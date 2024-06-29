June 28, 2024

Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Michihiro Kitazawa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Code Number: 6504, listed on the TSE Prime and NSE Premier; and on FSE Contact: Taizou Kishi, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office Corporate Management Planning Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-5435-7213

Our View and Policy on Reducing the Investment Unit

1. Our View on Reducing the Investment Unit

We are aware that reducing the investment unit is one of the important measures to encourage a broad range of investors to enter the stock market and consequently add more stability and vibrancy to the stock market.

2. Our Policy on Reducing the Investment Unit

We will continuously discuss whether and when to reduce the unit of investment in our stock, comprehensively taking into account the future movements of our stock price and the stock market, the composition of our shareholders, and other factors.