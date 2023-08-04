Improved trade-off characteristics between power loss and electromagnetic noise

One way to reduce the power loss that occurs during switching is to speed up the switching operation. Faster switching increases electromagnetic noise, which can cause peripheral devices to malfunction. This product uses the latest 7th-generation IGBT/FWD chips, achieving a 10% reduction of power loss and a reduction of electromagnetic noise to approximately 1/3* compared with conventional products.

The trade-off characteristics between power loss and noise are among the best in the industry.

* Electromagnetic noise in the 10 MHz band.