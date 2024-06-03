Securities Code: 6504 NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 148th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The Company provides this English translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

To Our Shareholders We would like to express our gratitude to all of our shareholders for their continued support. As we present this notice of convocation of the 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (for fiscal 2023) of the Company, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my greetings. I would first like to express my sincere condolences to all those who have suffered as a result of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January, and I pray for a speedy recovery. In fiscal 2023, although socioeconomic activity continues to normalize following the COVID-19 crisis, conditions remained volatile due to geopolitical factors such as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East. In this environment, in fiscal 2022, we achieved the quantitative targets set forth in the FY2023 Medium-Term Management Plan, namely, net sales of 1 trillion yen and an operating profit ratio of 8% or more. We focused our combined efforts as a Group on reaching even greater heights, and as a result, in fiscal 2023, we posted record net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. For the first time in our Company's history, we brought in over 100 billion yen in operating profit. In view of the above business performance and future investment plans, we have decided to pay a year-end dividend of 75 yen per share. Together with the interim dividend, this will bring the total dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 to 135 yen, an increase of 20 yen compared to the previous fiscal year. In September 2023, we celebrated our 100th anniversary of the Company's founding, and in fiscal 2024, we set out on the next 100 years of our Company's history. In May 2024, we announced our FY2026 Medium-Term Management Plan, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive 2026." We named this new medium-term management plan after our management slogan. Going back to our management roots, we will further polish our core power electronics technology with passion, high aspirations and goals, and we will continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders as a company that "contributes to society through its energy and environmental businesses." Guided by our corporate philosophy, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive," we will continue to safeguard the safety and health of our employees and their families, as a matter of the highest priority, value communication with our stakeholders, and further increase the value of our Company. We would like to ask for the continued confidence and support of our shareholders. June 2024 Michihiro Kitazawa Representative Director Chairman of the Board and CEO 1

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Securities Code: 6504 1-1 Tanabe Shinden, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki (Head Office) Gate City Ohsaki, East Tower 11-2, Osaki 1-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo June 4, 2024 (Provision of the information to be provided electronically commences on June 3, 2024) NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 148th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders, The 148th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. shall be held as outlined below. In convocation of this General Meetings of Shareholders, the Company takes electronic provision measures to provide electronically information that is the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters to which the electronic provision measures apply), and posts such matters on the following Company's website. Company's website (https://www.fujielectric.co.jp/about/ir/stock/meeting/index17.html (in Japanese only) In addition to the above website, the same information is posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). TSE website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only) Please access the above website and enter "Fuji Electric" in "Issue name (company name)" field, or "6504" in "Code" field, and then click "Search" button. Subsequently, click "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," which will allow you to access "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Filed information available for public inspection." Please exercise your voting rights by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 after reviewing the attached reference materials (pp. 6-35) and following the "Guidelines for the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 4. Sincerely, Michihiro Kitazawa Representative Director Chairman of the Board and CEO 2

Details of Meeting Date: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.) Place: Galaxy Room, 2nd Basement, Westin Hotel Tokyo 4-1 Mita 1-chome,Meguro-ku, Tokyo (within Yebisu Garden Place) 3. Meeting Agenda Items to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 148th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of the audit of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board Items to be resolved: Item 1: Election of Ten (10) Directors Item 2: Election of Five (5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Item 3: Introduction of a Performance-relatedShare-based Remuneration Plan for Directors 4. Other Matters Shareholders Are Asked to Know with respect to this Convocation The agenda item unmarked on a ballot form will be counted as "approved." If voting rights are duplicated through the use of postal and via the Internet, etc., any vote that reaches the Company later will be regarded as the valid vote. In the event that multiple votes reach the Company on the same day, the vote exercised via the Internet, etc. shall take precedence. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last vote will be regarded as the valid vote. Please be advised that the Company's Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and persons in charge are encouraged to be in light attire (the so-called Cool Biz) on the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

so-called Cool Biz) on the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Of the matters to which the electronic provision measures apply, the "Explanatory Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the "Explanatory Notes for Non- consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements are posted on the Company's website as well as on the TSE website as mentioned in page 2 of this notice, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of Company, and thus are omitted from this notice.

Guidelines for the Exercise of Voting Rights
You may exercise your voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by one of the following methods.
If you are not attending the meeting:
1. Exercising voting rights by postal mail (in writing)
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the ballot form and send it back to us.
Exercise deadline: Received by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
2. Exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please access the Company's designated website to exercise your voting rights online, and enter your vote of approval or disapproval by following on-screen guidance.
Exercise deadline: Input by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024
If you are attending the meeting:
Please present the ballot form to the receptionist.
Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)

If voting rights are duplicated through the use of postal and via the Internet, etc., any vote that reaches the Company later will be regarded as the valid vote. In the event that multiple votes reach the Company on the same day, the vote exercised via the Internet, etc. shall take precedence. Exercise deadline: Input by no later than 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2024 If you are attending the meeting: Please present the ballot form to the receptionist. (A personal seal will not be required.) *You may exercise your voting rights by a proxy who is also a shareholder. In this case, the proxy should submit the following three documents to the reception on the day of the meeting: the proxy authorization form, your ballot form, and the proxy's ballot form. Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Reception opens at 9:00 a.m.) 4

