager,
Semiconductors
Business Group
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
No.
Hiroshi
- Tetsutani (Male)
Masashi
- Kawano (Male)
Toshihito
- Tamba (Male)
Yukari
- Tominaga (Female)
Yukihiro
- Tachifuji (Male)
Tomonari
10 Yashiro (Male)
Name
Current positions and direct duties in the
Company
Director
Managing
Executive Officer
(Reappointment)
Corporate General
Manager, Industry
Business Group
Managing
(New
Executive Officer
Corporate General
appointment)
Manager, Energy
Business Group
(Reappointment)
Outside Director
Nomination and
(Outside Director)
Remuneration
(Independent
Committee
Officer)
chairman
(Reappointment)
Outside Director
Nomination and
(Outside Director)
Remuneration
(Independent
Committee
Officer)
member
(Reappointment)
Outside Director
Nomination and
(Outside Director)
Remuneration
(Independent
Committee
Officer)
member
(Reappointment)
Outside Director
Nomination and
(Outside Director)
Remuneration
(Independent
Committee
Officer)
member
Areas expected to Director candidates by the Company
R&D,
Corporate
Business
Finance and
Global
Environment
technology,
Governance,
Marketing and
management
accounting
business
and Society
manufacturing,
legal matters,
industry
and DX
and risks
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Name, date of birth, and No. reappointment or new
appointment
1
Michihiro Kitazawa
(Feb. 10, 1952) (Reappointment)
Brief personal record, positions and direct duties in the Company
Apr. 1974: Joined the Company
Apr. 1998: President and Director, U.S. FUJI ELECTRIC INC.
Jun. 2001: President and Representative Director, Fuji Electric Imaging Device Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2003: Director, Fuji Electric Device Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2004: Managing Director, Fuji Electric Device Technology Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2006: Senior Managing Director, Fuji Electric Device Technology Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2008: Senior Executive Officer of the Company
Jun. 2008: Representative Director, Vice President and Director of the Company
Apr. 2010: Representative Director, President and Director of the Company
Apr. 2011: President of the Company
Apr. 2022: Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company (up to the present)
[Direct duties in the Company]
Chief Executive Officer
Nomination and Remuneration Committee member
Ownership of
the Company's
shares
45,200
Tenure
16 years
Number of attendance at the Board of Directors meetings
11/13
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Michihiro Kitazawa was elected Director in 2008, and his tenure of office is 16 years. He was appointed as President of the Company in April 2010, and has been leading the management of the Company ever since. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board and CEO since April 2022.
We would ask shareholders to reelect him as Director, to perform the duties of a person to oversee the formulation of medium- to long-term business strategies and management plans. This is based on his experience of working abroad for many years and in the semiconductors business, where outstanding progress of technological innovation is seen, and his insight into business management.
If his reelection is approved at this General Meeting, the Company will continue his appointment as Chairman of the Board and CEO.
