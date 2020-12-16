Log in
Fuji Electric : Made the CDP Climate Change A List for the Second Consecutive Year

12/16/2020 | 02:05am EST
News Release

December 16, 2020
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; led by President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Michihiro Kitazawa) is pleased to announce that in FY2020 it made the A List that recognizes companies pioneering action on climate change and transparent information disclosure, the top rating of the CDP*1, for the second consecutive year.

Fuji Electric's corporate philosophy is contribute to prosperity, encourage creativity and seek harmony with the environment and, as stated in its management policies, the company is committed to contributing to the creation of a responsible and sustainable society through its energy and environment business with global environmental protection initiatives positioned as a key management challenge.

　As part of its efforts to address climate change, Fuji Electric is working to reduce society's CO2 emissions by providing equipment related to clean energy such as geothermal and hydro power generation, as well as energy-saving equipment such as power semiconductors and inverters.
In addition, Fuji Electric has introduced energy-saving equipment such as energy management systems, inverters and high-efficiency air conditioning systems manufactured in-house in its factories. To deal with greenhouse gases other than CO2, measures are taken to reduce and find substitutes for gases with high global warming potential. In this way, the company is promoting reductions in the emission of greenhouse gases in production activities.

　The intent of Fuji Electric's Environmental Vision 2050, announced in June 2019, is for Fuji Electric to work toward achieving a low-carbon society, a recycling-oriented society, and a society that is in harmony with nature through initiatives covering its entire supply chain.
To achieve a low-carbon society, Fuji Electric is aiming for an 80% or more reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over its entire supply chain. The 2030 targets are a 31% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during production (as compared with FY2013) and an annual 50 million ton reduction in CO2 emissions from Fuji Electric products in society.

　In June 2020, Fuji Electric expressed its support for the TCFD*2, an international framework for analyzing and disclosing the financial impact of climate change. Going forward, Fuji Electric will analyze the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to its business and value chains, together with the financial impacts of these risks and opportunities, and incorporate the findings into its management strategy and proactively disclose this information.

*1 :About CDP
CDP is an international non-profit organization whose main activity is to promote environmental measures by requiring companies and local governments to disclose information on their environmental measures for climate change, water security and forest conservation etc., based on requests from institutional investors and major purchasing organizations around the world with high levels of interest in environmental issues.

*2 :Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 07:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