Instructions Concerning the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.* *Institutional investors can exercise their voting rights via the electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by Investor Communications Japan Inc. (ICJ). By scanning the QR code ("Smart Exercise") You can log-in to the website for exercise of voting rights without entering the voting rights exercise code and password. Please scan the QR code printed on the ballot form at the bottom right. *QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. Then please follow on-screen guidance and enter your vote of approval or disapproval. The exercise of voting right by "Smart Exercise" is available only once. In case if you want to change your vote after exercising your voting right, please access the website for PC and log-in by entering the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" indicated in the ballot form, to exercise your voting right again. *You will be transferred to the website for PC by scanning the QR code again. By entering the voting rights exercise code and password Website for exercise of voting rights: https://www.web54.net Please access the website for exercise of voting rights. Click the "Next" button. Please enter the "voting rights exercise code" indicated in the ballot form. Enter the "voting rights exercise code." Click "Log in." 3. Please enter the "password" indicated in the ballot form. Enter the "password." Enter the new password that you will actually use. Click "Register." 4. Then please follow on-screen guidance and enter your vote of approval or disapproval. If you have any questions on how to exercise your voting rights via the Internet using a personal computer or a smartphone, please contact the department below. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Web Support (dedicated line) Toll-free number: 0120-652-031 (from within Japan only) (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., JST) 5

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Item 1: Election of Ten (10) Directors Reasons for Proposal The terms of office of all of ten members of the Board of Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. We, therefore, propose the election of the following ten members of the Board of Directors (four of them are Outside Directors) due to the following reasons. In September 2023, the Company celebrated its 100th anniversary of the Company's founding, and in fiscal 2024, we set out on the next 100 years of the Company's history. In May 2024, we announced our FY2026 Medium-Term Management Plan, "To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive 2026." The Company named this new medium-term management plan after our management slogan. Going back to our management roots, we will further polish our core power electronics technology with passion, high aspirations and goals, and we will continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders as a company that "contributes to society through its energy and environmental businesses." For this reason, in light of the Company's business characteristics, the Company has defined the insight and experience necessary for the Board of Directors of the Company as the seven areas of "Business management," "Finance and accounting," "Global business," "Environmental and Society," "R&D, technology, manufacturing, and DX," "Corporate Governance, legal matters, and risks," and "Marketing and industry." Six candidates for Standing Directors (No. 1-6) have been decided on the basis of the skills and experience necessary for the execution of the Company's management policies. Four candidates for Outside Directors (No. 7-10) have been selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of the candidate's insight and experience, including management experience in other companies and expertise and international experience in the energy and environmental fields related to the Company's business, to determine their ability to conduct multifaceted management decisions, as well as of their understanding with regard to Fuji Electric's management and their independence from the Company described in pages 15-20. This approach has been adopted to facilitate the reinforcement of Fuji Electric's management supervisory functions and ensure the validity and appropriateness of important management decisions. For the areas expected to Director candidates by the Company, please refer to pages 7 to 8. As mentioned above, we would ask you to approve the election of these ten Directors in order to execute highly transparent management in a prompt manner with the aim of future business growth. The election of Director candidates was made after the "Nomination and Remuneration Committee," a discretionary committee whose membership is made up of a majority of Outside Directors who are Independent Officers and whose chairman is an Outside Director who is an Independent Officer, deliberated and reported its findings. 6

Current positions and direct duties of Director candidates in the Company and areas expected to them by the Company No. Name Current positions and direct duties in the Company Areas expected to Director candidates by the Company R&D, Corporate Business Finance and Global Environment technology, Governance, Marketing and management accounting business and Society manufacturing, legal matters, industry and DX and risks Michihiro Kitazawa (Male) Shiro Kondo (Male) Junichi Arai (Male) Toru Hosen (Male) Representative Nomination and Director Remuneration (Reappointment) Chairman of the Board Committee and CEO (Chief member Executive Officer) Representative President Director Nomination and (Reappointment) President and COO Remuneration (Chief Operating Committee Officer) member Director Senior Managing Executive Officer Corporate General Manager, Corporate Management Planning (Reappointment) Headquarters General Manager, Export Administration Office In charge of compliance management Director Senior Managing Executive Officer (Reappointment) Corporate General Manager, Semiconductors Business Group ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 7

No. Hiroshi Tetsutani (Male) Masashi Kawano (Male) Toshihito Tamba (Male) Yukari Tominaga (Female) Yukihiro Tachifuji (Male) Tomonari 10 Yashiro (Male) Name Current positions and direct duties in the Company Director Managing Executive Officer (Reappointment) Corporate General Manager, Industry Business Group Managing (New Executive Officer Corporate General appointment) Manager, Energy Business Group (Reappointment) Outside Director Nomination and (Outside Director) Remuneration (Independent Committee Officer) chairman (Reappointment) Outside Director Nomination and (Outside Director) Remuneration (Independent Committee Officer) member (Reappointment) Outside Director Nomination and (Outside Director) Remuneration (Independent Committee Officer) member (Reappointment) Outside Director Nomination and (Outside Director) Remuneration (Independent Committee Officer) member Areas expected to Director candidates by the Company R&D, Corporate Business Finance and Global Environment technology, Governance, Marketing and management accounting business and Society manufacturing, legal matters, industry and DX and risks ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● 8