Fuji Electric : Our View and Policy on Reducing the Investment Unit
June 28, 2024 at 08:11 pm EDT
June 28, 2024
Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Representative: Michihiro Kitazawa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Code Number: 6504, listed on the TSE Prime and NSE Premier; and on FSE Contact: Taizou Kishi, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office Corporate Management Planning Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-5435-7213
Our View and Policy on Reducing the Investment Unit
1. Our View on Reducing the Investment Unit
We are aware that reducing the investment unit is one of the important measures to encourage a broad range of investors to enter the stock market and consequently add more stability and vibrancy to the stock market.
2. Our Policy on Reducing the Investment Unit
We will continuously discuss whether and when to reduce the unit of investment in our stock, comprehensively taking into account the future movements of our stock price and the stock market, the composition of our shareholders, and other factors.
We have made this timely disclosure under Rule 409 (Disclosure of Lowering Investment Units) of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange because the unit of investment in our stock as of March 31, 2024 is not less than 500,000 yen.
Fuji Electric Co specializes in manufacturing and marketing electric and electronic components. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- electric equipments and systems (38.7%): generators, meters, electricity transmission and control systems, etc. for individuals and thermal and hydraulic industries;
- electronic equipments and components (33.8%): magnetic contactors, magnetic contactors, uninterruptible power supply systems, power control systems, semiconductors, magnetic disks, energy distribution systems, etc.;
- vending machines (12.4%): hot and cold beverages, snacks, money distributors, etc.;
- industrial electric equipments (11.7%): primarily installation control systems, measurement instruments, power supply systems and captors;
- other (3.4%).