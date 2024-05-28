Hello everyone, I am Asano, in charge of the Food & Beverage Distribution Business Group. I will now begin the presentation.

In Store Distribution, we cater to major domestic convenience store operators, offering a wide range of equipment that includes showcases, counter fixtures, and automatic change dispensers.

In vending machines, Fuji Electric has the top market share in Japan. Our business is primarily with beverage manufacturers, and we are shifting from traditional vending machines to high-value-added vending machines. Overseas, our main markets are China and Thailand in Southeast Asia.

The Food & Beverage Distribution Business Group operates in two areas: Vending Machines and Store Distribution.

This slide outlines the strengths of our business.

In the domestic vending machine business, Fuji Electric has the No. 1 market share for both beverage vending machines and food/goods vending machines.

Our greatest strengths lie in industry-leading technologies for "freezing and heating," "conveyance," "durability," and "waterproofing," as well as the trust we have built up over half a century of operations.

Approximately half of the vending machines currently installed in the market were manufactured by Fuji Electric, which allows the Company to secure stable replacement demand.

Overseas, we hold the top market share in China and Thailand, backed by made-in-Japan quality assurance technologies and a robust service network.

In Store Distribution, we hold the No. 1 market share for showcases for domestic convenience stores and the No. 2 market share for automatic change dispensers. Fuji Electric has a wide range of technologies, such as "refrigeration/freezing," "airflow control," and "finely tuned conveyance," supported by a 24/7 service network, another of our strengths.

