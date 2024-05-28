First up is the business overview. The Semiconductor Business Group has traditionally been divided into two segments: automotive and industrial.

Last fiscal year, sales amounted to ¥228.0 billion, with 45% in the industrial electronics

field and 55% in the automotive electronics field.

In FY2022, the industrial electronics field accounted for 51% of sales, so the automotive electronics field surpassed it in FY2023.

The automotive electronics field is primarily domestic, while the industrial electronics field is mainly focused overseas.